maritime-executive.com

US Responds to Attacks on Ukrainian Grain Ports with More Sanctions

The United States continues its efforts to sanction organizations that support Russia’s war on Ukraine with the latest efforts focusing on the naval and military operations that attacked Ukraine’s ports and civilian infrastructure including the power grid. The U.S. Department of State announced on December 22 that it...
The Atlantic

Ukraine’s Fate and America’s Destiny

This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. The Ukrainian president came to Washington not only to seek aid in the fight...
The Independent

Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches

Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
US News and World Report

Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
New York Post

Vladimir Putin’s RT News predicts dire Christmas for Europe in grim ad

Vladimir Putin’s RT news channel is wishing Europe a miserable Christmas. In a bizarre holiday ad, the Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet taunted its western foes by forecasting a future where families will eat their pets and live in darkness — because Western sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have triggered soaring energy costs. “State-funded news media RT is spewing anti-western propaganda advertising on its English TV commercial breaks,” tweeted journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, along with the grim clip. The 75-second ad shows how a European family marks three successive Christmases as economic conditions apparently deteriorate. With a stark version of “Silent Night” as...
Washington Examiner

China is a minefield for international creditors

This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
AFP

Cross-Channel migrants in UK decry Rwanda deportation plan

If the UK government has its way, the tens of thousands of migrants arriving on England's southeastern shores each year, after crossing the Channel in small boats, will face swift deportation to Rwanda. In 2022, a record of more than 45,000 people crossed the Channel -- one of the world's busiest waterways -- on small inflatable vessels, ill-suited to the rough conditions often seen there.
AFP

Turkey says Ukraine war 'will not end easily'

Turkey conceded Saturday that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily", despite Ankara's repeated efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Then a permanent ceasefire and then peace talks," Akar said. 
CoinTelegraph

Defrost v1 hacker reportedly returns funds as ‘exit scam’ allegations surface

On Dec. 26, blockchain security firm CertiK issued a warning alleging that Defrost Finance, a decentralized leverage-trading platform on the Avalanche blockchain that recently suffered an exploit, is an “exit scam.” The move came just as Defrost announced that “the hacker involved in the V1 hack [but not the v2 hack] has returned the funds.” CertiK wrote:
maritime-executive.com

Three Japanese Insurers Halt War Risk Policies in All Russian Waters

Three Japanese insurance companies have announced that effective January 1, they will stop insuring ships for war damage in all Russian waters. Nikkei reported Saturday that Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance have already started notifying shipowners of the decision. This is another...
The Associated Press

UN urges rescue of refugees adrift in Andaman Sea

BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations and other groups urged countries in southern Asia on Friday to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea. Most of those on board are...
The Hill

The immigration chaos we speak of is the chaos we created

Immigration should be a priority for Congress. Yet, this year, migration management has defaulted to the hands of the courts as Congress stalls to legislate. All the while, the communities at the heart of these turbulent fluctuations in U.S. immigration policy (or lack thereof) face oppression and inhumanity daily. In October, the 5th U.S. Circuit…
