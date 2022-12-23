Read full article on original website
Top Christmas Day sports moments from NBA, NFL, NHL, more
Christmas Day is all about making memories with family and friends, but there have also been plenty of notable Dec. 25 moments in the world of sports over the years. We take a look back at some of the greatest milestones, comebacks, matchups and victories to happen on the holiday. Who knows what sports presents Santa might have in store for us this year?
LeBron: Life without Anthony Davis 'very difficult' for Lakers
DALLAS -- The Los Angeles Lakers' Christmas Day took a turn for the worse after halftime, with the Mavericks blitzing L.A. in the third quarter to win 124-115, L.A.'s fourth straight loss without Anthony Davis. Lakers coach Darvin Ham has continued to start the 6-foot-1 Patrick Beverley alongside the 6-1...
Los Angeles faces Orlando on 3-game road skid
Los Angeles Lakers (13-20, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-21, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles visits Orlando looking to stop its three-game road slide. The Magic have gone 9-9 at home. Orlando gives up 113.1 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points...
Toronto faces Los Angeles on home slide
Los Angeles Clippers (20-15, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (15-18, 10th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto plays Los Angeles looking to break its three-game home losing streak. The Raptors are 10-6 on their home court. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 18.1 fast break points...
Detroit faces Los Angeles on home losing streak
Los Angeles Clippers (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its five-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles. The Pistons are 4-12 in home games. Detroit allows the most points in the Eastern Conference,...
Clippers stage improbable late comeback, beat Pistons in OT
DETROIT -- Paul George scored 32 points, and theLA Clippersovercame a 14-point deficit in the final 3 minutes of regulation to beat the Detroit Pistons 142-131 in overtime on Monday night. Clippers coach Tyronn Lue pulled his starters when his team fell behind 126-112, but a lineup of Luke Kennard,...
