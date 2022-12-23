Read full article on original website
Related
wfft.com
Local roads improving but officials urge drivers to use caution
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Area roads have improved since Friday's near-blizzard conditions but local and state authorities are urging you to use caution if you have to drive. Several counties, including Allen County, upgraded to a travel advisory on Sunday. Allen County Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier said higher...
wfft.com
Road conditions have improved, but drivers should still be cautious
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Benjamin Yoss is in town from Illinois for the holidays. In the last four days, he’s traveled to Fort Wayne, then to South Bend and Back. He said road conditions are getting better. “Road conditions right now are not too bad highways and major...
WISH-TV
More than 60 Indiana counties under travel restrictions Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Most Indiana counties had some level of travel restrictions in place Monday as a result of the winter storm that hit the Hoosier state late last week. Only nine of Indiana’s 92 counties were without travel restrictions as of 2:45 p.m.: Cass, Blackford, Dubois, Henry, Marion, Parke, Posey, Randolph, Shelby, Vigo, Vermillion.
WANE-TV
Allen County moves from Travel Advisory to Travel Watch
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Travel Status of Allen County has changed from an Advisory to a Watch. According to Bernie Beier, Director of the Allen County Department of Homeland Security, “County Highway and City Street crews have been battling the high winds, cold temperatures, and blowing snow for nearly 24 hours now. Their efforts have allowed roads to become passable, yet still ice covered, slick and hazardous. Motorists have been able to travel using caution throughout the day. Crews will be stopping for the day. The continued cold temperatures, wind and blowing snow are making their efforts ineffective now. As the plows stop and the winds continue, expect travel condition to deteriorate over the next few hours.“
News Now Warsaw
Kosciusko County dodges a bullet during winter storm
WARSAW — It appears Kosciusko County avoided the worst from a massive winter storm that swept through the region Thursday and Friday. While temperatures and wind chills fell to dangerous levels and many roads were snow-covered and slick, police said there were no traffic accidents involving critical injuries Thursday night or Friday.
WANE-TV
Vandalism: Churubusco Police Department seeks information
CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WANE) – The Churubusco Police Department is seeking more information about a vandalism at Brevin’s Downtown Eatery, according the department’s Facebook page. The incident happened Sunday evening. Workers tell WANE 15 that when they got in, they found something that looked like oil covering outside...
36 crashes, non-emergency calls up 40% overnight in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Some places in Hamilton County are seeing snow drifts as high as three or four feet Friday as blistering winds sweep snow. The Hamilton County Emergency Management Agency is still asking people to avoid being outside. Executive Director Shane Booker said some of the more rural roads in the county are […]
Central Indiana fire crews battle brutal cold amid ongoing space heater fires
FISHERS, Ind. — As brutally cold temperatures stick around for yet another night, fire departments across central Indiana are battling both the fire and the cold. That includes the Fishers Fire Department, according to Capt. John Mehling. "They have done an amazing job getting out in this cold," said...
News Now Warsaw
Websites offer road condition updates
WARSAW — Indiana State Police are urging people not to call local police for road conditions during the winter storm. Doing so could end up tying up dispatch phone lines and prevent someone from getting help during an emergency, according to Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield. Instead, police...
Current Publishing
Current’s office closed for flooding
Current Publishing’s office, 30 S. Range Line Rd., Carmel, is closed until further notice in the wake of flooding from a pipe bursting. Copies of Current newspapers still will be in the rack by the front door for those wishing to obtain them. If you need assistance, please call...
wfft.com
Jay County issues traffic alert
JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Jay county has issued a traffic alert after several cars got stuck in snow drifts. People are advised to avoid the area of SR 1 and 350 N.
WLFI.com
Saturday afternoon fire at Clinton County residence, one found dead
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Clinton County Sheriff rich Kelly tells News 18 a dead man was found in an active structure fire at a residence on East County Road 600 North around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. The body of 81-year-old Claude Faust of Forest was found by first responders....
WISH-TV
Whitley County: Too cold to plow snow
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Whitley County officials on Friday morning pulled their snowplowing trucks off the roads because it’s too cold. A Facebook post from the Whitley County Highway Department said, “It’s a tough call, but with the sustained 30mph wind, we aren’t making progress at all and -35 degree wind temps are just ridiculous.”
wfft.com
Whitley County issues statement about change in travel advisory status
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Whitley County Commissioners have authorized the change in travel status for the county from Advisory (yellow) to Watch (orange). The order will remain in effect until rescinded by order of the Commissioners. Watch is the second highest level of travel status. Conditions are threatening to...
wfft.com
ISP working on 9-car pileup on I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police (ISP) are working on a 9-car pileup on I-69 northbound. The area affected is just north of Airport Expressway. Northbound traffic is blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Airport Expressway.
iheart.com
Marion County is NOW at a Level 3 Snow Emergency!
At 09:16 a.m. on December 23rd, 2022, Sheriff Matt Bayles issued a level three snow advisory for Marion County. Primary and secondary roadways are drifted shut and impassable due to still falling snow and high winds. All roadways are closed to all non-emergency traffic. Driving is prohibited unless it is due to an emergency, essential business or work travel only. Those traveling on closed roadways for other than an emergency or essential travel may be subject to arrest.
wfft.com
Whitley County Highway Department pulls all trucks off the roads
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - The Whitley County Highway Department has pulled all trucks off the roads. At 11 a.m. Friday, the the trucks were pulled after five trucks froze up completely. The engines are not able to stay hot enough to keep from being packed with ice. The Department...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Fatal Fire In Forest Saturday
An 81 year old Forest man is dead after a house fire Christmas Eve. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred. An individual checking on the resident located the fire damage and contacted Clinton County Central Dispatch. Upon arriving, officers located a deceased male inside the residence, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices. The male was identified as Claude Faust of Forest. This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.
wfft.com
Some Parkview locations may be closing or modifying hours due to severe weather
INDIANA (WFFT) - Parkview Health may close some locations or change hours and services due to the severe weather. Patients with previously scheduled appointments can check the website for updates or call their provider's office. All Parkview hospitals and emergency departments will remain open. For non-emergency medical issues, Parkview has...
81-year-old man dies in Indiana house fire started by heating devices
FOREST, Ind. — A man was found dead on Christmas Eve following a house fire that investigators believe was started by heating devices used to warm the home as extremely cold weather freezes central Indiana. Clinton County Sheriff Rich Kelly said at around 2:45 p.m. a person went to...
Comments / 0