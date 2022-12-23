ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ross County, OH

Ross County winter weather updates

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

CHILLICOTHE— Over Christmas weekend follow this story as it gets updated with the most up to date information about the winter storm impacting the area.

4:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25

The county has been downgraded to a level 1 snow emergency.

8:20 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

The county has been downgraded to a level 2 snow emergency.

6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Ross County Sheriff's Office announced the county is now under a level 3 snow emergency. All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may be subject to arrest.

7 a.m. Friday, Dec 23

Ross County is on a level two snow emergency. The roads are hazardous and can be very icy. Drivers should stay off the road if it is not a necessary trip.

2 a.m. Friday, Dec 23

Ross County is under a level one snow emergency. The roads are snowy and have a potential for ice, those driving are encouraged to use caution.

1 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23

Ross County is officially under a wind chill watch. A wind chill watch, according to the national weather service, means that dangerous cold is possible and people should be prepared and avoid being outside during the colder parts of the day.

9:50 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24

Ross County is now officially back under a level two snow emergency. Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow and may be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary should be on the roads.

7:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25

Ross County is under a level two snow emergency again after spending time at a level three on Saturday. Roads are hazardous and only those who feel it necessary should be on roads.

