Engadget

iPhone AirDrop restriction first seen in China will roll out worldwide with iOS 16.2

Apple faced criticism for limiting the feature in China after reported use by protesters. Apple’s next iOS update will tighten AirDrop security for everyone. The new default settings will arrive globally in the upcoming iOS 16.2 after the company limited AirDrop use in China, where protestors had used the feature to organize with strangers.
CNET

Change These Settings to Make Your Apple Watch Work Even Better

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. So you found a new Apple Watch under the Christmas tree, and you're not sure where to start? Luckily, the Apple Watch is already easy enough to set up and use. But changing a few settings can make it even more convenient.
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a flash sale on Apple products – iPad and more

If you’re an Apple fan who wants to buy more of the brand’s products for the holidays, or an interested shopper who’s looking to buy their first Apple device, there’s a secret sale on Amazon that you wouldn’t want to miss. The retailer’s offers include discounts on the AirPods, Apple Watch, iPad, MacBook, and more, but you have to hurry if you want to avail any of them because the price cuts may end at any moment. If one or more of Amazon’s Apple deals catch your attention, you should add them to your cart and check out as fast as you can.
CNET

iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It

If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
Apple Insider

Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Business Insider

How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android

Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
Business Insider

How to cancel your Netflix subscription on any device

You can cancel your Netflix subscription at any time, but the process depends on how you subscribed. If you signed up directly through the Netflix website, you can also cancel using the website. But if you signed up through your Apple ID or Google account, you need to cancel using...
Digital Trends

Just get a new iPhone? Here are 12 tips and tricks to master it

The holidays are here, and you may have just gotten a new iPhone (or iPad) for Christmas. If so, lucky you! That’s a fine piece of tech that you now own, and it will definitely last you for a good while — at least five years, if the latest trends continue.
Apple Insider

Apple's 1TB 16-inch MacBook Pro is on sale for $2,199, plus $80 off AppleCare

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Shoppers looking for year-end deals can find a MacBook Pro 16-inch with 1TB of storage for $500 off. Plus, save $80 on AppleCare. The exclusive deal can be activated with promo code APINSIDER when...
TechRadar

Over 300,000 Android users hit by Facebook login-stealing malware

Cybersecurity researchers from Zimperium recently discovered 37 Android apps that were distributing infostealing malware dubbed 'Schoolyard Bully'. The apps were initially distributed through the Play Store, but once Google discovered and removed them, they continued their existence on third-party app repositories. As such, they still pose a risk today. Combined,...
knowtechie.com

Microsoft is adding a screen recorder to Windows 11

Microsoft is upgrading the Snipping Tool in Windows 11 to include screen recording. The upgraded tool is currently rolling out to Windows Insiders for beta testing. The Snipping Tool first arrived four years ago as a replacement for the existing screenshot tool. The upgraded version has a new Record button...
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
pocketnow.com

How to enable encrypted iCloud backup on your iPhone

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. With the Advanced Data Protection feature in iOS 16.2, Apple has added the ability to encrypt your iCloud backups so that only you have access to them. While this added security does require a bit of extra setup and responsibility on your part, it's a great option for anyone looking to ensure the privacy of their backed-up information. In this article, we'll walk you through the steps to enable end-to-end encrypted iCloud backups on your iPhone.

