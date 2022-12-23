ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

WLTX.com

Unseasonably cold South Carolina weather continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Temperatures will remain below normal for the start of the workweek. Things will gradually warm over the next seven days as things remain mostly dry. An area of low pressure will lead to our next best chance for rain Saturday. Some rain is possible early Sunday.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Cold weather causing pipe problems

Staying joyful during the holidays can be difficult sometimes. The largest food bank in South Carolina is under pressure after major cold weather caused the water pipes to burst over the holiday weekend at the Upstate branch. Celebrating first day of Kwanzaa. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. It's the first...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wtoc.com

How to avoid pipe problems during cold temperatures

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Folks across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry don’t often see weather like we’ve had over the last few days, and neither do our houses. Last week, WTOC talked to the folks at the Beaufort Jasper Water Sewer Authority to get some tips for you about avoiding any pipe problems the cold temperatures brought over the weekend.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

FIRST ALERT: Christmas morning begins under another wind chill advisory

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Most Lowcountry counties are under a wind chill advisory for the second morning in a row on Christmas Day. The National Weather Service issued the advisory Saturday night for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton and Beaufort Counties until 10 a.m. with expected wind chill values as low as zero far inland and as low as 8 to 14 degrees along the coast.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
wach.com

What's closed on Monday, Dec. 26?

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- — With Christmas Day falling on a Sunday, many state and local offices are taking Monday off to observe the holiday. For example, the City of Columbia offices will be closed. The City of Newberry residential garbage collection will be pushed to Tuesday, December 27.
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

South Carolina And Georgia Residents Asked To Conserve Water

South Carolina and Georgia residents are being asked to conserve water after below freezing temperatures impacted several communities. Here is the latest from area counties and cities on the requests. Georgia. As of Monday afternoon, Augusta Utilities reports a possible disruption in service may affect customers along Tobacco Road, Morgan...
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

Hundreds of seniors evacuated after pipe burst at Christopher Towers

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of seniors are without a home on one of the coldest days of the season after a pipe burst at a Columbia high-rise on Christmas Day. It happened at Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street where, according to Columbia-Richland Fire, freezing temperatures likely led a sprinkler pipe to burst around the sixth floor. This has impacted the electrical system and led to parts of the ceiling falling out.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Frozen water tower controls cause unusual situation in Lexington County

GILBERT, S.C. — Sustained temperatures below freezing led to an unusual spectacle in one Lexington County community on Christmas Eve. Viewer footage shows a water tower, part of the Gilbert Summit Rural Water District, with a sheet of ice seemingly spilling over onto the ground below along Peach Festival Road after temperatures plummeted into the low teens for much of the morning.
WNCT

How to keep up with the latest on power outages

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina woke up to freezing temperatures and more power outages on Saturday. Temperatures were well below freezing overnight and stayed that way throughout the morning. Those conditions and some continued windy weather caused power lines to snap, trees to fall and power poles to break in half. After power […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC

