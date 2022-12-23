FirstEnergy Corp. reports that about 1,600 of its Portage County customers were without power as of 4:55 p.m. Friday, including more than 1,400 in Kent and much smaller numbers scattered around other communities.

FirstEnergy says severe winter weather is causing the outages and no estimated restoration times are currently available.

Go to https://outages.firstenergycorp.com/oh.html for updated information about power outages.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: About 1,600 without power in Portage County Friday afternoon