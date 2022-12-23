37-year old Willard David Wilson was arrested December 23rd by Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies. He was served an arrest warrant for failure to appear and probation violation. Wilson was charged in May with felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, felony maintaining a vehicle/dwelling or place for controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. He remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with a secured bond set at $10,000. A January 9th court date is scheduled in Taylorsville.

TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO