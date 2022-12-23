Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power

Brookfield, East Brookfield, Hubbardston, New Braintree and Spencer are some of the Worcester County communities still feeling the effects of Friday's winter storm that brought high winds, rain and snow to the region.

More than 1,300 customers in those areas remain without power as 7 a.m. Saturday, according the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) , with Spencer leading the way with nearly 600 homes still in the dark.

Eighteen percent, or just over 3,000, of the reported 17,770 total outages across the state are in Central Massachusetts.

Worcester has just 12 customers without power, down from more than 600 at the height of the storm that also dropped upward of 6 inches of snow in northern Worcester County, including Fitchburg, late Friday.

Most of the region had rain, with more than 2 inches falling in Worcester.

Now a deep freeze has set in.

The National Weather Service measured a wind gust of 48 mph at Worcester Regional Airport at 4:30 p.m. Friday as a cold front advanced from the southwest.

According the NWS, winds will diminish Saturday, however, arctic air remains in place with temperatures 20 degrees below normal.

Wind chills below zero are expected for a very cold and blustery Christmas Eve Saturday and Christmas Day Sunday, with a high of only 20 that will make for the coldest Christmas in a decade.

The cold is expected to linger into the middle of next week.

Plenty of downed trees, damage

There were multiple reports of fallen trees throughout the day Friday, including one of a 75-foot tree falling on the roof of a home in Worcester. No injuries were reported.

National Grid said in a statement Friday it mobilized nearly 2,000 personnel across the state responding to power outages caused by downed limbs, trees and poles.

“We know losing power can be frustrating for our customers, particularly on a busy holiday weekend,” said Tanya Moniz-Witten, National Grid vice president of New England Electric Operations. “We have crews on the ground throughout Massachusetts, making repairs and working to restore power in challenging conditions as quickly and safely as possible.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Holiday freeze: Several customers in Worcester County still without power