Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Holiday Book Recommendations With Maiysha Kai
Van and Rachel welcome lifestyle editor of The Grio and host of the Writing Black podcast to discuss her list of must-read books.
Bustle
The Witcher: Blood Origin Is Based On Only “A Few Lines” From The Book Series
Beginning with The Witcher in 2019, Netflix has given new life to author Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novel series. After discovering a plot hole while working on the flagship series, writer-producer Declan de Barra pitched an idea for a prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which Netflix executive Kelly Luegenbiehl said unlocked “a whole world of additional stories.” The literary source material won’t offer many plot clues for the new series, though: Luegenbiehl added that de Barra based the narrative on just “a few lines in the books.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Warhammer News: Here are the perfect directors for ’40K’ and a few stars we want to see in the Henry Cavill-led cinematic universe
At the moment, Henry Cavill is probably busy developing a rough treatment for what will encompass the Warhammer 40K cinematic universe on Prime Video and beyond, but sooner or later, the man is going to have to pick up that phone and call up a few of his Hollywood associates to help this ambitious undertaking along. For our part, we have a few ideas about who these creatives could be.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Strange World’ on Disney+, an Animated Saga With Grand Visuals, Preachy Themes and Forgettable Characters
This year’s Disney+ late-notice Christmas gift to subscribers is Strange World, an animated adventure that tanked at the box office, earning about $62 million globally, which is some pretty rough ROI for Mickey Mouse. Some point to Disney’s lackluster marketing campaign, which seems viable, because it didn’t penetrate our lives like the studio’s usual family fodder – there were no Strange World logos or characters adorning banana stickers or plastic-wrap boxes in our conscious or unconscious worlds. Another reason for its lack of popular success? It prominently features a queer character, which limited its release to non-backward countries. None of this accounts for whether it was actually good and/or watchable, of course, which is precisely why we’re here right now, determining if it’ll make for quality viewing during Xmas break.
Top 10 Must-Reads From the Bestselling Books of 2022
Imagine if you could time-travel to the future and find out which books were on the bestseller list. You could read them all before anyone else! In this article, we've compiled a list of the top 10 bestsellers from 2022. We know what you're thinking: how can I read these...
Is ‘Babylon’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
With an all-star ensemble cast featuring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Jean Smart and Tobey Maguire, it won’t be long before you can experience Babylon for yourself. Directed by Damien Chazelle, the period comedy-drama, which takes place in the 1920s, follows the rise and fall of its characters as Hollywood transitions from silent to sound films. The movie has received positive reviews, scoring a 70% on Rotten Tomatoes and a 64 out of 100 on Metacritic, based on 23 reviews.
Gizmodo
Marvel Announces Planet of the Apes Comics Team, Reprint of Old Apes Comics
The Planet of the Apes franchise has been on ice since the reboot films wrapped up with 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes. Fox is preparing to start the films up again in 2024, meaning we’ll see what the series is like now that Disney has a hold of it. And with Disney comes Marvel, which means some new comics.
TVGuide.com
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Trending Today, November 28
Wednesday, Netflix's series adaptation of The Addams Family specifically following morbid teen daughter Wednesday Addams, is a monster hit. We won't know exactly how big until tomorrow, when Netflix releases its weekly Global Top 10 ranking, but it's been No. 1 on the streaming service's daily Top 10 TV shows list every day since its release last week. It's No. 1 again today, Monday, Nov. 28. Today's No. 1 movie is Justin Hartley-led Christmas movie The Noel Diary.
25 best movies of 2022 that you can stream right now
25 of the best movies of 2022 are already streaming online — here's how to watch the likes of Elvis, The Batman and more.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 directors perfect for taking on Amazon’s ‘Warhammer 40K’ series
Warhammer 40K is set to bring its epic warfare to a new global audience. The world’s most popular miniature wargame has far outgrown tabletops since British manufacturer Games Workshop introduced it in the mid-1980s. Its spin-offs include card games, board games, video games, and animated series. There’s also been a wealth of novels expanding the epic future of a war-riven galaxy and creating a rich mythology that’s now set to come to high-budget TV.
Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet
Amazon's Prime Video has made some cool moves in the streaming service game, from reviving beloved sci-fi show "The Expanse" to creating a host of original shows like "The Boys." Still, while it has built a catalog of enticing content, the thing Amazon seems most interested in is finding its own "Game of Thrones." The classic HBO fantasy series may not have quite landed its ending, but it was still a massive overall success story, and Amazon Studios has taken more than one stab at creating something similar.
The Ringer
Amazon’s ‘The Rings of Power’ Was the Streaming Bet of the Year. It Was Also a Bet on an Unlikely Duo.
Long before they were the showrunners of one of the biggest series of 2022, J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay identified as nerds. Picked on by the same bullies at a Northern Virginia high school, they built a friendship and creative partnership after joining the same debate team and then cowriting a one-act play. When school finished, they usually went to Payne’s house to write or drove to Washington, D.C., to watch movies on the biggest screens they could find.
comicon.com
Adult Animation Revolution: Animated Shorts Showcase
This year’s World Animation Summit showcased a plethora of animated shorts ranging in style and subject matter. Here’s the list of animated shorts you should look out for in the near future. The visual variety of these shorts is what I would like to see more from feature and TV animation.
Idaho8.com
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays
30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays. A woman painted gold with jewels and body decorations covering her. Today’s sprawling television landscape has a never-ending supply of new and original offerings from streaming services. No matter which service reigns supreme, Netflix will always be the progenitor of...
Popculture
Amazon New Year Sale: Iconic Movie Blu-rays at 48% Off
The Paramount Presents line is a tribute to some of the most iconic movies released by Paramount Pictures during its first century. Amazon is having a great sale on many of the best movies included in the collection. They are pulled from every era of film history, from the silent days seen in Paramount's latest epic Babylon, to films from Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise's eclectic career.
411mania.com
New Alien Movie Reportedly Starting Filming In Early 2023
The next film in the Alien franchise begins production early next year, per a new report. The Film & Television Industry Alliance’s ProductionList states that the next film, which has the working title of Alien: Romulus, will begin shooting in Budapest on February 6th, 2023. The film was first...
TechRadar
Canon Poster Artist review
Canon’s Poster Artist is Canon’s take on the online design app, with a focus on creating posters and printed assets. It packs in plenty of stock images and vector graphics, and the design process works pretty well overall, if you don’t mind an experience that’s not quite as smooth as the tool’s most obvious rival: Canva. Best of all, Poster Artist is free to use, with no paywalled premium content.
thedigitalfix.com
What happened to Jake Sully’s body at the end of Avatar?
What happened to Jake Sully’s original body? The central conceit of the James Cameron movie Avatar is that humanity has developed the technology to pilot cloned bodies remotely. They use this tech to build human/Na’vi hybrids called avatars which are then used to interact with the native Na’vi.
Is Star Wars: Shadows Of The Empire For Nintendo 64 Canon?
Launched in 1996 for the Nintendo 64 and a year later for the PC, "Shadows of the Empire" follows mercenary Dash Rendar as he aids the Rebel Alliance between the events of "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." While it received lackluster reviews from the likes of IGN and GameSpot at the time, it was still celebrated for its opening level, which recreated the snow speeder section of the Battle of Hoth. Further, it introduced the community to some great new characters and factions, filling in more details of the galaxy far, far away.
Gizmodo
Updates From Deadpool 3, Avatar 3, and More
The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie may have found its stars. There’s a lot of blood in Evil Dead Rise. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 writer Josh Miller teases Shadow’s villainous inspirations. Plus, a look at the Star Trek: Prodigy finale, and new pictures from Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary. Spoilers now!
Comments / 0