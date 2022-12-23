ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Placer County Water agency blames PG&E for Mosquito Fire, sues for damages

By Ariane Lange
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uphJ8_0jsXLeOM00

The Placer County Water Agency filed a lawsuit against PG&E over damages caused by the Mosquito Fire, which started Sept. 6 and burned 77,000 acres in the Sierra foothills before it was contained Oct. 27.

In the complaint , filed Tuesday in Placer County Superior Court, the water agency blamed PG&E for the wildfire and said the blaze caused numerous problems for its operations.

In September, PCWA had to evacuate its workers from the wildfire zone; additionally, the fire damaged PCWA electricity transmission infrastructure and stopped energy production at the Middle Fork American River Project, costing tens of millions of dollars in power production sales. The Middle Fork Project supplies water in western Placer County and sends hydroelectric power to the state grid.

In a news release, the chair of PCWA’s board, Robert Dugan, said, “In addition to the financial burden of mitigating Mosquito Fire impacts, ultimately, the people of Placer County are suffering financial losses with the Middle Fork Project still disconnected. And as a result, California is missing a critical source of clean energy.”

In September, an ongoing criminal investigation was launched into the role PG&E may have played in starting the fire; the private utility company has said “an electrical fault” occurred in its equipment near the time and place that the fire started.

James Noonan, a spokesperson for PG&E, said in a statement, “We recognize the impact that Mosquito Fire has had on this community. … There has been no official determination of cause of the Mosquito Fire and the U.S. Forest Service’s investigation is ongoing. We are cooperating fully with this effort.”

PG&E has caused several serious wildfires over the years. In 1994, the Trauner Fire burned through 500 acres in Nevada County after a tree the company was supposed to trim brushed against a power line. In 1997, a jury convicted the company of criminal negligence over that fire. PG&E pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter after a faulty transmission line started the 2018 Camp Fire, which destroyed the town of Paradise and killed 85 people.

The Middle Fork Project includes seven dams and five powerhouses in Placer and El Dorado Counties along the American River, Rubicon River, Duncan Creek and North and South Fork Long Canyon creeks.

Comments / 2

Related
KCRA.com

Vehicle crashes into Sacramento apartment complex, causes evacuation

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Fire crews evacuated a two-story apartment building on Franklin Boulevard in Sacramento after a car drove into it on Sunday. The Sacramento Fire Department said that nobody was injured but PG&E responded to the scene for gas repairs. Gas in the building was shut off initially...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Lacey Please Edit and Publish 12/26 | Placerville Injury Accident Occurs at Busy Intersection

Missouri Flat Road Injury Accident Involves Two Vehicles. An injury accident involving two vehicles occurred in Placerville on December 22 at a busy local intersection. The crash involved a Jeep and Ford F-350, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) at about 12:29 p.m. The vehicles were discovered at the intersection of Missouri Flat and Forni roads by responding officers and blocking the number one lane. An investigation is being held by the CHP to determine how the accident happened and to assign fault.
PLACERVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

5 people taken to hospital after crash in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sacramento on Monday, according to the fire department. (Video above: Top headlines for Dec. 26) The crash happened on the 400 block of I Street and involved two vehicles, officials said. Sacramento Fire officials said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

One dead in motorcycle vs. truck crash

BIGGS, Calif. 10:20 A.M. MONDAY UPDATE - CHP says that a person died after a crash on Biggs East Highway and Mead Avenue in Biggs on Sunday, at around 5:10 p.m. CHP says that a car and motorcycle were travelling eastbound on Biggs East Highway, one of which was travelling at a high rate of speed.
BIGGS, CA
FOX40

Head-on crash on Christmas night near Yuba City leaves one man dead

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct information provided by the California Highway Patrol. (KTXL) — A man died and a woman was left hospitalized after a head-on crash left one person dead southwest of Yuba City, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP, an 18-year-old woman was driving a Ford […]
YUBA CITY, CA
FOX40

CHP officer cares for lost dog found on Christmas Eve

(KTXL) — An officer from the California Highway Patrol is taking care of a lost dog that was found on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from CHP South Sacramento. Officers Scott and Perez found a dog running down Stockton Boulevard Saturday night, CHP said. Officer Scott decided to take home the dog due […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rancho Cordova police to hold DUI and license checkpoint

(KTXL) — The Rancho Cordova Police Department will be holding a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, Dec. 30. The police department said that the checkpoint will be held at an undisclosed location somewhere in the city of Rancho Cordova from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. During this checkpoint, officers will be looking for […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

Bicyclist hit by SUV and killed in North Sacramento, CHP says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A bicyclist was hit by an SUV on Auburn Boulevard just south of Madison Avenue in North Sacramento on Saturday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers said that the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Christmas eve in a heavily traveled area for bicyclists...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

51K+
Followers
679
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy