Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
Allen County moves from Travel Advisory to Travel Watch

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Travel Status of Allen County has changed from an Advisory to a Watch. According to Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Department of Homeland Security, “County Highway and City Street crews have been battling the high winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snow for nearly 24 hours now. Their efforts have allowed roads to become passable, yet still ice covered, slick and hazardous. Motorists have been able to travel using caution throughout the day. Crews will be stopping for the day. The continued cold temperatures, wind and blowing snow are making their efforts ineffective now. As the plows stop and the winds continue, expect travel condition to deteriorate over the next few hours.“
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm

WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
Websites offer road condition updates

WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
Current’s office closed for flooding

Current Publishing’s office, 30 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel, is closed until further notice in the wake of flooding from a pipe bursting. Copies of Current newspapers still will be in the rack by the front door for those wishing to obtain them. If you need assistance, please call...
Jay County issues traffic alert

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
Whitley County issues statement about change in travel advisory status

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Whitley County Commissioners have authorized the change in travel status for the county from Advisory (yellow) to Watch (orange). The order will remain in effect until rescinded by order of the Commissioners. Watch is the second highest level of travel status. Conditions are threatening to...
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!

At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
Fatal Fire In Forest Saturday

An 81 year old Forest man is dead after a house fire Christmas Eve. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred. An individual checking on the resident located the fire damage and contacted Clinton County Central Dispatch. Upon arriving, officers located a deceased male inside the residence, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices. The male was identified as Claude Faust of Forest. This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.
Some Parkview locations may be closing or modifying hours due to severe weather

INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health may close some locations or change hours and services due to the severe weather. Patients with previously scheduled appointments can check the website for updates or call their provider's office. All Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview has...
