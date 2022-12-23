ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Click10.com

Officials: Missing Coconut Creek teen found safe

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A missing teen from South Florida has been found safe, according to authorities. Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp of Coconut Creek on Friday. She had been last seen in the area of the 5300 block...
COCONUT CREEK, FL
Click10.com

North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO searching for teen missing from Cooper City

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City. Sage Domenic Aristeo, 16, was last seen Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane. Aristeo stands about 6...
COOPER CITY, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
DORAL, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead

GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
GREENACRES, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist

A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport. Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida

Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
LAKE WORTH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?

The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

