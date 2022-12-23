Read full article on original website
Related
Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’
January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
Inspiring Northeast Ohioans shared their stories: 2022 in review
CLEVELAND, Ohio – They say, “everyone has a story.”. Over the past months, I’ve had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know several Northeast Ohioans, who go about their daily lives quietly but have amazing stories and who leave an impact on others whose paths they cross.
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
6 people killed in early morning house fire
"It is a sad day for our community with this tragedy and loss of life," Mayor Patrick Cadle told FOX 8.
‘They were angels’: Neighbors mourn family of 6 killed in house fire
It was a horrific tragedy as a raging fire took the lives of a family of six in Tuscarawas County.
6 people found dead after Ohio house fire
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Six people were found dead after a fire early Monday morning at a home in Tuscarawas County, reports say. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Canton Repository. The identities of the victims have not been released. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies.
cleveland19.com
Flights resume at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport following winter storm
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The arrivals and departures were far different Monday, the day after Christmas, than it was leading up to one of the most traveled holidays of the year. The terminal was full of people doing their best to get home and some still trying to get to their...
New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s time to bid farewell to 2022 and celebrate the beginning of a new year. As we head into the final weekend of the year, here’s a look at more than 40 New Year’s Eve parties and celebrations (and a few non-holiday events as well).
4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service.
Shaker council OK’s agreement for six infill houses, possibly beyond Sudbury target area
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- An agreement for infill housing on six city-owned vacant lots will not restrict the developer exclusively to Sudbury Road, allowing him to consider building elsewhere in Shaker’s Northern and Southern Moreland neighborhoods as well. The target area for Ishmael Martin and YRM Corp. remains Sudbury,...
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Local attorney decides to run for Judge of Rocky River Municipal Court
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Joe Burke of Rocky River has announced he is running for judge of the Rocky River Municipal Court in November. Burke took some time to chat about his background, his 31-year legal history and what he hopes to accomplish as a judge in replacing the retiring Judge Donna Congeni Fitzsimmons.
Winter Storm Elliott leaves its mark on Northeast Ohio, delivering high winds, cold temps before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Winter Storm Elliott slammed through Northeast Ohio the past few days, delivering snow, high winds and bitter temperatures while causing a deadly pileup on the Ohio Turnpike and canceling dozens of flights at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. Thousands of residents across the state lost power for...
Parma councilmen schedule inaugural WinterFest affair
PARMA, Ohio -- Sensing the opportunity to schedule a fun outdoor event during the holidays, Parma’s Ward 6 Councilman Kevin Kussmaul and Ward 9 Councilman Rob Euerle are teaming up to present WinterFest. The inaugural affair -- featuring hot chocolate, s’mores and a craft -- is scheduled from 2...
Avon resident works hard at hotel bringing back customers after pandemic; even dogs welcome at your wedding
AVON, Ohio – Many businesses went broke during the pandemic and many couldn’t make a comeback. Not so for the Kimpton Schofield hotel in downtown Cleveland. And Avon resident Nicole Bakker is part of the reason why, though she would be the first to tout all the staff at the hotel.
‘A lifetime of victims’: U.S. Marshal reflects on 20 years of chasing Northeast Ohio fugitives
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scavenging through garbage on a tree lawn, U.S. Marshals picked through scraps of paper that had been put through a shredder. After months of connecting the puzzle of pieces of paper, officers found an email written on a snippet of a document that allowed them to track down their suspect.
Brunswick Council approves contracts at final meeting of 2022
BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- In its final meeting of the year Dec. 19, Brunswick City Council approved contracts with TAC Computers for Police and Fire department software in an amount not to exceed $40,000, and with the Medina County Combined General Health District for stormwater sampling and inspection services for five years, in an amount not to exceed $20,000.
Bay Village receives grant for police body cameras
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio – One would have to be hiding in a cave not to know police body cameras are big right now. It appears they are coming quickly, even to most every police department either now or very soon. The City of Bay Village applied for State funding,...
Around the world, one step at a time: After walking across the United States, Cleveland man sets an even more ambitious goal
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Mike Maczuzak jumped in the Pacific Ocean in Southern California in July 2016, the final act of a four-month adventure walking across the United States. “That’s all I planned on doing,” he said.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
97K+
Followers
91K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0