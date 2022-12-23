ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Massive flooding hits North Jersey as governor urges people to stay off roads

By Liam Quinn and Katie Sobko, NorthJersey.com
The Bergen Record
 6 days ago

North Jersey saw nearly a month's worth of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and flooding was a hazard throughout the area.

Officials warned that the storm could be dangerous as high winds and heavy rains were expected to give way as plummeting temperatures arrived in the area.

Several weather-related incidents occurred Friday morning but the real concern was roadway conditions after dark as residual puddles and slick roads gave way to icy conditions.

The National Weather Service warned drivers that the low temperatures could cause patchy black ice, which is difficult to see, on elevated roadways, overpasses and bridges for the afternoon into evening commute and that they should use “extreme caution.”

Worst flooding since Sandy in some areas

The entire area was slammed, with Sandy Hook briefly seeing its highest water level since Superstorm Sandy , and parts of Bergen County getting more than 2 inches of rain Thursday night, according to David Robinson, New Jersey's state climatologist. For reference, the state typically sees 3 to 4 inches of rain in December.

"Now the concern is to get that water hopefully off the roads before it freezes solid tonight," he said.

Robinson did add that there was a positive aspect of the heavy rain, as parts of the state are in drought conditions.

"The good news is the reservoirs are filling," Robinson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2diKAY_0jsXOCpv00

Power outages in North Jersey

While many people woke up to no power, others lost it through the day Friday. Nearly 1,000 customers were still without power as the sun began to set Friday. Utility companies estimated that service would return within a few hours.

Flooding in NJ

Main Street in Lodi is flooded Friday afternoon, the police department said in a Facebook post. Massey Street is also underwater from St. Joseph to Church.

In Hackensack, three cars have been damaged due to flooding, police Capt. Michael Antista said. The city suffered minor overnight flooding, and River Street is flooded as of Friday afternoon due to high tide.

Carlstadt was met with heavy flooding near Route 120 and 20th Street. The police department said on Facebook that it was working to evacuate businesses in the area. Cars were almost completely submerged under water, according to pictures posted by the department.

HudPost Tweeted a video of significant flooding at Edgewater Marketplace, located along the Hudson River, depicting multiple vehicles underwater. Near Edgewater's Comfort Inn several cars were submerged by the swelling river.

As of 5:13 a.m., flooding took out a lane on Route 46 east in Ridgefield Park. Not too far away, flooding on I-80 west in Ridgefield Park also caused a lane closure. On the Bergen Turnpike, flooding was still an issue as of 8:15 a.m., with water up to the bumpers of some cars.

In Lodi farther west on 46, flooding shut down lanes in both directions as of 4:07 a.m.

As for Passaic County, 511's map showed flooding on Route 21 in Passaic early Friday morning. Passaic often struggles with flooding during large storms due to its proximity to the river. Mayor Hector Lora said the city had issues very early, but added that things were "fine" as of 8 a.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zlykF_0jsXOCpv00

Rain has since slowed down since the overnight onslaught, and should stop by the early afternoon. However, rain is not the only weather concern Friday. Temperatures are expected to rapidly drop throughout the day, possibly as low as single digits early Saturday morning. As a result, potential for icy roads is high.

A Bergen County spokesperson said Wednesday that the county is prepared with around 100 vehicles to put down salt on roads.

Wind is also forecasted to pick up as the day gets later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vPreq_0jsXOCpv00

Rainfall totals

Bob Ziff of the North Jersey Weather Observers provided rainfall totals as of 4 p.m. Friday:

  • Ramsey: 2.46 inches with traces of snow
  • Paramus: 2.15 inches
  • Bergenfield: 1.68 inches, with 1.51 inches setting a single day record for Dec. 23.
  • Lyndhurst: 1.76 inches
  • Hillsdale: 2.4 inches
  • Haworth: 1.80 inches
  • North Haledon: 1.94 inches
  • Parsippany: 1.84 inches
  • High Point: 1.57 inches

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Massive flooding hits North Jersey as governor urges people to stay off roads

Comments / 4

Jack
5d ago

Hello there. did you ever read a book on weather we had more hurricanes back in the thirties and forties that we have right now and they didn't scream climate change besides getting your climate change guru said the world was going to end in 2012 or 2020 keep going we keep waiting. weather is cyclical grow up get over it stop listening to the fear mongers

Reply
2
