bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Debuts a Shocking New Shorter Haircut: “I Have Chills”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member made a dramatic change to her signature hairstyle — and it’s all inspired by her late mother, Lois. Lisa Rinna is known for her signature shag haircut. That’s why, when she stepped out on the red carpet at the People’s Choice Awards on December 6, Bravoholics were surprised by her new look: a windswept pixie, which she paired with a sleek, plunging black Givenchy dress and black sunglasses.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos

Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Footwear News

Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign

Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
Page Six

Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas

Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Kate Middleton Would Welcome Baby No. 4 'With Open Arms' If Princess Becomes Pregnant, Spills Source

Adding a new member to the royal brood? Prince William and Kate Middleton are happy with their family-of-5 — but expanding their pack to six wouldn't hurt! "They're both very grateful for what they have and count themselves extremely blessed to have three beautiful, healthy children to raise. But if a 4th were to come along, that would be something they'd welcome with open arms," an insider squealed to a news publication.And while they would love another bun in the oven, the Prince and Princess of Wales won't be holding their breaths. “Kate and William are going with the flow...
Hypebae

A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
musictimes.com

Ashanti Bombshell: Singer Reveals Producer Blackmailed Her, After Irv Gotti 'Tainted' Her Reputation

During an appearance on the radio program "The Breakfast Club," Ashanti made a stunning claim that a producer attempted to demand sex in exchange for producing her songs. The 42-year-old singer stated during an interview with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee that she was in a weird relationship with one producer, with whom she reportedly collaborated on two singles.
People

Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress was engaged to the Muse frontman from 2011 to 2014 and they share son Bing, 11 Kate Hudson is opening up more about her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy. During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end. "You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion:...
thesource.com

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot

Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
Page Six

Snoop Dogg poses for Skims with wife, kids and grandkids after Kim feud

Snoop Dogg definitely won’t be in the doghouse this holiday season. The “Gin & Juice” rapper, 51, stars in Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ads, joined by his wife, kids and grandkids — with the whole crew dressed in coordinating cozy loungewear. The holiday campaign showcases three generations of Snoop’s family as they model matching plaid Skims Sleep Sets (from $58) and pieces from the brand’s Cozy Collection (from $52). The “Drop It Like It’s Hot” hitmaker appears alongside wife Shantee Broadus and three of his children; Cordell Broadus and his kids Lunda and Journey, Cori Broadus and fiancé Wayne Deuce and Corde Broadus...
HOLAUSA

Top Sasha Obama looks of 2022

As the daughter of a president that’s adored by many, Sasha Obama occupies a strange place in culture, with the public invested in her growth and change. It’s something that can’t have been easy for a young woman. Recently, Sasha has become a fashion icon, developing a...
In Style

Hailey Bieber's Micro-Mini Sweater Dress Could Not Have Been Any Shorter

From completely sheer dresses to the tiniest miniskirts, Hailey Bieber has long proven that she’s not too concerned with dressing for the fall weather — a luxury those living in temperate Southern California can often afford. Even so, the supermodel’s latest itty bitty date night look really pushed the envelope on acceptable late-November attire, sacrificing warmth for the sake of fashion yet again.
People

Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'

Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
musictimes.com

Bobby Brown Reacts to Whitney Houston Movie: 'I'm Probably Gonna Watch It'

Countless Whitney Houston movies have been released since the singer's untimely demise 10 years ago, it must all be a blur at this point to her ex-husband, Bobby Brown. During an interview with E News, Brown did not say much about the upcoming biopic, "I'm probably gonna watch it," he said.

