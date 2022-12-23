Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Crashes After Driving off of Slick Road in Coatsville, PA and Mystery Good Samaritan Helps Her as 2nd Wreck OccursZack LoveCoatsville, MO
Many aren't aware the William P. Hall House in Lancaster, Missouri belonged to a successful circus broker in the 1900sCJ CoombsLancaster, MO
The 1924 Travelers Hotel in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decades and now it's an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
The historic Journal Printing Company building in Kirksville, Missouri operated for decadesCJ CoombsKirksville, MO
Related
ktvo.com
1 injured when pickup slides out of control on snow-covered NEMO highway
CANTON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a Monday crash on a slick Heartland highway. It happened at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 81, three miles north of Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a small pickup truck driven by Jerry Tallman, 76, of Canton, slid on a snow-covered highway, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
ktvo.com
Kirksville police warn against driving high
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, some police officers are worried that there might be an increase in driving while intoxicated (DWI) cases. Kirksville Police Chief Scott Williamson told KTVO that he wants his officers to catch intoxicated drivers before they are involved in...
kttn.com
Memphis man dies in Thursday crash
A northeast Missouri crash has claimed the life of a Memphis, Missouri resident when he was partially ejected from his overturning vehicle eight miles south of Memphis. Twenty-year-old Jason Gingerich was pronounced dead at the scene late Thursday night. Gingerich was driving northbound when his sport utility vehicle struck a...
kttn.com
Brookfield woman experiences “medical event” prior to crash on Highway 36
A Brookfield woman experienced a medical event before crashing on Highway 36 Saturday afternoon, two miles west of Bevier. Injuries to 64-year-old Pamela Garrett were minor, but she was flown by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia, due to a medical event before the crash. The westbound sports utility...
ktvo.com
Christmas Eve crash in Fairfield leads to child endangerment arrest
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A Christmas Eve crash has landed a southeast Iowa man behind bars on multiple charges including child endangerment. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Fairfield police officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Buchanan Avenue. When officers arrived on...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Christmas night in Princeton
Two people were injured and taken to a hospital following an accident on Christmas night in Princeton. Injuries were minor for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 42-year-old Jose Solorzano of Princeton, and for his passenger, 43-year-old Julio De Luna of Unionville. Both were taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital. The driver of the second sport utility vehicle, 47-year-old Jason Eakes of Cainsville, was not injured according to the patrol.
ktvo.com
Pickup, SUV end up off the highway following 2-vehicle crash east of Kirksville
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Adair County. It happened at 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Missouri Highway 11 and Bullion Way, three miles east of Kirksville. According to the Missouri State Highway patrol, the crash involved an...
ktvo.com
Nova Laverne 'Bud' Wyant, 77, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home
Nova Laverne “Bud” Wyant, 77, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December, 24, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Bud was born on August 25, 1945 in Sullivan County to Nova Doster and Genevie (Lane) Wyant. Bud attended Pleasant Grove School and then Milan Highschool. On April 21, 1973, Bud married Darlene Wilson. After school, Bud worked for Jim Davis and Hubbard Feeds for a few years before then working 20 years at FM Stampers and Con Agra in maintenance until a severe injury in 1991. Bud loved to work on and restore old cars. He enjoyed being outdoors, working on the farm as well as hunting and fishing. Bud also enjoyed aviation and had his pilots license.
ktvo.com
Christmas tree drop-off happening through January 6 in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Another Christmas has come and gone and now some of you may be wondering how to get rid of your live Christmas tree. One northeast Missouri community is once again offering a place for residents to drop off their dead trees. The City of Kirksville will...
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 24, 2022
Gage Schroder (24) 2540 Prentiss Ave Quincy, IL for domestic battery and criminal damage to government supported property at 619 Harrison Drive. Lodged. 178 / 122 / 147. Isaac Valentin (30) 300 Cedar Apt. 2 Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to state supported property, resisting a peace officer and on an Adams County warrant for FTA – possession of meth at 527 Broadway. Lodged. 128 / 162 / 147.
Construction began on the Benjamin House in 1872 in northeastern Missouri and is referred to as the Shelbina Mansion too
The Benjamin House, now known as the Shelbina Mansion, at 322 Shelby Street in Shelbina, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Benjamin House (aka the Benjamin (John Forbes) House and Vesper Place) is a historic home located at Shelbina, Missouri (Shelby County). This three-story brick home was built between May 22, 1872, and March 5, 1873. This home has a basement and three porches. In 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
kyoutv.com
Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
muddyrivernews.com
Pittsfield woman wanted on warrant for escape arrested at Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy
QUINCY — The Pike County Sheriff’s Department, with assistance from the Quincy Police Department, arrested Rashelle L. Pruett, 30, of Pittsfield near Eighth and Jefferson in Quincy at 6:36 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Pruett was arrested and transported to the Pike County Sheriff’s Department on a Pike County...
