2022 had its share of good news in North Dakota
There was a lot of bad and sad news, to be sure, during 2022 in North Dakota. But there were also a lot of positive news stories, too -- the kind that reaffirm your faith in the goodness of people. The kind that give you hope that all is not lost.
North Dakota hiking programs for the new year
Outdoor enthusiasts also have the option to participate in the 12 Months - 12 Hikes challenge.
North Dakota hosting free Ice Fishing weekend
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting an opportunity to go ice fishing without a license. This Saturday and Sunday will be the state's annual free ice fishing weekend. The goal is to get more people involved in the activity. All other winter fishing regulations apply. More details on the...
Minot hosts Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization December 30
Candidates will compete in private interviews, talent, social impact initiative presentations, and the red carpet. The teen candidates will also have a fitness component.
Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
North Dakota Health and Human Services to host 'conversation' on quality and impact services study
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Health and Human Services is set to host a public conversation on January 4th from 11 a.m. to noon to share new developments about the National Core Indicators used by the state to measure quality of services and their impact on individuals with disabilities. HHS...
What county has the shortest life expectancy in North Dakota?
STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating […]
First Day Hikes coming to North Dakota State Parks
(Bismarck, ND) -- Three North Dakota state parks will be hosting First Day Hikes. The hikes will be held January 1st at Cross Ranch, Fort Stevenson, and Fort Abraham Lincoln parks. The North Dakota parks are among parks across the nation hosting the hikes. The program is intended to encourage...
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power Sunday afternoon. At one point, more than 800 customers were in the dark in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County. Crews from several companies are working to restore remaining outages. Check with your provider...
North Dakota population at record high
(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
Notable North Dakota stories of 2022
From blizzards to notable deaths to possible changes to the high school athletics class system, 2022 produced a wide variety of news and newsmakers.
In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
North Dakota airport flight updates and delays
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
Bismarck residents excited for warmer weather
Now that we are starting to warm up people are excited to be able to venture outside without being miserable.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota
Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
Winter weather’s effect on the North Dakota rideshare holiday hustle
There has been quite a bit of snow in the last two weeks in North Dakota and that lead to winter weather road conditions.
Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
U of M Medical School proposing rural campus
(St. Paul, MN) -- The University of Minnesota Medical School is considering its options for a new regional, rural campus for specialty residency programs. The goal of the new location would be to address the growing need for physicians in rural Minnesota. The dean of the U of M medical...
Looking back at Miles City's historic ice jam as cold weather continues
Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams and ice jam-related deaths in the lower 48 states.
