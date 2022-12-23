Read full article on original website
Related
The newest Apple iPad is at its lowest price ever on Amazon today
Save $100 on Apple's latest tablet ahead of the holidays.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Apple rolls out more encryption of iCloud data
The company said the new feature will be available for 23 data categories including iCloud backup, notes and photos.
Engadget
iPhone AirDrop restriction first seen in China will roll out worldwide with iOS 16.2
Apple faced criticism for limiting the feature in China after reported use by protesters. Apple’s next iOS update will tighten AirDrop security for everyone. The new default settings will arrive globally in the upcoming iOS 16.2 after the company limited AirDrop use in China, where protestors had used the feature to organize with strangers.
CNET
Change These Settings to Make Your Apple Watch Work Even Better
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. So you found a new Apple Watch under the Christmas tree, and you're not sure where to start? Luckily, the Apple Watch is already easy enough to set up and use. But changing a few settings can make it even more convenient.
Digital Trends
Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more
If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Business Insider
How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device
You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Apple needs a new iPhone SE 4 in 2023 — here’s why
Apple generally doesn't release new iPhone SE models in consecutive years. But if it waits, the iPhone SE 4 risks falling behind competitive midrange phones from Google an Samsung.
Digital Trends
Just get a new iPhone? Here are 12 tips and tricks to master it
The holidays are here, and you may have just gotten a new iPhone (or iPad) for Christmas. If so, lucky you! That’s a fine piece of tech that you now own, and it will definitely last you for a good while — at least five years, if the latest trends continue.
Apple Insider
Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,199, plus $80 off AppleCare
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Shoppers looking for year-end deals can find a MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB of storage for $500 off. Plus, save $80 on AppleCare. The exclusive deal can be activated with promo code APINSIDER when...
This is my favorite phone of the year — and it's not from Apple or Samsung
I've picked the Realme GT 2 Pro as my favorite phone of the year for its generous specs, below-average price and how it cements Realme as a genuine player in the phone world.
TechRadar
Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware
Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
knowtechie.com
Microsoft is adding a screen recorder to Windows 11
Microsoft is upgrading the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 to include screen recording. The upgraded tool is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders for beta testing. The Snipping Tool first arrived four years ago as a replacement for the existing screenshot tool. The upgraded version has a new Record button...
9to5Mac
Uber and Uber Eats now rolling out Live Activities for the Lock Screen and iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island
Support for Live Activities in iOS 16 has been slowly expanding since the feature was launched as part of iOS 16.1. Now, Uber is starting to roll out Live Activities support for Uber and Uber Eats. This allows users to easily track their rides and orders via the Lock Screen or the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
pocketnow.com
How to enable encrypted iCloud backup on your iPhone
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the Advanced Data Protection feature in iOS 16.2, Apple has added the ability to encrypt your iCloud backups so that only you have access to them. While this added security does require a bit of extra setup and responsibility on your part, it's a great option for anyone looking to ensure the privacy of their backed-up information. In this article, we'll walk you through the steps to enable end-to-end encrypted iCloud backups on your iPhone.
ZDNet
Lost a phone? Here's how to track the location of an iPhone or Android
It's happened to the best of us, that brief moment of panic when our phone is not in sight -- nor in our pockets. I know I can't be the only one who's left their phone on a Target shelf or Starbucks counter, right?. Also: The best GPS trackers for...
Comments / 0