LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After our arctic freeze last week, we wrap up the month of December with warmer-than-average temperatures and dry conditions. Temperatures will cool over night but rather mild for this time of year. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s, low of 30 for Lubbock. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will switch to the north with a light breeze around 10 mph.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO