Iowa State

dakotanewsnow.com

2022 a Hair Raising Experience in South Dakota!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Normally on Christmas Day, with New Year’s Day right around the corner, we like to give you the gift of laughter with bloopers or a funny soundbite. But this year we must report on a most important and, depending on your point...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota

Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hubcityradio.com

Demand for food increasing in South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

South Dakota’s 2022 pheasant season off to strong start

(SOUTH DAKOTA NEWS WATCH) - Few if any people in South Dakota will argue that the state’s vaunted pheasant hunting industry in 2022 is as strong as in the past. Compared to prior decades, the slow and steady declines are apparent in both license sales and bird numbers and, to some extent, how out-of-state visitors who pump millions into the East River economy plan their trips.
ARIZONA STATE
Indy100

Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation

Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
MANKATO, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day

(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
MINNESOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31. There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:. Monday:. No distributions. Tuesday:. Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kelo.com

Minimum wage goes up Sunday in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some South Dakotans will be receiving a raise next week. The state’s minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1st. Minimum wage is adjusted every year, measured by change in the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Department of Labor. Initiated Measure 18, which was a ballot measure in 2014, states the wage will be adjusted annually and would never be decreased. The current $9.95 per hour minimum wage for non-tipped employees will jump to $10.80 when we ring in the new year. Tipped employees will increase to no less than $5.40 an hour.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a lofty goal for the South Dakota Department of Health and its partner Count the Kids. They want to save 23 babies a year through a stillbirth prevention campaign. In South Dakota, one in every 170 pregnancies ends in a stillbirth. CDC data...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

