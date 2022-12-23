Read full article on original website
Enzo Fernandez speaks out amid interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid
Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has addressed reports of interest from Man Utd, Liverpool & Real Madrid.
Karim Benzema's agent lashes out at Didier Deschamps with 'proof' of Real Madrid striker's fitness
Karim Benzema's agent sends message to Didier Deschamps following the striker's omission from the French national side.
A brief history of Liverpool beating Manchester United to signings
A look back at some of the times Liverpool beat Manchester United to signings in the transfer market.
Mikel Arteta discusses Eddie Nketiah stepping in for Gabriel Jesus
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has backed Eddie Nketiah to replace Gabriel Jesus in the starting lineup over the next few months.
Mikel Arteta reveals Arsenal's plans for January transfer window
Mikel Arteta has admitted he would like Arsenal to complete their January transfer business as soon as possible.
Robert Lewandowski names his favourite for 2023 Ballon d'Or
Robert Lewandowski has named his early favourite for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.
World Cup final referee admits he made mistake during Argentina vs France
Szymon Marciniak has admitted he made a mistake during the World Cup final between France and Argentina.
Jonathan David makes major Premier League transfer confession
Jonathan David has spoken about a move to the Premier League.
Marc-Andre ter Stegen discusses Barcelona's aims for 2022/23 season
Marc-Andre ter Stegen discusses Barcelona's aims for 2022/23 season.
Cody Gakpo: Liverpool shirt numbers available to £37m star
Assessing the shirt number that Cody Gakpo could wear for Liverpool.
Man City Women 2022/23 mid-season review: Standout performer, best signing & more
Midseason review for Manchester City Women during the 2022/23 campaign, including standout performer, highlight and best signing.
Stefan Bajcetic: Things to know
Find all you need to know about Stefan Bajcetic, a rising star at Liverpool who has become one of the club's youngest Premier League scorers
Graham Potter reveals how Reece James has coped with missing World Cup
Chelsea manager Graham Potter gives an update on how Reece James is mentally & physically coping after injury caused him to miss 2022 World Cup.
Mykhaylo Mudryk explains why he 'cannot say no' to Arsenal transfer
Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk has doubled down on his desire to join Arsenal in the near future.
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Gunners show their mettle
Who impressed and who did not as Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League?
Which Premier League team is travelling the furthest over the festive period?
Several Premier League teams will be racking up some serious mileage over the festive period, but who'll notch the most?
How Liverpool could line up with Cody Gakpo
The different lineups Liverpool could use with Cody Gakpo in their squad.
Anthony Martial reveals what Bruno Fernandes has promised for 2023
Anthony Martial reveals what Bruno Fernandes has promised for 2023.
Everton 1-2 Wolves: Player ratings as late goal earns Julen Lopetegui maiden Premier League win
Wolves earned a late victory in Julen Lopetegui's first game as manager thanks to Rayan Ait-Nouri's dramatic winner.
Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Player ratings as Salah strikes in Reds win
Goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Stefan Bajcetic helped Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Boxing Day.
