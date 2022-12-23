Read full article on original website
SFGate
Sparkling wine doesn't have to break the bank. Here's what to know.
Inflation will be crimping our budgets for holiday celebrations this year, but I have good news for wine lovers. There is delicious sparkling wine that won't strain your bank account. Here is a short primer on bubbly to guide your holiday shopping. For a private family splurge or a more...
studyfinds.org
Best Red Wine Under $20 For 2023: Top 5 Must-Try Bottles Most Recommended By Experts
For some, a nice glass of red wine at night is the ultimate equalizer between life’s demands and the need for downtime. To find a great bottle of red doesn’t mean you need to drop a fortune — in fact, many highly-rated wines are actually quite inexpensive. We did some digging for you and came away with a list of five of the best red wines under $20, according to experts.
Holiday advice for home bartenders, plus 4 festive cocktails
Looking to create a bit of winter luxury when tending bar at home this holiday season? London’s top cocktail-makers have some tips. Salvatore Calabrese of the cocktail bar Velvet says to start with the right glassware. He says that if the glass looks elegant, the atmosphere is already festive. Then think about the ice, which he says is like heat for cooking. You want the drink to dilute just right, so you don't want cracked or crushed ice. Other experts suggest decorating the glasses and coming up with some beautiful and tasty garnishes. Consider a garnish platter that lets guests choose which ones they want.
A Wine Pro Shares Her Favorite Bottles for Holiday Gifting
If there’s one thing we’ve learned about holiday gifting, it’s that it’s very difficult to go wrong with a great bottle of booze (unless, of course, the giftee in question does not partake in alcoholic beverages). When attending a holiday soiree, you could bring the host a bottle of great whiskey or wrap up a fun new gin for the martini enthusiast. Or, if you’re shopping for a wine lover — no matter if they’re just getting into vino or consider themselves a connoisseur — a good bottle is always appreciated.
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Instead of the usual 10 picks, we went with 12 (for the days of Christmas or because we had way too much good whiskey to choose from). Below, the best new whiskeys of December 2022. WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank.
This New Coffee Table Book Tells the True History of Champagne Through 100 Iconic Bottles
Everyone who drinks wine has heard the tale of how Champagne was first discovered by the Bendectine monk Pierre Pérignon (1638–1715), who was better known by his monastic title, Dom Pérignon. While winemaking monks are credited with many improvements in vineyard and cellar techniques in several regions throughout France, it seems that the legend of the blind monk who tasted refermented wine for the first time and then called out to his fellow priests, “Come quickly, I am tasting the stars,” is nothing more than a good story. This bit of myth busting is one of the first things one will...
Elite Daily
Sprinkles’ New Espresso Martini Cupcake Is A Limited-Edition Bite
Espresso martinis may no longer be the go-to order when you’re out at happy hour, thanks to the rise of the negroni sbagliato with prosecco and the Dirty Shirley, but the caffeinated sip can still hold its own. If you want to reacquaint yourself with the “it” drink of yore, look no further than Sprinkles’ Espresso Martini Cupcake. It’s not actually alcoholic, but the chocolate-and-coffee flavors were inspired by the chic drink. In partnership with Sanctuary World and Owen’s Craft Mixers, Sprinkles will offer the special dessert for a few days to close out 2022. Here’s how to GET Sprinkles’ Espresso Martini Cupcake and details on what goes into this exclusive flavor.
Uncorked: Is Champagne the only fizz worth drinking on New Year’s Eve?
Nothing says “happy new year” like popping a bottle of bubbly – but that doesn’t mean you have to stick to Champagne. From its richer, creamier and much more affordable cousin Cremant to lesser known European rivals such as Italy’s Franciacorta, Spain’s Corpinnat or Geman Sekt – or even underdogs from England’s own wine garden – there’s plenty of alternative sparkling wines out there from the continent and beyond that provide just as much pop and cheer. We’ve rounded up a few of them for our new series Uncorked, in which we take your burning questions about wine straight to...
Sparkling Suggestions: Surdyk's shares tips on gifts and suggestions for the holidays
Peter Plaehn is the chief wine buyer for Surdyk’s and he has a few tips on what to look for when searching for gifts or a nice bottle to share at Christmas and New Year’s.
My Aldi holiday gift ideas for wine lovers – including a Prosecco for $9 ‘that you cannot beat’
FOR the wine lovers in your life, Aldi has deals on over 10 vino-inspired gifts perfect for the holiday season. The tip comes from Katie, a lifestyle blogger and foodie known as bitsbitesblog to her TikTok and social media family. She also has a website with the same name dedicated...
The Espresso Martini Replaced the Manhattan as One of the 10 Most Ordered Cocktails of 2022
If you’ve been seeing espresso martinis and/or ordering one everywhere you go this year, you’re in good company. According to research firm CGA by NielsenIQ, the caffeinated libation was one of the 10 most ordered cocktails at U.S. bars this year, bumping the Manhattan off the list. The drink’s rise in popularity is further proof that the ‘90s revival is in full swing.
Punch
One Sip Martini
At London’s Tayēr + Elementary, Monica Berg and Alex Kratena take the notion of the mini cocktail to its logical end with their One Sip Martini. The combination of vodka and Ambrato vermouth is garnished with a blue cheese–stuffed olive and arrives in a veladora mezcal glass. The bar pre-batches and -freezes their version, but this recipe is built to serve one.
How to Make a Spiced Cranberry Sour, the Holiday Cocktail Yule Love
Everything is everywhere all the time. You already know this. You know it because you buy apples in the springtime and eat Caprese salads in December. One of the quiet miracles of our age is that the whole idea of seasonality is essentially optional. And yet, we as a society choose that option regularly. Some things are kept to seasonal traditions, to help us mark the time. It’s not just pumpkin spice lattes—watermelon, gingerbread, apple cider and cherries are all intrinsically delicious, and all are commanded to stay in their lane. And to our drink today, this is also true, or...
Thrillist
Thailand's Secret Wine Region Is a Lush, Grape-Scented Paradise
People often travel to Thailand for endless heaps of noodles, opulent royal palaces and temples, and the serenity of the surrounding tropical beaches. That was certainly the majority of my intended itinerary, until I visited the country’s Monsoon Valley Vineyards and realized the country held an additional, unexpected appeal for me. Namely, Thai wine.
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Foods To Try During A Rhine River Christmas Markets Cruise
A week visiting Christmas markets on a Rhine River cruise is truly magical. The lights are twinkly, shopping is terrific, and spirits are bright, of course. However, one thing you may not expect is the incredible food. While dining options were amazing and plentiful onboard the lovely Viking Sigyn, we...
Americans Are Flocking to Italian Wine Country to Buy Their Second Homes
Having a second home sounds nice. Having a second home in one of Italy’s famed wine regions sounds even nicer. Many Americans would seem to agree with that statement. Those looking to buy second homes are flocking to Piedmont, the home of Barolo, according to The Wall Street Journal. Diletta Giorgolo Spinola, the head of residential sales at Italy Sotheby’s International Realty, estimates that the number of Americans asking about the area had jumped about 50 percent at her agency over the past two years alone. Along with its reputation in the wine world, Piedmont was instrumental in the creation of the...
Punch
Silver Service 50/50 Martini
Amidst Silver Lyan’s menu of party drinks—Appletinis, Jell-O shots and more—the Martini service is, by comparison, restrained. But even though it’s not as Technicolor as the rest of the menu, and it isn’t garnished with a balloon, the drink’s sleek Martini glass and selection of garnishes still make for an indulgent serve. This recipe is for the 50/50, one of four Martini styles available on the menu.
Piece of France Pastry Shop offers French experience without the travel expense
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Chef Marc Serrano grew up in Saison, France where he developed his love for cooking and baking. He worked with a baker in his hometown at first and eventually worked in several kitchens after that. “I ended up working in bakeries, pastry shops, restaurants, hotels, in France, Monaco, Italy, Switzerland, Virginia, […]
This Shuttered Distillery’s Japanese Whisky Became a Cult Hit. Now It’s Making a Comeback.
There are several names that can bring a dedicated Japanese whisky fan to tears knowing that he or she may never be able to taste a dram. One that holds a particularly vaunted place is Karuizawa, the long-shuttered distillery whose whiskies command tens of thousands of dollars on the secondary market. But the distillery has been resurrected and will soon start producing new whisky, giving spirits fans a chance to try much younger but slightly more easily attainable expressions. Over the next few months, Karuizawa will begin distilling new whisky and filling barrels, albeit in very limited numbers. The whisky will...
