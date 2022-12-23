Read full article on original website
Related
Financial Institutions’ Loyalty Play: Hyper-Personalized Spending Guidance
A key for financial institutions (FIs) prioritizing loyalty and seeking to tailor their clients’ customer experience could be right in front of them: receipt data. Today’s digitally savvy consumers expect seamless, personalized banking — including targeted help with their spending habits. However, customers may not want to pay extra for what could be perceived as an “extra” feature, perhaps due to inflation’s impact on their wallets. Some FIs seeking to strike that delicate balance have embraced item-level receipt data as one solution.
Sheltered Harbor Extends Data Security Solution to More Financial Businesses
Sheltered Harbor is reportedly offering data security to more businesses. Previously limited to banks since its founding in 2015, Sheltered Harbor is now offering its solution for cyberattacks to insurance companies, asset managers, payment processors and other financial businesses, Bloomberg reported Thursday (Dec. 22). Sheltered Harbor provides participants with a...
Cryptocurrency Payments Make Push for Greater Marketplace Acceptance
Shopping with cryptocurrency remains a novel, or even foreign, experience for most consumers. That said, PYMNTS’ research shows that among tech-driven consumers, more than 1 in 3 (35%) prefer merchants that take crypto, with 26% saying they would go so far as to switch merchants to shop where crypto is accepted. Nearly 1 in 4 everyday consumers (23%) similarly say they prefer merchants that accept crypto.
Consumers, Executives Align on Bill Payment Pain Points
Frustration with friction-laden bill payment processes has hit a new high for customers and executives. The study “One-Stop Bill Pay Playbook: Executive Views on Third-Party Bill Payment Solutions,” a PYMNTS and Mastercard collaboration, found that 30% of bill payment execs are merely somewhat satisfied with their organizations’ billing capabilities. That number rises for smaller firms, where 44% of organizations with annual revenue under $100 million reported the same sentiment.
Automation Helps Minimize Friction In Online Insurance Claims Process
Automation can be the missing link to minimizing friction in the online insurance claims process. In fact, when it comes to making an insurance claim, filling out forms and providing reams of documentation is known to increase friction in the customer journey. To address the problem, German InsurTech startup INZMO...
CNBC
10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring right now—some jobs pay $100K
If you're hoping to travel the world while working — or just never commute to an office again — consider a work-from-anywhere job. Although remote work has become a standard option for many professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, most remote work policies still fall short of offering total flexibility.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Meet 3 millennials who are thriving as freelancers and learn how they built a flexible work life and financial independence
A record number of Americans freelanced this year. Here's how three of them found financial and personal fulfillment.
Boston Fed, MIT Study Paints Path Forward for Digital Dollar
A U.S. digital dollar is possible, and researchers have built the framework to prove it. That’s according to a multi-year project from the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston and the Digital Currency Initiative at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which has laid fresh groundwork for a central bank digital currency (CBDC).
ceoworld.biz
What To Consider Before Applying for a Citizenship/Residence by Investment Scheme
Over the past few decades, the number of citizenship by investment (CBI) and residence by investment (RBI) schemes has increased tremendously. Europe and the Caribbean have been at the frontline in terms of these schemes as they roll out competitive schemes to attract investment in exchange for citizenship/residence along with other benefits. The idea is to increase foreign investment through giveaways that are otherwise not easily delivered. Investors, on the other hand, want to belong to the particular economic, political, and cultural life of a country but hesitate because of administrative hassles. All in all, these schemes enforce a favorable law of equivalent exchange.
Report: Crypto Lender Vauld Vetoes Nexo Acquisition Plan
Crypto lender Vauld has reportedly called off an acquisition by rival Nexo. “We were previously exploring a potential acquisition by Nexo as part of the proposed restructuring plan,” Vauld said in a private message on Twitter, published by Coinbase on Monday (Dec. 26). “To provide a very brief summary, our discussions with Nexo have unfortunately not come to fruition.”
Boost Payment Solutions Names Seth Goodman Chief Revenue Officer
B2B payments firm Boost Payment Solutions has named Seth Goodman chief revenue officer. Goodman joins the firm after most recently serving as chief revenue officer at FinTech partner bank WebBank, Boost Payment Solutions said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release. During his 20 years in B2B sales, strategy and...
BoE Says Blockchain Not Yet Critical to Financial System
The BoE has said blockchain technology isn’t yet a critical infrastructure in the financial system. But it holds open the possibility that some blockchains may become so. In a post on its website published on Wednesday (Dec. 21), the Bank of England (BoE) writes that “Blockchains do not constitute critical financial infrastructure (yet). But they could conceivably become so in the future if crypto asset activity and its interconnectedness with the wider financial system continue to develop.”
Gen Zers and millennials are turning to freelancing in greater numbers than ever before. Here's why.
In 2022, 46% of millennial professionals and 43% of Gen Z professionals surveyed performed freelance work, as more seek nontraditional ways to make money.
Semiconductor Companies Cut Jobs as Consumers Buy Fewer Gadgets
Weakening consumer demand for electronics has left semiconductor firms with an oversupply of chips. And that in turn has led these companies to cut staff and reduce capital spending, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Tuesday (Dec. 27). Chip inventory levels are “well above our target level,” Micron Technology CEO...
Subscription Businesses Aim Tech at Credit Card Chargebacks and Churn
Subscription merchants are turning to tech to help reduce credit card chargebacks that eat up revenue and increase churn. The latest “Subscription Commerce Conversion Index: Subscribers Seek Affordability And Convenience,” a PYMNTS and sticky.io collaboration, found that 22% of subscribers think it is very or extremely likely they will cut one or more subscriptions in the next year, with 21% more saying they are somewhat likely to drop subscriptions. Time is short to get this right.
SoftLedger Launches Business Intelligence Dashboard With Real-Time Data
SoftLedger has launched a new business intelligence dashboard that presents real-time data in graphical form. The provider of a real-time cloud accounting software platform said in a Wednesday (Dec. 21) press release that the dashboard will help chief financial officers (CFOs) use timely and accurate financial data to make strategic business decisions.
Report: Recession Worries Lead Firms to Turn to Contract Employees
More and more American businesses are hiring temporary contract employees as recession fears increase. Companies posted 26% more openings for contract workers between May and November this year versus the same period in 2021, the Financial Times (FT) reported Thursday (Dec. 21), citing data from LinkedIn. Postings for full-time positions...
Circular Economy FinTech Twig Buys Teen Banking Firm Vybe
Aiming to become “the go-to platform for Gen Z,” circular economy FinTech Twig has acquired Vybe. The London-based FinTech company rooted in circular economy principles said in a Thursday (Dec. 22) press release that its acquisition of the provider of teen banking services continues its expansion that includes the recent purchases of U.K. companies Loopster and Mobi.market.
Chinese Consumers Prefer Local Payment Methods When Shopping Online
Expansion into the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region remains difficult because eCommerce merchants aren’t offering local payment methods. This came through clearly in the new study “The Emerging APAC Opportunity: Local Payment Methods Edition,” a PYMNTS and Citcon collaboration, where 500 executives surveyed said lackluster localization is exacerbating cart abandonment rates, and 41% of businesses that sell to APAC sans localized payment options reported cart abandonment rates over 60%.
PYMNTS
Boston, MA
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0