westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash in the area of Dwight and Northampton streets in Holyoke
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Dwight and Northampton streets Monday afternoon. According to the Holyoke Fire Department, one person was extricated on-scene and then transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The Holyoke Police Department is investigating the crash. Copyright...
westernmassnews.com
Five people displaced in fire on East Mill Street in Pittsfield
Holiday shopping season continues as shoppers return, exchange gifts. Holiday shopping season continues as shoppers return, exchange gifts. Chicopee crews respond to fire on Chapel Street, two people taken to the hospital. Updated: 14 hours ago. Chicopee crews respond to fire on Chapel Street, two people taken to the hospital.
Two car accident in South Deerfield
The South Deerfield Fire Department was sent to the intersection of Conway and Greenfield Road just before 3:00 p.m. on Christmas day.
Two injured in Chapel St. fire in Chicopee
Crews were called to a house fire on Chapel Street in Chicopee Sunday night.
franklincountynow.com
Multiple Patients To Hospital After Christmas Day Accident
(South Deerfield, MA) On December 25th just before 3:00 p.m. two vehicles collided at the intersection of Conway Road and Route 5 & 10 in South Deerfield. South County EMS responded to the scene along with South Deerfield Fire District and the Deerfield Police Department. Upon arrival they found multiple parties with non-life-threatening injuries. Additional ambulances were requested from Northampton Fire Rescue, Amherst Fire Department, and Greenfield Fire Department to transport the patients to area hospitals.
westernmassnews.com
Dozens without a home for the holidays after Bay Street fire Saturday night
Five people displaced in fire on East Mill Street in Pittsfield. Five people displaced in fire on East Mill Street in Pittsfield. Coldest Christmas Day/Eve In About 20 Years! At Least It Will Be Sunny…. Updated: Dec. 24, 2022 at 7:33 AM EST. |. Coldest Christmas Day/Eve In About 20...
westernmassnews.com
Fire officials share safety tips after influx of house fires in recent days
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -This past week, western Massachusetts witnessed fires in multiple towns, including at least three over the Christmas weekend. Now, one fire department is giving some tips on how to stay safe for the rest of the winter. The Chicopee Fire Department responded to two fires on Christmas...
Road open after fire on River Street in West Springfield
West Springfield firefighters are working to put out a fire on River Street Friday evening.
Person rescued from Connecticut River in West Springfield
The West Springfield Fire Department rescued someone from the Connecticut River Saturday night.
westernmassnews.com
Illegal dumping issue continues in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News continues to cover illegal dumping in some of the alleys of downtown Holyoke. The most recent incident: caught on camera. It is an ongoing problem in Holyoke: dumpsters like this one overflooded with trash illegally dropped off. The video Western Mass News received captured three people dumping trash in the alley between High and Maple streets Thursday evening. The incident caught on a security camera installed as part of mayor Garcia’s campaign against illegal dumping. Now, one local business store owner’s reaction to the trash filled alley ways.
darientimes.com
Two adults, child injured in crash on Route 82 connector in Haddam
HADDAM — Three people, including a child, were transported to Hartford Hospital Sunday morning after a van crashed into a wooded area off Route 82, officials said. Emergency crews with the Haddam Volunteer Fire Company and Chester Hose Company Inc. responded to the crash on the Route 82 connector at 9:40 p.m., according to a post on the HVFC's Facebook page.
westernmassnews.com
Two-alarm fire on Bay Street in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to a 2-alarm fire on Bay Street. No reports on the cause or injuries at this time. Western Mass News will continue to bring you the latest updates. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
West Springfield Fire Dept. makes Christmas Eve rescue in Conn. River
The West Springfield Fire Department made a river rescue at 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to Lt. Tony Spear, the department’s public information officer. The rescue took place in the section of river near the intersection of Elm and Riverdale streets, and was the result of the fast-falling rain, Spear said.
Kitchen fire in Pittsfield leaves family of five without home
A family of five is being assisted by the red cross after a fire in their kitchen.
NECN
Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway
A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts. Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street. Responding officers found an elderly woman...
13 people evacuated during Rocky Hill condo fire
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — No one was injured Sunday after a fire broke out in the attic of a residential building in Rocky Hill, according to officials. Crews responded at about 12:30 p.m. to a structure fire at 202 Country Club Court. The fire was found in the attic and the second floor of […]
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to kitchen fire on Berkshire Ave.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, Springfield Fire crews responded to a kitchen fire on Berkshire Ave. No reported injuries and no one has been displaced. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Community gathers for glow in the dark menorah lighting in Longmeadow
Holiday shopping season continues as shoppers return, exchange gifts. Holiday shopping season continues as shoppers return, exchange gifts. Chicopee crews respond to fire on Chapel Street, two people taken to the hospital. Updated: 2 hours ago. Chicopee crews respond to fire on Chapel Street, two people taken to the hospital.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested after breaking windows with golf club at MGM Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A man has been arrested after police said he broke windows on MGM Springfield property with a golf club Saturday evening. According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Springfield officers and State Police troopers assigned to the Gaming Enforcement Unit officers arrested 57-year-old Edith Ortiz of Springfield Saturday evening shortly after the incident took place.
Turnto10.com
Woman killed in Scituate crash Christmas morning
SCITUATE, R.I. (WJAR) — Owners of a nearby property say a woman is dead after a crash in Scituate Christmas morning. The single vehicle crash happened off Hartford Pike around 7:30 a.m. "It's bit of a shock," said Antonio Bianco of Scituate. He said first responders told him that...
