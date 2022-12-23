Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Offers to Suspend Sovereignty Plans in Exchange for Peace with Saudi Arabia – Report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex or apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this end, Yediot...
maritime-executive.com
US Responds to Attacks on Ukrainian Grain Ports with More Sanctions
The United States continues its efforts to sanction organizations that support Russia’s war on Ukraine with the latest efforts focusing on the naval and military operations that attacked Ukraine’s ports and civilian infrastructure including the power grid. The U.S. Department of State announced on December 22 that it...
Ukraine’s Fate and America’s Destiny
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here. The Ukrainian president came to Washington not only to seek aid in the fight...
Russian soldiers surrender to Ukrainian troops circling them in trenches
Footage appears to show the moment Russian troops surrendered to Ukraine’s 10th Mountain Assault Brigade.Video shows a number of soldiers emerging from a trench with their hands up, before being marched away from the area.“After the onslaught of the 10th Mountain Assault Brigade, Russian invaders made the only correct decision - to surrender,” Ukraine’s official Ministry of Defence account tweeted.“That’s how it should be.”Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked his country’s 10th separate mountain assault brigade for capturing Russian troops in Donetsk during his nightly address.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ukraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveWhy did Russia invade Ukraine and what could happen next?
With Greece planning wall extension, EU's external border is hardening; attitudes are too
Greece is planning a major extension of a steel wall along its border with Turkey in 2023 in a move that is being applauded by residents in the border area as well as voters more broadly.
US News and World Report
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
Vladimir Putin’s RT News predicts dire Christmas for Europe in grim ad
Vladimir Putin’s RT news channel is wishing Europe a miserable Christmas. In a bizarre holiday ad, the Kremlin-funded propaganda outlet taunted its western foes by forecasting a future where families will eat their pets and live in darkness — because Western sanctions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine have triggered soaring energy costs. “State-funded news media RT is spewing anti-western propaganda advertising on its English TV commercial breaks,” tweeted journalist Sotiri Dimpinoudis, along with the grim clip. The 75-second ad shows how a European family marks three successive Christmases as economic conditions apparently deteriorate. With a stark version of “Silent Night” as...
Washington Examiner
China is a minefield for international creditors
This month in China, a rumor spread that the founder and chairman of Chinese real estate developer Evergrande had jumped off a building to take his own life. Subsequent reports indicate that Hui Ka Yan’s “suicide” was staged. Either way, it would not be surprising if the “death news” were true. Evergrande, once China’s largest developer by sales volume, has been in free fall all year. Its Hong Kong-listed stock is below a dime (as of Dec 9, 2022), down from $4 at its peak. Hui’s personal wealth has shrunk from $36 billion to $3 billion.
Cross-Channel migrants in UK decry Rwanda deportation plan
If the UK government has its way, the tens of thousands of migrants arriving on England's southeastern shores each year, after crossing the Channel in small boats, will face swift deportation to Rwanda. In 2022, a record of more than 45,000 people crossed the Channel -- one of the world's busiest waterways -- on small inflatable vessels, ill-suited to the rough conditions often seen there.
Turkey says Ukraine war 'will not end easily'
Turkey conceded Saturday that Russia's war on Ukraine "will not end easily", despite Ankara's repeated efforts to arrange peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow. Then a permanent ceasefire and then peace talks," Akar said.
The war in Ukraine may help the world save itself from climate ruination
The war has stoked a renewable energy gold rush to fill the gap left by abandonment of Putin’s dirty fossil fuels
‘You see trees on sale’: the easing of Saudi Arabia’s Christmas taboo
In previous years during the run-up to Christmas, Alia Obaidi would go to the local market in Riyadh, summon an Indian merchant and whisper her order. A short time later, he’d return with a cardboard box from a back room and furtively collect money. But things have changed. When...
CoinTelegraph
Defrost v1 hacker reportedly returns funds as ‘exit scam’ allegations surface
On Dec. 26, blockchain security firm CertiK issued a warning alleging that Defrost Finance, a decentralized leverage-trading platform on the Avalanche blockchain that recently suffered an exploit, is an “exit scam.” The move came just as Defrost announced that “the hacker involved in the V1 hack [but not the v2 hack] has returned the funds.” CertiK wrote:
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Square Enix invests into NFT gaming firm, Beeple speaks on NFT art future and more
Nonfungible token (NFT)-friendly Japanese gaming giant Square Enix has invested 7 billion yen ($52.7 million) into game developer Gumi to create “high-quality” mobile games, blockchain games and a Metaverse initiative, among other things. According to a translation of the press release, the partnership will help Gumi tap certain...
maritime-executive.com
Three Japanese Insurers Halt War Risk Policies in All Russian Waters
Three Japanese insurance companies have announced that effective January 1, they will stop insuring ships for war damage in all Russian waters. Nikkei reported Saturday that Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance have already started notifying shipowners of the decision. This is another...
UN urges rescue of refugees adrift in Andaman Sea
BANGKOK (AP) — The United Nations and other groups urged countries in southern Asia on Friday to rescue as many as 190 people believed to be Rohingya refugees aboard a small boat that has been adrift for several weeks in the Andaman Sea. Most of those on board are...
Russian State TV Releases 'Anti-Russian Christmas' Message for Europeans
The video taunted Europe over rising energy prices due to sanctions against Russian oil amid the widely-condemned Ukraine war.
The immigration chaos we speak of is the chaos we created
Immigration should be a priority for Congress. Yet, this year, migration management has defaulted to the hands of the courts as Congress stalls to legislate. All the while, the communities at the heart of these turbulent fluctuations in U.S. immigration policy (or lack thereof) face oppression and inhumanity daily. In October, the 5th U.S. Circuit…
Ukraine's foreign minister aims for February peace summit
But Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia could only be invited to such a summit if the country faced a war crimes tribunal first.
India opposition’s ‘unity march’ against hate enters capital
NEW DELHI (AP) — Members of India’s main opposition Congress party and thousands of supporters walked into the capital on Saturday as part of a 5-month-long cross-country “unity march” seeking to challenge what they say is a “hate-filled” version of the country under the Hindu nationalist government.
