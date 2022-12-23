ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Fairfield County weather updates

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago

LANCASTER— Over Christmas weekend follow this story as it gets updated with the most up to date information about the winter storm impacting the area.

3:34 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25

The county has been downgraded to a level 1 snow emergency.

5:37 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Fairfield County is under a level two snow emergency. The roads are hazardous and can be very icy. Drivers should stay off the road if it is not a necessary trip.

2:50 a.m. Friday, Dec 23

Fairfield County is under a level one snow emergency. The roads are snowy and have a potential for ice, those driving are encouraged to use caution.

1 a.m. Friday Dec. 23

Fairfield County is officially under a wind chill watch. A wind chill watch, according to the national weather service, means that dangerous cold is possible and people should be prepared and avoid being outside during the colder parts of the day.

9:57 a.m. Saturday Dec. 24

Fairfield County is currently under a level two snow emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary should be on the roads.

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Frigid Christmas weekend, wind chill advisory

WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL NOON CHRISTMAS DAY A deep storm over southeastern Canada will continue to impact the weather, with icy cold winds and lingering lake-enhanced flurries. Wind chill values ranged from -10 to -20 degrees, with temperatures slowly edging up to around 10 degrees by early evening. Arctic high pressure in the wake of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers to start the week for Columbus area

Another brisk start to the morning, but we are heading in the right direction. Temps are actually close to double digits areawide, while still almost 15° below normal, much warmer than the last few morning. A quick moving clipper system will dive southwest and zip through our morning late this morning into the early afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Sheriff: ‘It was a long 24 hours’

Blizzard-like weather that began Thursday night created white-out conditions, a large amount of car accidents and approximately 2,000 power outages, according to authorities. It all made for an extremely busy and dangerous Christmas weekend for Fayette County first responders. “Once the storm started, we had numerous vehicle slide-offs almost simultaneously...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly Christmas, followed by snow Monday for Columbus area

Today: Partly sunny, some clearing later, chilly, high 15. Monday: Sct’d snow showers, light accumulations, high 22. Merry Christmas to all! Bundle up today again, as temps will be slightly warmer today, with less wind, so it will feel better than it has the last 2 days. Today will still be a top 5 coldest Christmas day in Columbus with a high near 15.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Rescue crews respond to crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel have been requested to the area of mile marker 17 on Route 23 in Ross County, Ohio, following a report of a single-vehicle crash. The call came in shortly after 2 p.m. Monday afternoon. Details of the crash are currently scarce,...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Electrical lineman killed during Friday snow storm in southern Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio — A Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative lineworker was killed in an electrical contact incident Friday while working to restore power to cooperative members after Thursday evening’s winter storm. Blake Rodgers, 22, Piketon, an apprentice lineworker with the cooperative, died following an incident that occurred just...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Latitude Five25 apartments evacuate due to burst pipes and electrical issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Latitude Five25 apartment complex evacuated residents after pipes burst and water caused electrical issues. Columbus fire and police personnel helped with the evacuations at the apartment complex Sunday. "It makes me upset, angry," said Carlton McClure, who has lived at the complex since 2010....
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

UPDATE – Pickaway Fire Department Battle Structure Fire on Christmas Eve

PICKAWAY – Three trailers were damaged by an out-of-control fire on Christmas eve over the weekend. Around 10 pm on December 24, 2022, a 911 call came in of a structure fire with flames showing located at the 10100 block of US-62 (Whispering Pines Mobile Home Park). When firefighters arrived they found one trailer was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters worked quickly to contain the fire to the single trailer, but flames and head did damage both trailers to the left and right.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Snow Emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?

Auglaize, Montgomery, Mercer, Miami, Greene, Clark, Champaign, Preble, Logan, and Darke Counties are under a LEVEL 2 SNOW EMERGENCY. Sheriff’s offices and departments collaborate with county emergency managers to determine whether current conditions with the weather and roadways constitute issuing a snow emergency level. >> Live Doppler 7 Radar.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Ross County – FireFighters Battle Car Fire in Level 3 Snow Emergency

ROSS – Ross County sheriffs office reported that they along with firefighters to the area of 1047 Sugar Tree road last night around 7:37 pm. Accoridng to early reports a woman reported that she was operating her 2007 Nissan Murano Northbound on Sugar Tree Rd. she then stated that she heard a “pop” noise as she was navigating a corner, where she went on the left side of the roadway and into a ditch. She then stated that flames started coming out from under hood when she exited the vehicle and dialed 911. Forcing her out into the 0-degree temperatures.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Preparing your home for this week’s winter storm

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A major winter storm impacting the holiday weekend is just hours away, and emergency management officials are warning residents to be ready when the weather takes a turn for the worse. Franklin County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Director Jeff Young said now is the time to think about what you […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Union County Chamber Adds Slew Of New Members

MARYSVILLE – Union County Chamber of Commerce has grown by leaps in just the past month as it recently welcomed a number of new businesses into the fold. The Chamber of Commerce introduces new members: A Woman’s Touch Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC, Allied Onsite Healthcare, LLC., Camp Christian, Central Ohio Coffee, LLC – Scooter’s Coffee, Mind Over Mars, NEXA Systems Inc., Northwest Parkway Storage, Smoky Bears Grill and Chill LLC, The Grange Hall at Anywhere With You Acres and Wing builders, all of which recently joined the U.C. Chamber.
UNION COUNTY, OH
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

