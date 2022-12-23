ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weldon Spring, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Coming soon: Sugarfire to open a location in Arnold on Jan. 2

A Sugarfire Smokehouse is scheduled to open in Arnold near the start of the new year. Gregg Medeiros, who owns the location along with Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, said the restaurant is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2204 Michigan Ave. in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center. That 5,300-square-foot space used to house a Super China Buffet restaurant.
ARNOLD, MO
The Wild Hunt

No Place to Raise Children

Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night

ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Evan Crosby

St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce

St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Water main breaks in the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Prep sports return with holiday hoops

ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is in full effect, but time off the court has come to an end. Prep teams across the St. Louis area are taking part in holiday basketball tournaments as the year comes to an end. Check out highlights from day one of the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at MICDS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy