SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Some South Dakotans will be receiving a raise next week. The state’s minimum wage is set to go up again on January 1st. Minimum wage is adjusted every year, measured by change in the Consumer Price Index from the U.S. Department of Labor. Initiated Measure 18, which was a ballot measure in 2014, states the wage will be adjusted annually and would never be decreased. The current $9.95 per hour minimum wage for non-tipped employees will jump to $10.80 when we ring in the new year. Tipped employees will increase to no less than $5.40 an hour.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO