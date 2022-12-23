ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota hosting free Ice Fishing weekend

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakotans are getting an opportunity to go ice fishing without a license. This Saturday and Sunday will be the state's annual free ice fishing weekend. The goal is to get more people involved in the activity. All other winter fishing regulations apply. More details on the...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Blizzard conditions developing in NE South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow drifts are forming in northeastern KELOLAND Monday evening, the South Dakota Highway Patrol said. Authorities say that blizzard conditions are beginning to form along Interstate 29 near Wilmot. Visibility is reduced in that area. Highway Patrol also posted the photo below to show...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

What county has the shortest life expectancy in North Dakota?

STACKER — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

First Day Hikes coming to North Dakota State Parks

(Bismarck, ND) -- Three North Dakota state parks will be hosting First Day Hikes. The hikes will be held January 1st at Cross Ranch, Fort Stevenson, and Fort Abraham Lincoln parks. The North Dakota parks are among parks across the nation hosting the hikes. The program is intended to encourage...
hubcityradio.com

Demand for food increasing in South Dakota

SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KFYR-TV

Transmission issues left hundreds without power across several cities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Transmission issues left the entire town of New Salem and Judson without power Sunday afternoon. At one point, more than 800 customers were in the dark in Morton, Mountrail and Williams County. Crews from several companies are working to restore remaining outages. Check with your provider...
NEW SALEM, ND
The Center Square

North Dakota population at record high

(The Center Square) - North Dakota's population is 779,261, a record high for the state according to the latest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. The increase comes a year after the state experienced a steep population drop of more than 4,100 residents from 2020 to 2021. Gov. Doug Burgum attributed the decline to people moving out of the state.
COLORADO STATE
KX News

In Case You Missed It: Christmas 2022 Edition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Merry Christmas! It’s the season of good will, giving, and holidays with your family and friends. It’s a time to gather around the fireplace, have hot cocoa, and open presents — to take a moment away from the world in celebration of the day. Just because Christmas is on, though, doesn’t […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota airport flight updates and delays

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With current weather conditions, certain flight departures and arrivals have been changed at the following airports. To best follow along with changes, the following airport websites have the most current updates. https://www.bismarckairport.com/. https://www.motairport.com/. https://www.fargoairport.com/. https://gfkairport.com/. https://www.flywilliston.net/
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Minnesota

Minnesota can be considered the country’s snowiest state. Many of its cities get the highest annual average snowfall overall. This year, Hermantown, in particular, has gotten an average of 84 inches of snow! Although the average for the top three snowiest cities in Minnesota is quite close—roughly 71 inches for Duluth and 69 inches for International Falls—the city of Hermantown has out-snowed them all! In fact, Hermantown got a huge 26.5 inches of snow during the most recent snowstorm in 2022. Although it may be cold and wintery there, the city alone has a fascinating history and current events that take place. Let’s discover more about the wintery city of Hermantown!
HERMANTOWN, MN
KX News

Bills in Bismarck, Minot are bigger than the national average

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If you feel like you might be paying more than expected for your utility bills, you might just be right. Recent numbers show that in some North Dakota cities, the price of utility bills can hurt, especially when compared to the national average. A study performed by Doxo Insights examined how […]
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

U of M Medical School proposing rural campus

(St. Paul, MN) -- The University of Minnesota Medical School is considering its options for a new regional, rural campus for specialty residency programs. The goal of the new location would be to address the growing need for physicians in rural Minnesota. The dean of the U of M medical...
SAINT PAUL, MN

