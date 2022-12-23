Salesianum wrestler wins Winter Week 3 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

Congratulations to Max Agresti of Salesianum wrestling, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 3 of the winter season. The senior became the first Delaware high school wrestler to earn a Beast of the East title in 10 years, winning the 215-pound division at the Carpenter Center.

Agresti won an online vote over four other nominees. The Athlete of the Week feature will take next week off and return in the first week of 2023. When it returns, check out the nominees each Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ