Taylorsville Man Arrested On December 23rd
37-year old Willard David Wilson was arrested December 23rd by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. Wilson was charged in May with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $10,000. A January 9th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory
Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County
Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
Most Wanted
The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
Statesville Man Charged With Murder
A Statesville man has been charged with murder. On Wednesday, Statesville Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Edward Davis for the fatal shooting of Derryck Duane Turner. Officers responded November 24th to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Turner was located at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden
On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
