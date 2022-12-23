ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, MO

ktvo.com

1 injured when pickup slides out of control on snow-covered NEMO highway

CANTON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a Monday crash on a slick Heartland highway. It happened at 1:30 p.m. on Highway 81, three miles north of Canton. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a small pickup truck driven by Jerry Tallman, 76, of Canton, slid on a snow-covered highway, ran off the left side of the road and struck an embankment.
CANTON, MO
ktvo.com

Kirksville police warn against driving high

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Now that recreational marijuana is legal in Missouri, some police officers are worried that there might be an increase in driving while intoxicated (DWI) cases. Kirksville Police Chief Scott Williamson told KTVO that he wants his officers to catch intoxicated drivers before they are involved in...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Memphis man dies in Thursday crash

A northeast Missouri crash has claimed the life of a Memphis, Missouri resident when he was partially ejected from his overturning vehicle eight miles south of Memphis. Twenty-year-old Jason Gingerich was pronounced dead at the scene late Thursday night. Gingerich was driving northbound when his sport utility vehicle struck a...
MEMPHIS, MO
ktvo.com

Christmas Eve crash in Fairfield leads to child endangerment arrest

FAIRFIELD, Iowa — A Christmas Eve crash has landed a southeast Iowa man behind bars on multiple charges including child endangerment. Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, Fairfield police officers responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Main Street and Buchanan Avenue. When officers arrived on...
FAIRFIELD, IA
kttn.com

Two injured in crash on Christmas night in Princeton

Two people were injured and taken to a hospital following an accident on Christmas night in Princeton. Injuries were minor for the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 42-year-old Jose Solorzano of Princeton, and for his passenger, 43-year-old Julio De Luna of Unionville. Both were taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital. The driver of the second sport utility vehicle, 47-year-old Jason Eakes of Cainsville, was not injured according to the patrol.
PRINCETON, MO
ktvo.com

Nova Laverne 'Bud' Wyant, 77, of Milan, Mo., Schoene-Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Nova Laverne “Bud” Wyant, 77, of Milan, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, December, 24, 2022 at Sullivan County Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Bud was born on August 25, 1945 in Sullivan County to Nova Doster and Genevie (Lane) Wyant. Bud attended Pleasant Grove School and then Milan Highschool. On April 21, 1973, Bud married Darlene Wilson. After school, Bud worked for Jim Davis and Hubbard Feeds for a few years before then working 20 years at FM Stampers and Con Agra in maintenance until a severe injury in 1991. Bud loved to work on and restore old cars. He enjoyed being outdoors, working on the farm as well as hunting and fishing. Bud also enjoyed aviation and had his pilots license.
MILAN, MO
kciiradio.com

2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines

A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
DES MOINES, IA
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 24, 2022

Gage Schroder (24) 2540 Prentiss Ave Quincy, IL for domestic battery and criminal damage to government supported property at 619 Harrison Drive. Lodged. 178 / 122 / 147. Isaac Valentin (30) 300 Cedar Apt. 2 Quincy, IL for criminal trespass to state supported property, resisting a peace officer and on an Adams County warrant for FTA – possession of meth at 527 Broadway. Lodged. 128 / 162 / 147.
QUINCY, IL
CJ Coombs

Construction began on the Benjamin House in 1872 in northeastern Missouri and is referred to as the Shelbina Mansion too

The Benjamin House, now known as the Shelbina Mansion, at 322 Shelby Street in Shelbina, Missouri.Photo byJERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. The Benjamin House (aka the Benjamin (John Forbes) House and Vesper Place) is a historic home located at Shelbina, Missouri (Shelby County). This three-story brick home was built between May 22, 1872, and March 5, 1873. This home has a basement and three porches. In 1972, it was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SHELBINA, MO
kyoutv.com

Donations for Humane Society stolen from Ottumwa store

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, donations meant to go to an animal shelter in Ottumwa, never made it to their destination. In a message on their Facebook page, the Heartland Humane Society stated that Tractor Supply Company had gathered a lot of donations to give to the shelter. An individual went into the store claiming he had volunteered for the Humane Society and that he would take them to the shelter for them. The store obliged and the man left, taking the donations with him, never bringing them to the shelter.
OTTUMWA, IA

