2 killed in car that got in the way of passing truck on NJ Turnpike
WESTAMPTON — A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the Turnpike early Sunday left two men from Bridgeton dead, State Police said. Troopers responded around 5:16 a.m. to the northbound lanes of the New Jersey Turnpike at milepost 42 in Burlington County. Police said 30-year-old Higinio Martinez...
NJ Christmas horrors: Body left in garbage bag and woman found dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
Two killed in New Jersey Turnpike wreck
Two men were killed Sunday in a wreck in Burlington County involving a car and a tractor-trailer, State Police said. Pedro Morales Rojas, 28, and Rolando Perez Aragon, 21, both of Bridgeton suffered fatal injuries in the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Westampton Township, police said. They were...
Police Search For Hit & Run Driver In Lakehurst Incident
LAKEHURST – Police are searching for the vehicle and driver who crashed into the Micromedia Publications delivery van on Christmas morning before fleeing the scene. The incident happened in the 700 block of Oak Street in the borough sometime between midnight and 12:25 a.m. on December 25. The van was parked and no one was inside at the time.
wrnjradio.com
Warren County man accused of attacking woman with hammer
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A 42-year-old man was charged Monday with a hammer-wielding attack on a woman in Hackettstown. On Dec. 26, at around 2:46 p.m., police responded to the Douglas Blake Memorial Field, located at 140 Willow Grove Street, in reference to an assault. Through a police...
Man charged with using hammer to assault woman in Hackettstown, NJ
HACKETTSTOWN — Police arrested and charged a 42-year-old man with assault at the Douglas Blake Memorial Field on Monday afternoon. Investigators determined that the Mansfield Township man assaulted a 28-year-old woman, also a township resident, with a hammer and smashed both windows of the victim’s car. The woman...
40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve
TRENTON, NJ – Police are continuing their investigation into a murder that took place in Trenton on Christmas Eve. According to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri, a Philadelphia man was arrested on Christmas Eve for fatally shooting a man in Trenton. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, was charged with murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses. He was taken into custody shortly after the shooting. The prosecutor’s office will file a motion to detain Adalberto-Rodriguez until his trial. On Saturday, Trenton police responded to a report of a man shot at an apartment in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue at approximately The post 40-year-old shot and killed in Trenton on Christmas Eve appeared first on Shore News Network.
Ocean County Woman Dies In Parkway Crash
OCEAN COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman died on the Garden State Parkway Friday night in a tragic accident. New Jersey State Police confirmed Christina M. Citarella of Bayville was driving north in the left lane around 6:30 p.m. when her Toyota Camry ran off the road, hit two sign supports and split in half.
5-Year-Old Killed After Being Struck By Bus On Christmas Morning In Kiryas Joel, Reports Say
A 5-year-old was killed after reportedly being struck by a school bus in a Christmas morning tragedy in the Hudson Valley. The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25 in Orange County on Seven Springs Mountain Road in Kiryas Joel. Investigators at the scene were seen combing the school...
theobserver.com
Lyndhurst PD: Chief, at right place at right time, revives unconscious man
Throughout his police career, Lyndhurst Chief Richard L. Jarvis Jr. has earned many superlatives. And on Christmas Eve 2022, he earned yet another — life saver. Here’s how it all happened, according to Lyndhurst PD Public Information Officer Det. Lt. Vincent Auteri. At around 3 p.m., Dec. 24,...
Two teenagers charged with shooting, killing Manalapan resident
Two male teenagers have been charged with killing Philip Urban of Manalapan, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri and Hopewell Township Police Chief James Rosso. Urban was found shot to death in a Mercer County nature preserve Dec. 17. On Dec. 23, a 16-year-old male who lives in Pennington...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down Inside NJ Apartment on Christmas Eve
A Philadelphia resident is accused of gunning down a man in Trenton, New Jersey, on Christmas Eve. Trenton police responded to a Walnut Avenue apartment Saturday night to find 40-year-old Junior Rodriguez suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri's Office said Sunday. Rodriguez...
NYC driver dies after vehicle flips in air, lands in JFK area lot, explodes into flames
A driver died after he lost control on a Queens expressway early Monday and his vehicle flipped in the air, landing in a tow lot just outside Kennedy Airport where it exploded, setting a fire that quickly spread to other vehicles, police said. The doomed driver was zipping toward Long Island on the Nassau Expressway when he lost control near Exit 1S about 3:30 a.m., cops said. His vehicle ...
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
Ex-Con At Morris County Pharmacy Admits Bribing Jersey City Docs For $2.4M In 'Script Business
A former Morris County pharmacist once convicted of selling oxycodone without prescriptions admitted masterminding a kickback scheme that steered $2.4 million worth of business to his new employer, federal authorities said. Srinivasa Raju, 51, of Haskell, began the new scam at another Morris County pharmacy after serving three years probation...
One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City
JERSEY CITY, NJ – The shootings did not stop in Jersey City for Christmas this year. Police announced a person was shot and killed in the area of Communipaw and Crescent avenues in the city at around 8 pm. The Christmas shooting was the 13th homicide of the year in the city. Police have not yet released any details regarding the shooting. “The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Jersey City Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting in the area of Communipaw Avenue and Crescent Avenue. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said in a The post One person shot and killed on Christmas night in Jersey City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Video footage of Staten Island barbershop robbery at center of bid to overturn conviction
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three years after a Staten Island man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for a robbery he swore he didn’t commit, new evidence has emerged that could set him free. Timothy Turner, then 33, of Meiers Corners, was convicted of first-degree robbery in...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Coroner Identifies Man Killed in Accident That Shut Down I-80 for Several Hours
CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 26-year-old man was killed following a multi-vehicle crash in Clarion Township on Saturday morning. (Photos above by Gabe Troup.) According to Clarion County Coroner Dan Shingledecker, the victim has been identified as 26-year-old Manpreet Singh, of Queens, New York. The cause of death...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Manhattan cops cuff man for alleged, brazen summer shooting
Shaheed Parks, 46, was nabbed by police and taken to the Midtown South Precinct on Dec. 22. Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Midtown cops cuffed on Thursday the suspect accused of shooting two men as they rode...
NJ man busted after Cranford crash involving stolen Mercedes hurts other driver
CRANFORD — A two-car crash on Wednesday morning that sent another driver to the hospital involved a Mercedes that was stolen while left idling in a Clark driveway, police said. Following the crash, 18-year-old Tyquil Baldwin, of Elizabeth, was arrested and charged with second-degree counts of aggravated assault and...
