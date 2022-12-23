Read full article on original website
MDOT: Crews have made progress, stay off roads
Although the Christmas week blizzard is over, the work for snowplow drivers is far from done.
Recap of pre-Christmas Blizzard: See snowfall totals up to nearly 4 feet
The snowstorm is over. Here’s a look at the snowfall totals as measured to the best of weather spotters’ abilities. For about half of Michigan, the storm truly was a blizzard. The other half of Michigan had a tolerable snow with nasty 50 mph gusts, blowing snow and cold wind chills.
How our Christmas Week Blizzard compared to Blizzard of ‘78
As MLive and other news sites delivered weather forecasts and storm prep details in the days leading up to last week’s blizzard, there was an underlying question reaching back more than 40 years: Would this be as bad as the blizzard of 1978?. So many of us either lived...
WZZM 13
13 Weather 4 PM Update: Travel Remains Difficult To Impossible In West Michigan!
Lakeshore counties continue to report impassable roads and impossible travel in spots. Meteorologist Michael Behrens has the latest!
radioresultsnetwork.com
Weather Service Reports From U.P. Christmas Weekend Blizzard
The two-and-a-half-day long winter storm that snarled traffic and produced huge snowdrifts finally subsided early Sunday morning, as the last of the warnings and advisories that had been in place since Wednesday finally came to an end. Christmas Day was quiet across the Upper Peninsula, except in the far eastern...
Drivers told to stay off 100-mile stretch of I-94 as ice, blowing snow wreak havoc on roadways, MSP says
A major winter storm bringing bitter cold and biting winds is snaring traffic all over Michigan with icy roads to blame for a growing number of crashes, including a warning for drivers to avoid traveling on a 100-mile portion of I-94.
WLNS
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan
Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm …. Typically busy shopping days deserted as snowstorm hits Michigan. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Will my packages arrive before Christmas?. Woman dies from cold in Bath Township. Woman dies from cold in...
Warm-up coming, but it won’t be a dry one; Look at Pacific Ocean packed with storms
We are now going into a major weather pattern change. The warmth will be brought by several storm systems where Michigan should be on the warm side of the storms. Look at the Pacific Ocean. This current satellite animation shows us clearly there are numerous storms stretched across the Pacific. I count six individual storm systems in this satellite sector.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan officials using beet juice as road salt alternative this winter -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Wind chill, winter weather advisory still in place for Metro Detroit -- what to know. Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan amid...
Watch the Temp Michigan. At What Point Does Salt Stop Working?
What temperatures are too cold for salt to melt the ice on the roads?. This winter storm causing huge problems for drivers on the road. At times like these, it is important to know a few things about the weather and at what point salt doesn't even melt the ice.
abc57.com
Where to check road conditions in Indiana, Michigan
Residents in Indiana and Michigan should avoid calling 911 and dispatch centers for road condition updates during severe weather unless there is an emergency. Instead, residents can get updates on road conditions online from each state's department of transportation.
WOOD
Tracking power outages during winter storm
Shoppers brave blizzard for last-minute Christmas …. The blizzard did not stop some people from braving the elements in order to get some last-minute holiday shopping in. (Dec. 23, 2022) Crews continue uphill battle to remove snow. How long it will take crews to clean up the roads completely will...
americanmilitarynews.com
Blowing snow disrupts roads, 14K without power Friday as storm hits
A severe storm with strong winds and arctic cold hit Michigan on Friday, leaving more than 14,000 without power, though snow accumulation was less than originally forecast. From the Ohio border into the metro suburbs, expect increasing wind speeds and another 1 to 2 inches of snow, says Kyle Klein, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in White Lake Township. That could brings totals up to 3 inches through Saturday as western lake effect could continue snow overnight into Saturday, Christmas Eve. Areas north of Flint could see another 2 to 3 inches.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Snowiest Place in Michigan
One of the most picturesque states to visit year-round is probably Michigan. This state offers a wide range of outdoor pursuits and tourist attractions in the summer, but it may get very snowy there in the winter. In fact, one of the snowiest communities in Michigan is Houghton. Houghton is among the coldest and snowiest places in the US, with an annual average snowfall of approximately 202 inches. It is most certainly the snowiest place in Michigan! Let’s learn more about what this frigid city has to offer.
ahealthiermichigan.org
The Upper Peninsula’s Eben Ice Caves: Winter Hiking 101
The Eben Ice Caves, also known as the Rock River Canyon Ice Caves, hide within the woods of Michigan’s Hiawatha National Forest. They are a unique Upper Peninsula treasure that. attract visitors from all over for afternoons of winter hiking. The caves are formed from snow that has melted...
wrif.com
Michigan Plow Tracker: Keep This Map Handy All Season
Okay, so we didn’t get the huge amounts of snow that they were predicting, at least not in much of Michigan. Of course, the west side of the state is a different story, as they are getting pummeled, but they’re used to the lake-effect snow. Even if we...
WNDU
Michigan State Police urging drivers to avoid I-94 after multiple crashes cause lane closures
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are urging you to stay off I-94 in both directions between New Buffalo and Battle Creek until 4 p.m. or later as crews continue to clean up the roadway after multiple crashes on Friday morning. This comes as police say blizzard...
Michigan city says it won’t plow residential roads unless 6-plus inches of snow falls
DETROIT – Residential roads in Detroit won’t see plows during the upcoming pre-Christmas winter storm unless at least 6 inches of snow falls, officials said. Right now, the National Weather Service is predicting 3-6 inches of snow in Metro Detroit.
Crews rescue woman trapped inside vehicle after Christmas night crash
DETROIT – A Fort Gratiot woman was critically injured Christmas night after she lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree, Michigan State Police reported. Troopers were dispatched just before midnight on Sunday, Dec. 25, to a single-vehicle crash along eastbound I-94, near Concord Avenue, in Detroit. Police...
Yahoo Sports
Severe winter storm rips across western, northern Michigan ahead of Christmas
A winter snowstorm forecasted earlier in the week to bring snow, frigid temperatures and biting winds to the upper Midwest delivered a punch to Michigan on Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 22-24. The snowstorm closed businesses and schools en masse and made travel difficult and nearly impossible in places. By Thursday, blizzard warnings...
