IT'S CHRISTMAS EVE at Tyrese Maxey's South Jersey home in 2021. Tyrese and his family are dressed in pajamas, singing along to The Temptations' "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)." Tyrese, imaginary mic in hand, encourages family members who are seated to join the party as others clap, sing and dance. The Maxey family traveled from Garland, Texas, to Voorhees Township to spend the holidays with the Philadelphia 76ers point guard in the middle of his second NBA season. When his busy schedule makes it impossible for him to visit home for the holidays, his mother, Denyse, says the family will travel to him. They will always be together, and Tyrese will never be alone.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO