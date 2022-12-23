Read full article on original website
bravotv.com
Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos
Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
ETOnline.com
Hailey Bieber Shares Photo of Her Stomach With Cyst the Size of an Apple on Her Ovary: 'Not a Baby'
Hailey Bieber is opening up about a new health struggle. The 26-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to post a mirror selfie in which she lifted up her shirt to show off her bare stomach. "I have a cyst on my ovary...
Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source
Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis at doctor's appointment
Rumer Willis, the daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, announced on Instagram Tuesday that she is expecting her first baby.
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
musictimes.com
Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation
During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'
The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud
Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
People left stunned after noticing Matthew Perry's hand while re-watching Friends
People have been left gobsmacked after noticing something unusual about Matthew Perry's hand in Friends. In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, viewers of the show have been left shocked after having realised that they never noticed the detail before. Friends fans will know that in one episode of the show, we learn...
Megan Thee Stallion Says Boyfriend Pardison Fontaine Is Embarrassed by Tory Lanez Trial
The Tory Lanez trial is taking its toll on Megan Thee Stallion's boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. During her emotional testimony on Tuesday (Dec. 13), Megan Thee Stallion spoke about the affect the whole situation is having on her and her current partner. "I feel disgusted, I feel dirty, my own partner...
Paris Hilton’s Husband Carter Reum Is a Catch! See His Net Worth, Job and More
A match made in heaven! Paris Hilton’s husband, Carter Milliken Reum, is a total catch. The entrepreneur and reality star got engaged in February 2021 before tying the knot on November 11, 2021....
Kim Kardashian steps out in Miami in ‘itty bitty’ top after divorcing troubled rapper
Kim Kardashian’s livin’ single.
Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022
As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
In Style
Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter
From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
musictimes.com
Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'
Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.
