Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Click10.com
Officials: Missing Coconut Creek teen found safe
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. – A missing teen from South Florida has been found safe, according to authorities. Officials with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an alert for 15-year-old Sarina Ropp of Coconut Creek on Friday. She had been last seen in the area of the 5300 block...
Memorial near Loxahatchee for teen found fatally shot
Emmanuel Castaneda, 17, known to loved ones as Manny, left home a week ago Saturday to go out with friends. His mother reported him missing a few days later.
Click10.com
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
WSVN-TV
BSO searching for teen missing from Cooper City
COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit needs the public’s help to locate a missing teen from Cooper City. Sage Domenic Aristeo, 16, was last seen Sunday at around 4:30 p.m. near the 10000 block of Southwest 55th Lane. Aristeo stands about 6...
cw34.com
Man seriously injured in hit-and-run at vigil for Boynton Beach 13 year old: Police
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Vigil for a Boynton Beach teen faces further tragedy after a man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run, police say. The man was struck by a car moments after he had filmed a Facebook live during the vigil for 13-year-old Stanley Davis III, Boynton Beach Police say.
WPBF News 25
One dead, another transported to trauma center after Jensen Beach crash
JENSEN BEACH, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. One person is dead after a crash in Jensen Beach Monday morning. Martin County Fire Rescue said it happened at about 9:30 a.m. on U.S. 1 when two drivers were between Westmoreland Boulevard and Eugenia Street.
Police: Driver hits North Palm Beach officer during pursuit
An officer with the North Palm Beach Police Department was hit by a driver Christmas night during a pursuit in northern Palm Beach County.
Person filmed firing gun out of Lamborghini on South Florida highway
Police are investigating a video that's gone viral of a suspect shooting a gun out of a Lamborghini window while riding on a South Florida highway.
Click10.com
Crooks steal wheels, leaving cars on bricks; cops think they’re targeting these models
MARGATE, Fla. – Crooks in Broward County are stealing car wheels from unsuspecting owners and leaving their vehicles on bricks. Gayle Saltzman was one of the victims. She found her Honda Accord sitting on concrete blocks in the parking lot of her home in Margate’s Palm Lakes community.
Vigil to mark year anniversary of teen's death, shattered when organizer struck
BOYNTON BEACH — An evening vigil on the anniversary of 13-year-old Stanley Davis III's death in Boynton Beach was thrown into chaos when a car plowed into an organizer as he crossed the street, leaving the man sprawled on the pavement — conscious but seriously injured. The vigil drew dozens of people to...
Click10.com
Driver killed after hitting delivery truck near Doral, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver died after hitting a delivery truck in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday morning, according to police. The crash happened sometime before 7 a.m. at the intersection of Northwest 72nd Avenue and 60th Street, in an industrial area just east of the Palmetto Expressway, near Doral.
Guilty plea to manslaughter sends 20-year-old to prison, spares him 4 other charges
WEST PALM BEACH — Within months of his 18th birthday and spanning the next two years, a suburban Palm Beach Gardens man amassed felony charge after felony charge — first, police said, for stabbing a man, then for robbing one and shooting another to death after he'd bonded out of jail.
Car crash in Greenacres leaves Lake Worth Beach man dead
GREENACRES — A 56-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was killed in a car crash in Greenacres on Christmas Eve night. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Isidro Alfaro drove his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze into the path of a 2004 Dodge 1500 pickup truck driven by Kenneth Murray, 48, of Greenacres, at the intersection of Lake Worth Road and Swain Boulevard shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
Driver, 44, faces DUI manslaughter charge in crash that killed motorcyclist
A 44-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman is facing a DUI manslaughter charge in an October crash that killed a motorcyclist near Palm Beach International Airport. Amelfi Gonzalez's blood-alcohol level was more than three times above the state's threshold for intoxication when measured at a hospital about an hour after the wreck, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said in arresting her.
Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant In Boca Raton Cited By State Of Florida
Fourteen Violations Logged During Inspection. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Carmela’s Kosher Dairy Restaurant at 7300 West Camino Real in Boca Raton was cited for 14 violations during an inspection by Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Per BocaNewsNow.com policy, the following is […]
PBSO arrests teenager in shooting death of Lake Worth High student
A 17-year-old boy has been charged with the fatal shooting of a Lake Worth High School student whose body was found in The Acreage earlier this week, police said Saturday. The student, Emmanuel Castaneda, also 17, who lived in Lantana, was reported missing and possibly endangered Tuesday, having last been seen Dec. 17. His body was discovered Wednesday afternoon near 120th Avenue North and 75th Lane North in The Acreage. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigators said then they were treating Castaneda's death as a homicide.
A third north county hospital? Palm Beach Gardens planners recommend complex at Alton
PALM BEACH GARDENS – Northern Palm Beach County residents may soon have three major hospitals available to them within an 8-mile drive. The Palm Beach Gardens Planning and Zoning Board has agreed unanimously to recommend that the city council approve plans for a hospital with up to 300 beds in the Alton neighborhood along Donald Ross Road.
west-palm-beach-news.com
Police looking for lacking, endangered 3-year-old in West Palm Seashore
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are searching for a 3-year-old missing and endangered girl who they say was taken by her mother. Police said Markayla Wright’s mother, 22-year-old Jalicia Elmore, fled with her daughter on Thursday shortly before 5 pm from the 2000 block of N. Australian Ave.
WHAT HAPPENED IN VILLA BORGHESE DELRAY BEACH?
The Delray Beach Community Is The Talk Of Social Media, And One Homeowner Is Quite Upset… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know what specifically happened in Villa Borghese — a community in Delray Beach — but we do know that much like […]
Palm Beach County's top prosecutor continues Christmas Day tradition
In a Christmas Day tradition, Palm Beach County's top prosecutor once again volunteered to keep the wheels of justice moving.
