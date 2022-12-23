Read full article on original website
Related
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Gets Flame Thrower Christmas Gift
What do you get that "hard to buy for" Governor of South Dakota for Christmas? A flamethrower...of course. 51-year-old South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem was apparently gifted a genuine, honest-to-goodness flamethrower from her thoughtful staff. Some Twitter pictures of Kristi Noem and her husband, Byron Noem were posted on Christmas...
Can Kids Drink In Minnesota Bars As Long As Parents are There?
Is it legal to take your underage kid into a bar in Minnesota and buy them a beer or cocktail?. Let's say the family is out celebrating and your 18-year-old kid would like to toast the event with a glass of champagne or a mug of beer, can you as their parent buy them a drink?
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 a Hair Raising Experience in South Dakota!
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Normally on Christmas Day, with New Year’s Day right around the corner, we like to give you the gift of laughter with bloopers or a funny soundbite. But this year we must report on a most important and, depending on your point...
7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota
Have you tried any of these 7 Horrible Foods That They Actually Eat In Minnesota?. Head Cheese: This ain't cheesy at all. No dairy. Just meaty parts from pig or cow heads that are boiled together in a gelatinous concoction and formed into loaves for your dining pleasure. Oh, sometimes they'd toss in the animal's tongues, hearts, and feet.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
hubcityradio.com
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota incurring significant snow removal costs in December (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–December has been a busy month for South Dakota DOT snowplow operators. They’ve been working long days during recent snowstorms and ground blizzards to re-open state highways and interstates that were blown shut by heavy drifting. Deploying hundreds of plows and the men and women that drive...
KEVN
South Dakota’s 2022 pheasant season off to strong start
(SOUTH DAKOTA NEWS WATCH) - Few if any people in South Dakota will argue that the state’s vaunted pheasant hunting industry in 2022 is as strong as in the past. Compared to prior decades, the slow and steady declines are apparent in both license sales and bird numbers and, to some extent, how out-of-state visitors who pump millions into the East River economy plan their trips.
kotatv.com
Making the outdoors more accessible; South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has two Action Track Chairs
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Christmas is here and many of us have unwrapped our presents. However, if you’re looking for another gift, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks has something you can give any time of the year, access to the outdoors. And with two all-terrain wheelchairs, that...
Kristi Noem criticised for playing with flamethrower as thousands freeze in her own state
South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is facing some heat from people online after showing off her flamethrower as people across her state freeze. Like other parts of the midwest, South Dakota faced a massive winter storm this past week that left areas of the state with more than 16 inches of snow. Wind gusts of 60 mph and icy road conditions have made it difficult for many people to leave their homes- specifically the people on the Pine Ridge Reservation and Rosebud Indian Reservation. With roads blocked off, people are unable to access much-needed resources like firewood. Sign up for...
sdstandardnow.com
O Holy Night on the Prairie: South Dakota poet and rancher Linda M. Hasselstrom celebrates Christmas at her ranch
(Editor’s note: Along with the photo above, this copyrighted essay was originally published in Linda M. Hasselstrom’s Notes from a Western Writer in 2017. We present it here with Hasselstrom’s permission.) Folks who are used to bustling, fur-wrapped shoppers and greenery hung with lights would see the...
KELOLAND TV
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
voiceofalexandria.com
Young girl from western Minnesota granted wish on Christmas Day
(Barnesville, MN)--A family from western Minnesota says they received a special delivery despite severe weather. The family says 13-year-old Shelby Sistad's wish was granted after she had sent a letter to Santa asking for a three-wheeled bicycle. She received the special bike in time for Christmas. Sistad continues to battle epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Her first regular bike was stolen before she got to ride it, and she was injured after riding her second bike.
2022 Population Changes for Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota
Nearly 23,000 new people will be ringing in 2023 in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota compared to last year. The U.S. Census Bureau is out with their 2022 Population Estimates comparing numbers from last July to population projections from July of this year, and the Mount Rushmore State is among the biggest movers.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota shares mobile food distribution schedule
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota shared their mobile food distribution times and locations for the week of Dec. 25-31. There will be no distributions on Monday. Locations and times for distributions are listed below:. Monday:. No distributions. Tuesday:. Aberdeen - Freedom Church, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
kelo.com
Minimum wage goes up Sunday in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some South Dakotans will be receiving a raise next week. The state’s minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1st. Minimum wage is adjusted every year, measured by change in the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Department of Labor. Initiated Measure 18, which was a ballot measure in 2014, states the wage will be adjusted annually and would never be decreased. The current $9.95 per hour minimum wage for non-tipped employees will jump to $10.80 when we ring in the new year. Tipped employees will increase to no less than $5.40 an hour.
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
dakotanewsnow.com
Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a lofty goal for the South Dakota Department of Health and its partner Count the Kids. They want to save 23 babies a year through a stillbirth prevention campaign. In South Dakota, one in every 170 pregnancies ends in a stillbirth. CDC data...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0