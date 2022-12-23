ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SAN FRANCISCO -- With 3:43 to go in the fourth quarter, Klay Thompson rose above Dillon Brooks to knock down a 20-foot jump shot to put the Golden State Warriors up 16. Brooks stumbled backward, falling over in the process. As Thompson ran back on defense, he leaned over Brooks, side shuffling three times while sticking his tongue in Brooks' face.
Charlotte Hornets (9-25, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (16-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors play the Charlotte Hornets. Curry currently ranks sixth in the NBA averaging 30.0 points per game. The Warriors are 13-2 in home games....
