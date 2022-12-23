This year’s Disney+ late-notice Christmas gift to subscribers is Strange World, an animated adventure that tanked at the box office, earning about $62 million globally, which is some pretty rough ROI for Mickey Mouse. Some point to Disney’s lackluster marketing campaign, which seems viable, because it didn’t penetrate our lives like the studio’s usual family fodder – there were no Strange World logos or characters adorning banana stickers or plastic-wrap boxes in our conscious or unconscious worlds. Another reason for its lack of popular success? It prominently features a queer character, which limited its release to non-backward countries. None of this accounts for whether it was actually good and/or watchable, of course, which is precisely why we’re here right now, determining if it’ll make for quality viewing during Xmas break.

