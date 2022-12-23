ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey and his family's incredible Christmas comeback story

IT'S CHRISTMAS EVE at Tyrese Maxey's South Jersey home in 2021. Tyrese and his family are dressed in pajamas, singing along to The Temptations' "Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)." Tyrese, imaginary mic in hand, encourages family members who are seated to join the party as others clap, sing and dance. The Maxey family traveled from Garland, Texas, to Voorhees Township to spend the holidays with the Philadelphia 76ers point guard in the middle of his second NBA season. When his busy schedule makes it impossible for him to visit home for the holidays, his mother, Denyse, says the family will travel to him. They will always be together, and Tyrese will never be alone.
Sources: James Harden mulling free agent return to Rockets

All-Star guard James Harden is seriously considering a return to the Houston Rockets in free agency this July -- if he decides against a new deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told ESPN. Harden and his inner circle have been openly weighing Houston in recent months, sources said, a remarkable...
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers to 8th straight victory

NEW YORK -- After a Joel Embiid tip-in put thePhiladelphia 76ers up by 14 with under five minutes remaining Sunday afternoon, the superstar center stretched his arms out wide above his head and soaked in the boos from the partisan crowd at Madison Square Garden. Thanks to dominant performances from...
Embiid, Philadelphia set for matchup against Washington

Philadelphia 76ers (20-12, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers face the Washington Wizards. Embiid is first in the league averaging 33.1 points per game. The Wizards are 7-13 in conference play. Washington gives up...
