Trash talk heats up in budding rift as Warriors top Grizzlies
SAN FRANCISCO -- With 3:43 to go in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson rose above Dillon Brooks to knock down a 20-foot jump shot to put the Golden State Warriors up 16. Brooks stumbled backward, falling over in the process. As Thompson ran back on defense, he leaned over Brooks, side shuffling three times while sticking his tongue in Brooks' face.
Warriors' Stephen Curry out two more weeks with left shoulder injury
SAN FRANCISCO -- Reigning NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry will miss at least two more weeks for Golden State as he recovers from a partial dislocation of the left shoulder he suffered Dec. 14 in a game at Indiana. The 34-year-old Curry, who is averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds and...
Curry and the Warriors host the Hornets
Charlotte Hornets (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game. The Warriors are 13-2 in home games....
