Amerie’s First Performance in Years Met with Mixed Reviews

It’s been quite a while since R&B sensation Amerie has taken the stage, so some fans were surprised to see her perform during the halftime segment of Thursday’s Sacramento Kings v. Los Angeles Lakers basketball game.

The 42-year-old took audience members down memory lane with some of her early 2000s hit records, including 1 Thing and Why Don’t We Fall in Love. But some spectators noticed that the Georgetown alum sounded a bit off-key throughout the performance, causing her to trend on Twitter the next day.

“Man I been wondering where the hell Amerie been the last 20 yrs and she pops up performing at halftime of the Lakers Kings game,” one user tweeted.

Some fans congratulated the D.C. native for making what appeared to be a musical comeback. Others defended her performance after what some believe was Hollywood’s wrongdoing for shunning the up-and-coming singer.

“I refuse to put up with the Amerie slander,” wrote another.

The Soul Train Music Award winner’s performance ended with the Kings winning 134-120 against the Lakers.

“Teairra Mari is so talented. I hate what the industry did to her and Amerie!”

“Amerie really struggling during the Lakers Vs King halftime show. Listening to her made me clear my throat and grab the first thing with electrolytes in it”

“WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT HOW THE INDUSTRY DID AMERIE!!!!! I need her to get her flowers especially living in DC now and understanding how well she blended Go-Go into her sounds. Her producer then took the sound they crafted & gave it to Beyoncé and others & left her.”

Amerie’s debut album, All I Have, climbed to No.9 on the Billboard 200 and went certified Gold by the RIAA. Three years later, she released her second album Touch, which included the international and commercial hit 1 Thing. The album was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Contemporary R&B Album category.