There is new potency in street drugs in the lakeshore area, and it is causing problems. Lieutenant Dave Remiker from the Manitowoc County Drug Unit was on WOMT’s Be My Guest program last week, and he said, “Probably our biggest issue in the community right now is our fentanyl issue, and we started to hear about fentanyl being added to all the drugs, including marijuana, meth, heroin.”

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO