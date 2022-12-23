Over the past few decades, the number of citizenship by investment (CBI) and residence by investment (RBI) schemes has increased tremendously. Europe and the Caribbean have been at the frontline in terms of these schemes as they roll out competitive schemes to attract investment in exchange for citizenship/residence along with other benefits. The idea is to increase foreign investment through giveaways that are otherwise not easily delivered. Investors, on the other hand, want to belong to the particular economic, political, and cultural life of a country but hesitate because of administrative hassles. All in all, these schemes enforce a favorable law of equivalent exchange.

