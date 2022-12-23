Read full article on original website
Related
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Health Department debuts mobile clinic
The Kendall County Health Department now has van that can act as a mobile clinic and base of operations on the go. Director RaeAnn VanGundy says that a mobile vaccination clinic is one possible use, but the van can be used for other services as well. VanGundy says having the...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Still Attempting To Locate Man
The Morris Police Department is still investigating a missing person in the area. Police officials say Sam Jenkins, 42, who is homeless and known to have mental health issues was last heard from on November 23rd. The Morris Police Department reported that no one has talked to him or seen...
WSPY NEWS
Decatur woman charged with disorderly conduct in Plano
A Decatur woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after an incident in Plano Saturday. Police say they were called to Cliffe Court for a report of a woman trying to force entry into a home. Police identified the woman as 38-year-old Tiffani Thornton, of Decatur and say she was shouting profanity and disturbing the peace.
CBS News
Mother and child dead in Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa; teen hospitalized
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and child are dead, and a teenage boy is in the hospital, after a fire in the early morning on Christmas Eve in far LaSalle County. Around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, Ottawa firefighters responded to a report of people trapped in a fire in a two-unit apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore Street, according to the Ottawa Fire Department.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man Sentenced For Fleeing Police in Grundy Co.
A 25-year-old Morris man was sentenced in a Grundy County court case on December 19th. Dakota Buchinski pled guilty to Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, a class four felony and was sentenced to 180 days in the Grundy County Jail. Buckinski was also placed on 30 months of probation and...
starvedrock.media
Fundraiser for Ottawa fire victim
An Ottawa woman is fundraising to for a teen who survived a fire early Saturday. His mother and a sibling did not survive. He escaped the fire, but is hospitalized for injuries he suffered. Nicole Leal has organized a fundraiser for the youth on go fund me. Search using the words, “High School Boy”. As of 7am Christmas day, almost ten thousand dollars has been raised. One of the larger donations came in the amount of $1000.
WSPY NEWS
A love of the great outdoors for Oswego, Bert Gray passes away
When he started, there were only six public parks in Oswego. When he left, there were 36. For 23 of his 32 years at the Oswegoland Park District, Robert “Bert” Gray was the executive director of the Oswegoland Park District. The 69-year-old Gray passed away last week. Part...
WSPY NEWS
Fire leaves two dead in Ottawa
Tragedy struck a family in Ottawa on Christmas Eve morning. A news release from the Ottawa Fire Department says a fire in a two-unit apartment left a mother and her daughter dead while a son was treated for minor injuries and smoke inhalation at an area hospital. Flames were visible...
starvedrock.media
Fire at 2000 Ottawa Avenue in Naplate
This morning/Friday just before 6:00am, the Ottawa Fire Department was called to a kitchen filling with smoke at 2000 Ottawa Avenue. When firefighters arrived they saw fire in a window on the Northwest corner of a home right next door to the Naplate Village Hall. There was heavy fire in the laundry, kitchen and attic when crews arrived..
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County Clerk's Office working on consolidated election primary
The Kendall County Clerk's Office is working to get everything lined up for a primary election in Oswego in February ahead of April's consolidated election. Clerk Debbie Gillette says it's the first of its kind in Kendall County. Oswego has multiple Republican candidates running for a limited amount of seats...
fox32chicago.com
Thief targets slot machine players at Rivers Casino
DES PLAINES, Ill. - Three gamblers were robbed of money early Friday at Rivers Casino in Des Plaines. About 4:30 a.m., security at the casino reported that a thief working inside the casino, at 3000 River Road, cashed out credits after each of the gamblers left slot machines temporarily unattended, Des Plaines police said.
Three charged for stealing jackets from west suburban Kohl's
Three people are charged with stealing at a West Suburban Kohl’s department store. The three individuals are accused of stealing nearly $350 dollars worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s.
WSPY NEWS
Morris Man With 5 Prior DUI's Arrested After Hit & Run Crash
A Grundy County man, who is currently on parole and has at least five prior DUI convictions was arrested around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 22nd. The Morris Police Department said Charles Enerson III, 46, of Diamond struck a parked vehicle in the 700 block of Fremont Avenue and then left the scene. The accident was witnessed by a neighbor in that area.
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rules
JOLIET, IL. - The staff of Joliet Mayor Bob O'Dekirk announced on Friday that the Cajun Boil & Bar, located at 3340 Mall Loop Drive, has been given a seven-day suspension due to hosting live entertainment events.
I-94 Sees 2 Accidents 5 Minutes Apart Early Sunday Morning — 1 in Northbrook, 1 in Chicago
Two accidents were reported on Interstate 94 about five minutes apart early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police. About 1:10 a.m., a state police squad car struck a driver who was out of his vehicle while trying to control traffic after an accident on I-94. State troopers responded to...
Shots traded between cars at Park Ridge gas station
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A shootout took place early between people in two cars at a gas station early Monday in northwest suburban Park Ridge. Shots were exchanged around 2:15 a.m. at the Mobil/7-Eleven station between the occupants of two vehicles in the parking lot and gas pump area at 814 Higgins Road, police said.
Day after Christmas was another busy shopping day at Aurora mall
AURORA, Ill. (CBS) – The frigid weather did little to keep shoppers away from some of the malls in the Chicago area looking for those post-Christmas deals.Even the Chicago Premium Outlet in Aurora, which is outdoors, saw waves of shoppers strike early as stores opened for the day. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos joined the crowds on Monday.We all know Dec. 25, Christmas Day, is for spending time with family and of course giving and receiving gifts.And evidently, Dec. 26 is reserved for collecting those gift receipts and returning everything you did not want. It was just one of the many...
WSPY NEWS
Ottawa man gets prison time for role in Capitol riot
An Ottawa man has been sentenced to a year and half in prison for his role in the January 6th Capitol riots in 2021. 28-year-old Matthew Capsel, of Ottawa, pleaded guilty in September to interfering with law enforcement. He was sentenced earlier this month in federal court in the District of Columbia.
WAND TV
New Driving Laws You Should Know About in Illinois for 2023
(NBC Chicago) — More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, and among them are a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to know about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have...
Comments / 0