Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Historic Charles McLee Farris house built in 1850 in Augusta, St. Charles County, MissouriCJ CoombsAugusta, MO
St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
10 Jobs in St. Louis That Pay Over $100,000 a YearEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Dollar General Location Closed IndefinitelyJoel EisenbergSaint Louis, MO
Related
What You Are Doing About It? ’80s and ’90s Hip Hop Night, Doomsday 5K, Kwanzaa at Afro World
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
St. Louis Snow Cone offers warm and hearty treats this winter, while you plan for spring and summer parties
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Snow Cone offers warm and hearty treats this winter, while you plan for spring and summer parties. Richard Kuehl showed how you can book a spread, and why you want to book early. Learn more at http://stlsnowcone.com/.
What You Are Doing About It? Thursday Night Homeless Outreach, BeTogetherSTL Family Vibes New Year’s Celebration, Kwanzaa at Afro World
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
Missouri Botanical Garden will celebrate African culture at their Kwanzaa Festival
ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Botanical Garden will celebrate African culture at their Kwanzaa Festival. Janice L. Katambwa, a singer and storyteller, previewed the event. Ayanna Thompson featured performers from Diverse Divine Dancers. Kwanzaa: Festival of the First Fruits. Wednesday, December 28. Noon – 4:00 p.m. CST. Missouri...
myleaderpaper.com
Coming soon: Sugarfire to open a location in Arnold on Jan. 2
A Sugarfire Smokehouse is scheduled to open in Arnold near the start of the new year. Gregg Medeiros, who owns the location along with Tom Lombardo, Tyson Long and John Brauch, said the restaurant is scheduled to open Jan. 2 at 2204 Michigan Ave. in the Water Tower Place and Shoppes Center. That 5,300-square-foot space used to house a Super China Buffet restaurant.
Evann De-Bose can cook in the kitchen and on stage
ST. LOUIS – Evann De-Bose can cook in the kitchen and on stage. The baker of hypoallergenic desserts also has a voice that belted out Broadway productions in our area. Follow her many talents at https://evannlution.com.
Free Christmas tree recycling happening today
There is a big debate about when you should take that Christmas tree down now that Santa has come and gone with the gifts. FOX 2 has options for you on where you can throw it away.
Progressive Emporium and Education Center has provided books and items for families to celebrate Kwanzaa at home
ST. LOUIS – For decades, Progressive Emporium and Education Center has provided books and items for families to celebrate Kwanzaa at home. The shop embodies the Kwanzaa Nguzo Saba, or Seven Principles:. Umoja (Unity): To strive for and to maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race. Kujichagulia...
No Place to Raise Children
Note: This column mentions a school shooting and the death of a young person. It is a commonplace in St. Louis, my hometown, that one question is sure to come out of anyone’s mouth upon introduction: “where did you go to high school?” Like so many other cliches of the place, such as our supposed pronunciation of the highway “forty-four” as “farty-far,” I never really hear this said aloud without a hint of irony. But inasmuch as the school we go to is shorthand for the neighborhood in which we grew up, for economic class, ethnic background, religion – for the circumstances of our social world, in short – the commonplace remains. In a city big enough to have these distinctions and small enough to know what every school says about them, more often than not we do reach for the old saw.
Spirit of Angela Drum and Dance helped celebrate the U.S. premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
ST. LOUIS – Spirit of Angela Drum and Dance helped celebrate the U.S. premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The group will also teach about dance traditions from the African Nation of Mali. Organizers from the St. Louis African Arts Festival explained the authentic references to African culture in the new Marvel Studios Film.
Euphoria took their set underground at Blueberry Hill
ST. LOUIS – Euphoria took their set underground at Blueberry Hill. The local band rocked PointFest. They wrapped 2022 with a performance at the world-famous Duck Room. Follow the band at https://www.facebook.com/theofficialeuphoriaband.
Snow expected in the St. Louis area on Christmas night
ST. LOUIS — We have a clipper system on the way into the St. Louis area. This system is a far different storm than the one we just experienced. It will not be as cold and will be far less windy, but it will produce some light accumulating snow. The range of snow expected to […]
What grocery stores are open on Christmas Day in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Forget something?. With so much time and energy going into checking off those Christmas lists, it's understandable that the grocery list might have gotten left by the wayside. Don't worry though! If you're in need of a last-minute Christmas dinner ingredient, there are a few options...
feastmagazine.com
Grand Pied's beignets and sausage gravy gives brunch fans a taste of New Orleans
Inspired by a deep love of breakfast food and a community that thrives on good, hearty, Southern cuisine, owners Jaimee Stang and Tony Collida developed a brunch menu that will fill your belly and your soul. Grand Pied serves a range of beignets, but their signature brunch dish involves a...
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest Divorce
St. Louis, Mo - When you think of the costliest divorces in American history, you likely think of celebrities, professional athletes, and billionaires. However, when it comes to one of, if not, the most expensive divorces in the history of the United States, it wasn't actually a dissolution of marriage between two people. Instead, it was a political split between the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County back in 1876.
What to expect weatherwise on Christmas Eve, Day and beyond in St. Louis
Bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills will continue today and tomorrow. Limit time outdoors because wind chill values will be as low as -25 .
So St. Louis: Catalytic Converter Thief Costume Is Too Real
An anonymous story about something that could only happen in the Gateway City
Gateway Arch reinstating mask mandate on Tuesday, Dec. 27
Masks will once again be required for all visitors and staff at the Gateway Arch starting Tuesday, Dec. 27.
KMOV
Water main breaks in the St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - According to Missouri American Water’s website, there are several active advisories in the St. Louis area. Clayton Road in Ladue: A water main break began at 3:30 p.m. Repairs are expected to take 10 hours. North Hanley in Clayton: A water main break began...
Prep sports return with holiday hoops
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is in full effect, but time off the court has come to an end. Prep teams across the St. Louis area are taking part in holiday basketball tournaments as the year comes to an end. Check out highlights from day one of the Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at MICDS.
FOX2Now
Saint Louis, MO
53K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.https://fox2now.com/
Comments / 0