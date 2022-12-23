2023 NFL Mock Draft: Friday Special

As we near the end of the year and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.

Enjoy this Friday-special mock draft before the Christmas weekend!

Descriptions are from the player's scouting report. Click their name to read their full report. The NFL Draft order is from Tankathon.

1. Houston Texans: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

"Known as the first one in, last one out, Stroud possesses all the intangibles that NFL decision-makers seek from a franchise quarterback—head coach Ryan Day has praised his work ethic and professional approach to the game on a daily basis."

2. Chicago Bears: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

"He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we’ve seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback."

3. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia

"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield."

4. Detroit Lions (via LAR): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

"You will notice everything is ultra-quick. An up-tempo offense based on quick reads and fast decision-making. Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic."

5. Arizona Cardinals: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

"He carries his weight well enough that he can fill roles as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker at the next level with the ability to reduce inside occasionally. Wilson has an explosive first step and long strides to beat tackles around their outside shoulders or make plays as a backside run defender."

6. Indianapolis Colts: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

"A smart-accurate passer who doesn’t force throws and rarely makes mistakes. Lacks prototype size but sees the field very well, demonstrates natural feel in the pocket and can push the ball downfield with a simple flick of the wrist."

7. Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

"An immediate impact player as a freshman, the Georgia native demonstrates quick, first step-explosion, along with great strength and versatility. Murphy has been utilized on the outside to set the edge and has kicked inside when needed, showcasing multiple ways how he can be implemented at the next level."

8. Carolina Panthers: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

"izeable height and length for the position, with an intimidating structure. Overly poised for a player with such little experience. Very comfortable in the pocket and has the instinct to step up when it collapses, or escape the impending rush."

9. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

"His soft change of direction is solid. In run defense, the California native tracks the ball carrier through engagement and has the athleticism to work to the opponent through contact."

10. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

"Jones is an easy mover. He has a smooth kick slide and possesses quick feet to mirror pass rushers. Jones’ nimble feet and quickness allow him to stay in front of pass rushers. When Jones plays with good pad level in pass protection, rushers struggle to win the outside track against him."

11. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

"The Horned Frogs’ standout exhibits notable linear burst, lateral burst, long speed, and play strength. At the line of scrimmage, Johnston uses his explosiveness, jab steps, hesitations, and hand usage to release."

12. Houston Texans (via CLE): WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

"Hyatt possesses legitimate track speed and should run a 40-time in the high 4.2s or low 4.3s. He plays with excellent foot speed, which helps him set up cuts in his routes and win against press coverage."

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

"A high-character individual, the Cincinnati native is referred to by coaches as the “father” of the offensive line room because his teammates gravitate toward him."

14. Green Bay Packers: WR Jordan Addison, USC

"An extremely productive receiver, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner can start early in the NFL thanks to his refined route running, great hands, and impressive movement skills."

15. Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State

"He possesses a high motor, good acceleration, and excellent linear speed. Verse also packs plenty of power. He often put tackles on skates and walked them back to the quarterback."

16. New England Patriots: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

"The Texas native wins with excellent releases, route running, agility, footwork, and lateral quickness. Smith-Njigba boasts strong route salesmanship, subtle directional changes, and sharp, sudden cuts."

17. New York Jets: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

"Size is astounding, length and mass that is visible from the nosebleeds. Naturally wide base that remains consistent throughout his pass set. Hand fighting is non-negotiable."

18. Detroit Lions: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

"Stellar length for the position, long arms, and rangy frame. Logged snaps as a boundary corner, nickel defender, and post safety. Incredibly active player, instituting energy on every play. Infectious competitiveness radiates throughout his teammates."

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

"His long arms allow him to knock receivers off their mark and enable him to get his hands on a lot of tipped balls. Porter Jr. is also asked to play quite a bit of zone coverage and has no problem adapting due to his natural football instincts."

20. Tennessee Titans: OT Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland

"A stellar mover with dominant power in a massive frame, Jaelyn Duncan’s pure athleticism may rival that of any prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft class. He can play four of the five offensive line positions and flashes solid technique."

21. Washington Commanders: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

"On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn’t matter the receiver’s speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket."

22. Los Angeles Chargers: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."

23. Miami Dolphins (via Forfeited):

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their draft pick because the league determined the team had impermissible communications on two different occasions with quarterback Tom Brady, despite Brady being under contract with the New England Patriots and then the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

24. New York Giants: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

"Everything is easy and fluid from pedal to crossover run or hip flip to sprint. He can recover when stumbling and squeezing receivers to the pilon while playing their hip pocket."

25. Baltimore Ravens: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

"He is ascending towards becoming an even better player than his father, who the Denver Broncos drafted in the 1992 NFL Draft."

26. Denver Broncos (via SF): OT Cody Mauch, NDSU

"Mauch is an excellent athlete who possesses ideal lateral and vertical agility to mirror defenders in pass protection or climb to the second level and pick off linebackers in the run game."

27. Dallas Cowboys: WR Rashee Rice, SMU

"He is an outstanding route runner. He is incredibly smooth and clean in all of his movement, he also knows exactly where the holes in the defense will be so he is always getting open."

28. Cincinnati Bengals: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

"He’s a well-built corner with good but not elite arm length. Banks has the mass and play strength to contribute as a run defender. He challenges wide receiver blocks with aggressive hands and fights through them to the ball carrier."

29. Kansas City Chiefs: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson

"The Maryland native boasts a thick, long frame and notable lower and upper body strength. He flashes the ability to use his length well, sometimes leading with his hands to initiate contact."

30. Minnesota Vikings: LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama

"To’o To’o has quick hands to stay clean when flowing to the sideline, taking advantage of his speed to make plays. His closing speed is very good. Linemen have a tough time locating and blocking him at the second level as he slips past blocks."

31. Buffalo Bills: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

"He has very flexible hips, knees, and ankles that aid his change of direction. His impressive balance is evident through his cuts and through contact."

32. Philadelphia Eagles: S Brian Branch, Alabama

"The Alabama safety is explosive in all directions and has good long speed. Further, Branch plays with elite physicality in all areas of the game. He attacks blockers with straight, accurate hands to establish distance and work through them."