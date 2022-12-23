ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

Salesianum wrestler wins Winter Week 3 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week vote

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wkWtJ_0jsXOWFD00

Congratulations to Max Agresti of Salesianum wrestling, the Delaware Online Athlete of the Week for Week 3 of the winter season. The senior became the first Delaware high school wrestler to earn a Beast of the East title in 10 years, winning the 215-pound division at the Carpenter Center.

Agresti won an online vote over four other nominees. The Athlete of the Week feature will take next week off and return in the first week of 2023. When it returns, check out the nominees each Monday on Delaware Online and vote for your favorite. Voting is free and runs Monday through Thursday, with the weekly winner announced each Friday.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to high school sports reporter Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline or on Twitter @BradMyersTNJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMDT.com

Dover beats Decatur in cross conference match up

SALISBURY, Md — Dover took down the Decatur Seahawks 71-54 in the Shore Showcase of the 2022 Governor’s Challenge. Denim Perkins led the way with 17 points and Kendall Abrams added 15. Brycen Coleman led all scorers with 24 points.
DOVER, DE
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best Cheesesteaks in Delaware

If you are a foodie looking for the best cheesesteaks in Delaware, you probably wonder where to go. Delaware has several cheesesteak joints, but only a handful rival Claymont Steak Shop. The cheesesteaks at Claymont are famous, and the steaks are huge! Try one at each location. You will probably be satisfied for days.
DELAWARE STATE
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles Cheerleaders perform The Nutcracker

'Tis the season for Eagles football AND The Nutcracker! Happy holidays from the Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleaders and the Pennsylvania Ballet, thanks to the Artists of the Pennsylvania Ballet.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Cape Gazette

Delaware needs to adopt clean car rules

Most commenters at a recent Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control workshop were in agreement: Delaware needs to join the six other states that are or have already adopted the Advanced Clean Cars 2 standards that promote the transition to clean, affordable cars and light-duty trucks. While opponents...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Surf Bagel opens newest location in downtown Milford

MILFORD, Del.-Eat. Sleep. Surf. Repeat. It’s words local breakfast spot Surf Bagel lives by. They hope the Milford community will too, as they recently opened their third location in the town. You can expect the same fresh bagels, smoothies, sandwiches, and more. We’re told the move comes as the...
MILFORD, DE
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEWARK WOMAN – NAOMI THOMAS (73)

(Newark, DE 19713) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Naomi Thomas (73) of Newark. Naomi Thomas left her residence in her black Honda CRV on Sunday, December 25, 2022 and there is a concern for her welfare. All efforts to locate and contact Naomi have been unsuccessful.
NEWARK, DE
Katie Cherrix

Five Delmarva Restaurants That Deserve Five Stars

As a Delmarva resident and a girl who loves all kinds of food, I have spent years visiting the area's local restaurants. While there are so many amazing places to eat around here, I think these five are among my top favorites. Try them out, and I'm sure you will enjoy them too.
Cape Gazette

Reminiscing about hunting and fishing days of old

I always get kind of emotional around Christmas. I tend to reflect back on times gone by, and friends and family no longer around. Earlier this month, I had occasion to drive up to New Castle County on a very dark and rainy day. The ceiling was down on the deck and as I drove through Kent County, I should have seen lots of geese in the fields. I didn’t see a single one. Not a Canada nor a snow goose to be found.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Updated: Kent, Sussex move into the Covid ‘red zone’

Kent and Sussex counties are now in the red zone for Covid-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control county dashboard. Delaware counties had been in the lower green and yellow ones in recent months. New Castle County is now in the yellow or moderate spread category. Counties bordering Delaware...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WBOC

A Piece of Oyster Fishing History is Making Waves

BOWERS, De. -- A 129 year old oyster schooner is now sitting at the bottom of the Delaware Bay. The Maggie S Meyers sank on Friday, December 23rd, possibly putting an end to the boats journey that spanned more than a century. Built in 1893, The Maggie S Meyers is,...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Power grid operator PJM asks Pa., NJ, Del. residents to conserve energy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- PJM Interconnection, the electricity grid operator that oversees 13 states - including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware - is asking residents to conserve electricity as brutally cold temperatures reduced energy output or shut down some power plants. At the same time, there is an increased demand for power this Christmas holiday weekend.PJM Interconnection is asking consumers to limit power between 4 a.m. December 24 and 10 a.m. December 25. "This is extremely rare in our region," PJM Interconnection's chief communications officer Susan Buehler said. "The last time we had a situation like this was the polar vortex in January...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawaretoday.com

Shop Crystals, Tarot and More at Delaware’s Metaphysical Shops

Mandie’s Magical Marketplace in Wilmington. Photo by Sydney Livingston. As metaphysical practices gain mainstream popularity, Delaware’s experts are opening shops across the First State to meet the demand. The information age has led to acceptance and understanding for many different subcultures and groups, including those in tune with...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

Christmas gift unwrapping with CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is nothing like a morning holiday knock at 6 a.m. from CBS Philadelphia. And we could not think of any better way than spending it with the Bird family.  8-year-old Michaela and her 6-year-old sister Isabella, were the most excited this Christmas morning. Mom Catherine Bird works hard every year to make the holidays special for her family. Yet, that is not without a little help from Michaela. "I'm an elf," Catherine Bird said. "I just love Christmas. I love the feeling, I love the togetherness, being with family. It's always been important to me since I was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where to Find The Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark. See... Our Staff Picks for "The Best Pizza in Delaware"
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy