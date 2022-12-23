New Jersey’s PSE&G wins prestigious award for its commitment to EVs

New Jersey’s Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) won the prestigious 2022 Drive Electric Award – Utility Award from Plug In America.

The national honor was given for PSE&G’s Clean Energy Future – Electric Vehicle Program and its leadership in support of advancing EV infrastructure. The 2022 Drive Electric Awards were presented in Los Angeles in October 2022.

PSE&G was honored for its strong support and commitment to the state’s EV charging infrastructure through that program. The company made a $166 million investment dedicated to installing 45,000 EV chargers throughout its service territory for residential, commercial, and direct current fast charge (DCFC) EV charging.

The program helps qualified customers with the installation costs of EV chargers and alleviates some or all of the expenditures associated with upgrading their electric service. It does this by supporting increased electric usage, offering demand charge rebates for DCFC sites, and giving off-peak charging credits to residential customers by decreasing a charger’s energy use during peak hours.

“At PSE&G, we are powering a future where people use less energy, and it’s cleaner, safer, and delivered more reliably than ever,” Dawn Neville, manager of electric transportation at PSE&G, said. “We are proud to be recognized for our leadership of transportation electrification in New Jersey as we all work toward creating an infrastructure to access affordable, cleaner energy.”

PSE&G was also honored for its commitment to convert its vehicle fleet to ECVs. Specifically, it is working on converting 100 percent of its passenger vehicles, such as sedans and SUVs, 60 percent of medium-duty vehicles, and 90 percent of heavy-duty vehicles by 2030 to battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, or anti-idle job site work systems.

PSE&G is New Jersey’s largest utility, with 2.3 million electric and 1.9 million gas customers.

