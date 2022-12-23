ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

NFL standings 2022: Jaguars on verge of taking AFC South lead

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qz3e3_0jsXKQo100

The Jacksonville Jaguars could be the AFC South leader by the end of the weekend after beating the New York Jets on Thursday.

The 19-3 win put the Jaguars just a half-game behind the Tennessee Titans in the division standings. Here’s what the AFC South looks like after Jacksonville’s win on Thursday:

  1. Tennessee Titans: 7-7
  2. Jacksonville Jaguars: 7-8
  3. Indianapolis Colts: 4-9-1
  4. Houston Texans: 1-12-1

If the Titans drop their home game against the Houston Texans on Saturday, the Jaguars would move up to the top spot in the AFC South, thanks to their Week 14 victory in Nashville.

Ultimately, though, that wouldn’t matter too much. The only way the two teams at the top of the AFC South don’t play for the division title in Week 18 is if the Titans win their next two and the Jaguars also lose next week against the Texans.

The Colts’ long shot playoff scenario died Thursday when the Jaguars won.

