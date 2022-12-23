LANCASTER— Over Christmas weekend follow this story as it gets updated with the most up to date information about the winter storm impacting the area.

3:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25

The county has been downgraded to a level 1 snow emergency.

5:37 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Fairfield County is under a level two snow emergency. The roads are hazardous and can be very icy. Drivers should stay off the road if it is not a necessary trip.

2:50 a.m. Friday, Dec 23

Fairfield County is under a level one snow emergency. The roads are snowy and have a potential for ice, those driving are encouraged to use caution.

1 a.m. Friday Dec. 23

Fairfield County is officially under a wind chill watch. A wind chill watch, according to the national weather service, means that dangerous cold is possible and people should be prepared and avoid being outside during the colder parts of the day.

9:57 a.m. Saturday Dec. 24

Fairfield County is currently under a level two snow emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary should be on the roads.

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Fairfield County weather updates