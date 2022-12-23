ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medina County, OH

Jeff and Patti Kinzbach returning to Cleveland to appear at Ohio RV Supershow in January: ‘Rocking the RV Life’

January is going to start off with a bang here in Northeast Ohio. The holidays might be over, and the weather might be sketchy but there is one event you should attend. The Ohio RV Supershow presented by Progressive. The show goes from Wednesday January 4th through Sunday the 8th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, Ohio. If you love the outdoors, this is for you!
Some of Ohio’s most diverse cities are in the Cleveland area, Census shows: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Cavs vs. Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant too much for Cleveland as Brooklyn wins, 125-117 Northeast Ohio Tuesday weather forecast: Temperatures continue to warm. Minority population: Greater Cleveland has some of...
6 people found dead after Ohio house fire

NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio — Six people were found dead after a fire early Monday morning at a home in Tuscarawas County, reports say. The fire was reported at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Canton Repository. The identities of the victims have not been released. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct autopsies.
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service.
From the old Clark Avenue bridge, the mighty Cleveland steelworks belched evidence of their work, even on Christmas: James H. Korecko

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio -- Christmas is the holiday which evokes images from the past probably more than any day of the year. Our memories reflect upon what once was and those who have left us. Christmases past at my grandmother’s house on the Near West Side of Cleveland leave me with images I’ll always cherish, but in addition to the festivities at my grandmother’s home, I was enamored with the journey that took me there.
Parma councilmen schedule inaugural WinterFest affair

PARMA, Ohio -- Sensing the opportunity to schedule a fun outdoor event during the holidays, Parma’s Ward 6 Councilman Kevin Kussmaul and Ward 9 Councilman Rob Euerle are teaming up to present WinterFest. The inaugural affair -- featuring hot chocolate, s’mores and a craft -- is scheduled from 2...
Brunswick Council approves contracts at final meeting of 2022

BRUNSWICK, Ohio --- In its final meeting of the year Dec. 19, Brunswick City Council approved contracts with TAC Computers for Police and Fire department software in an amount not to exceed $40,000, and with the Medina County Combined General Health District for stormwater sampling and inspection services for five years, in an amount not to exceed $20,000.
