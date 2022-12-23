FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - Police in Fostoria said they found the body of a 92-year-old woman who was reported missing on Christmas Eve. Officers began searching for Joan Bauders, 92, after they responded to a welfare check on the grounds of the Good Shepard Nursing Home in Fostoria, according to a news release. Officers found the door to her residence open with the lights on but she wasn’t inside, they said.

FOSTORIA, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO