Jacksonville, FL

NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 17 waiver wire

If you're here heading into Week 17, that should be good news. It's championship week. Everything comes down to this. Somewhere between minutes to months of draft prep. Season-shifting trades that would make the Wolf of Wall Street jealous (I think he made trades, I haven't seen the movie in years). And, of course, working the waiver wire like wizards week after week on the way to win after win.
NFL

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol after showing symptoms on Monday

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the NFL's concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced during his Monday news conference, which puts Tagovailoa's status for a pivotal Week 17 matchup against the New England Patriots in doubt. Tagovailoa, who missed Weeks 5-6 due to a concussion, told doctors on...
Yardbarker

Can 'Classic' Cowboys Catch the Eagles in NFC? Top 10 Takes

On a nail-biting Christmas Eve at AT&T Stadium, Santa brought the Dallas Cowboys a scintillating NFC East victory over the Philadelphia Eagles and DFW a huge sigh of relief ... 10. Biggest Play? - You know you've seen a classic when you can't pinpoint the key play of the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels doesn't dismiss possibility of benching QB Derek Carr

The Las Vegas Raiders' first season under Josh McDaniels has been a harrowing roller-coaster ride into the abyss, with few glimpses of hope along the way. When the Raiders needed quarterback Derek Carr to carry them down the stretch, he cratered. Saturday night's dismal loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, which put Vegas' season on life support, included three second-half interceptions that booted a chance for a win.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

Eagles RT Lane Johnson (abdomen) out for regular season; playoffs TBD

The Philadelphia Eagles will attempt to capture the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC without Pro Bowl right tackle Lane Johnson. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Johnson suffered an abdominal injury during Saturday's loss in Dallas that will knock him out of the final two games of the regular season, per sources informed of the situation. Whether Johnson can return for postseason play remains to be seen.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Brian Daboll refuses to talk playoffs even with Giants a win away: ‘No different’

Brian Daboll is about one step away from seating an elephant between Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones in a team meeting and carrying on with film reviews and game-plan installations.  The Giants can clinch their first playoff berth in six years with a victory in either of their final two regular-season games — beginning Sunday against the Colts — but their first-year head coach was an impenetrable wall of consistent messaging Monday when asked about handling elevated stakes. No need to address the topic that is on everyone’s mind but no one wants to prematurely discuss.  “We just try to control our...
WASHINGTON, CA
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Texans' grip on No. 1 overall pick loosens after Week 16 win, Bears' loss

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.

