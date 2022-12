CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A week after the Bengals took advantage of a second half collapse by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they almost had an epic one of their own. Defensive tackle B.J. recovered a fumble by Rhamondre Stevenson on the Bengals 8 with 59 seconds remaining to allow the Bengals to hold on for a 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots on Saturday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO