Lexington, NC

860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Arrested On December 23rd

37-year old Willard David Wilson was arrested December 23rd by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. Wilson was charged in May with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $10,000. A January 9th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Homicide arrest made in Guilford County

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested someone Saturday night in connection to a homicide in Jamestown. Deputies responded to 5725 Riverdale Dr. for a reported homicide. The suspect was identified and arrested, according to investigators. That address is listed to a building supply company at the...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

1 dead in fiery crash in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead following a fiery crash in Greensboro on Friday night, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Investigators say that Raulo Jacquet Sanders, 32, of Browns Summit, was traveling north on Huffine Mill Road toward Penry Road when another driver was making a left turn from Penry Road to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating car crash on Summit Avenue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police is investigating a crash on Summit Avenue between Bangle Street and Phillips Avenue. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers said the crash involves injuries, but have not yet said who was injured nor what the cause...
GREENSBORO, NC
860wacb.com

Hiddenite Man Arrested In Hickory

Hickory Police arrested 24-year old Joel Keith Dokum of Hiddenite on Friday, December 23rd. He was charged with breaking and entering. Dokum was placed in the Catawba County Detention Center with a bond set at $1,000 and is scheduled for a court appearance on January 9th in Newton.
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Buena Vista Road in Winston-Salem closed due to crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Crashes are closing roadways in the Triad early Friday morning. According to Winston-Salem Police Department, the 2900 block of Buena Vista Road, between Kingsbury Circle and Fairmont Road is temporarily closed due to a crash. The crash has caused a power outage in the area and a crew is on-site making […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Mt Airy Man Jailed In Alexander County

Cody Lee Stewart, age 30 of Mt Airy, was arrested on December 21st in Alexander County. He was served an arrest warrant by the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for felony probation. The warrant was from Surry County. He is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set for $50,000.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC man charged with stealing fentanyl from county EMS building

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing felony charges after allegedly taking controlled substances from the Alamance County Emergency Medical Services Building, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators say that Paul Kyle Buckner, 44, “used his employee’s access to a secure controlled substances storage area in order to obtain several vials […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
thestokesnews.com

Most Wanted

The Stokes County Sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in locating these three suspects:. Fallon Alexandra Clark, 34, white female, 5-foot-3, 120 pounds, brown hair, green eyes, is wanted for failure to comply with a child support order. Her last known address was 2306 Mullins Drive, Winston Salem, N.C.
STOKES COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Man Charged With Murder

A Statesville man has been charged with murder. On Wednesday, Statesville Police arrested 38-year old Raymond Edward Davis for the fatal shooting of Derryck Duane Turner. Officers responded November 24th to a call that a person had been shot while riding a dirt bike on Lakeview Drive. Turner was located at a residence on Park Drive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTM

13 Arrested, 10 Wanted in Operation Jingle Bails in Eden

On Tuesday, at approximately 7:00 am, the Eden Police Department initiated a warrant round up, titled “Jingle Bails”. Operation Jingle Bails, targeted thirteen street level, narcotics dealers and ten individuals with non-narcotic outstanding warrants. With the assistance of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Rockingham County...
EDEN, NC

