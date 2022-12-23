ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
CNBC

This couple paid $7,150 for items people returned to Amazon, Walmart and Target—and made $19,500 reselling them

In December 2020, Jamie and Sarah McCauley stumbled into their strangest side hustle yet: Buying pallets of items people returned to Target, Walmart and Amazon. The pair — who also flip furniture and renovate and rent out properties in West Michigan — first saw a distributor selling the boxed collections in a Facebook group. The process seemed simple: Interested parties visited a local warehouse and paid $550, on average, for a pallet of returns.
MarketRealist

TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
CNET

You Could Be Owed Money From Keurig's $10 Million K-Cup Settlement. Find Out How

K-Cups have become ubiquitous in homes and offices in the last decade. But there's been debate about the single-serve coffee pods' taste, cost and, most notably, their impact on the environment. While K-Cups are technically recyclable, it requires peeling off their foil top, removing the coffee grounds and rinsing out the pod first.
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
WUSA9

Don't get stuck with bogus Forever stamps

WASHINGTON — The United States Postal Service is issuing a warning as the number of counterfeit stamps being sold online continues to escalate. Postal officials say if you are looking online for a good deal on postage stamps and see a substantial discount of up to 50% or more off an order of United States Forever stamps, it may be too good to be true.
WASHINGTON STATE

