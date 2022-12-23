Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘They're all contaminated’: St. Johns River study reveals pollution in river’s tributariesLauren FoxJacksonville, FL
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Baptist Medical Center Clay welcomes first patient, newborn babyZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'remiJacksonville, FL
Related
Cowboys WATCH: T.Y. Hilton Christmas Catch Leads to TD vs. Eagles
Dallas Cowboys receiver T.Y. Hilton had a Christmas catch to remember on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Cowboys CB Moves: Mackensie Alexander Starting vs. Eagles, Kelvin Joseph Future?
The Dallas Cowboys elevated Mackensie Alexander and he will likely start against the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday. What does this all mean for the demoted Kelvin Joseph?
NFL
Steelers-Ravens game flexed to 'Sunday Night Football' in Week 17
The NFL announced Sunday that it's making a flex scheduling change for Week 17. The Pittsburgh Steelers at the Baltimore Ravens matchup on Sunday, Jan. 1, will now be played at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football on NBC. In a corresponding move, the Los Angeles Rams at Los...
Big Blue View
Giants set for biggest game at MetLife Stadium in a decade — even if Brian Daboll won’t say it
It’s all right there for the New York Giants. Win and they are in the 2022-23 NFC playoffs. They can and will celebrate with fans at MetLife Stadium who will happily and vociferously the frustration caused by watching what was cumulatively the worst football in the league during the last five seasons.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 17 waiver wire
If you're here heading into Week 17, that should be good news. It's championship week. Everything comes down to this. Somewhere between minutes to months of draft prep. Season-shifting trades that would make the Wolf of Wall Street jealous (I think he made trades, I haven't seen the movie in years). And, of course, working the waiver wire like wizards week after week on the way to win after win.
NFL
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol after showing symptoms on Monday
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced during his Monday news conference, which puts Tagovailoa's status for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots in doubt. Tagovailoa, who missed Weeks 5-6 due to a concussion, told doctors on...
NFL
The First Read, Week 17: Four things that will be decided this week; updated MVP rankings
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- An awards candidate making a surge. -- Whether two high-profile backs are worthy of hefty contracts. -- The latest MVP rankings. But first, zeroing...
NFL
Chargers safety Derwin James ejected for helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts WR Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers All-Pro safety Derwin James was disqualified in the second quarter of Monday night's win over the Indianapolis Colts for a vicious, helmet-to-helmet hit on wide receiver Ashton Dulin. In the immediate aftermath of the hit, James was flagged, then taken into the blue medical tent before walking...
NFL playoff picture: AFC-NFC clinching scenarios for Week 17
With just a handful of teams still competing in the NFC, Philadelphia has a clinching scenario that involves the overall No. 1 seed for Week 17. NFL research released the clinching scenarios for the AFC and NFC, excluding any tiebreaker scenarios. NFL Communications just released the official scenario with tie-breakers...
Why Brian Daboll Doesn't Want to Discuss a Giants Playoff Berth (Yet)
Don't mention the "P" word around Giants head coach Brian Daboll just yet. Here's why.
Yardbarker
Can 'Classic' Cowboys Catch the Eagles in NFC? Top 10 Takes
On a nail-biting Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, Santa brought the Dallas Cowboys a scintillating NFC East victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and DFW a huge sigh of relief ... 10. Biggest Play? - You know you've seen a classic when you can't pinpoint the key play of the game.
NFL
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr
The Las Vegas Raiders' first season under Josh McDaniels has been a harrowing roller-coaster ride into the abyss, with few glimpses of hope along the way. When the Raiders needed quarterback Derek Carr to carry them down the stretch, he cratered. Saturday night's dismal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Vegas' season on life support, included three second-half interceptions that booted a chance for a win.
NFL
Eagles RT Lane Johnson (abdomen) out for regular season; playoffs TBD
The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to capture the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC without Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Johnson suffered an abdominal injury during Saturday's loss in Dallas that will knock him out of the final two games of the regular season, per sources informed of the situation. Whether Johnson can return for postseason play remains to be seen.
Cowboys Signing T.Y. Hilton Smarter Move Than OBJ - Here's Why
T.Y. Hilton reveals how he has helped the development of Dallas Cowboys' No. 1 wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. ... and we demonstrate why Hilton is already a better move than OBJ would've been.
Cowboys 'Statement' Over Eagles Keeps NFC Top-Seed Hopes Alive
A Christmas Eve clash between NFC East rivals gives the Dallas Cowboys a chance to make a "statement'' - and they do so against the NFL-leading Eagles.
Brian Daboll refuses to talk playoffs even with Giants a win away: ‘No different’
Brian Daboll is about one step away from seating an elephant between Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones in a team meeting and carrying on with film reviews and game-plan installations. The Giants can clinch their first playoff berth in six years with a victory in either of their final two regular-season games — beginning Sunday against the Colts — but their first-year head coach was an impenetrable wall of consistent messaging Monday when asked about handling elevated stakes. No need to address the topic that is on everyone’s mind but no one wants to prematurely discuss. “We just try to control our...
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Texans' grip on No. 1 overall pick loosens after Week 16 win, Bears' loss
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL
NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media
Merry Christmas! Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Sunday. Here is a collection of those celebrating the holiday on social media.
Comments / 0