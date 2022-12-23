ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

White-collar crime conspiracy charges filed in auto, real estate fraud case, Fresno DA says

By Bryant-Jon Anteola
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OgatB_0jsXIcWH00

In an effort to crack down on one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed 35 criminal counts Thursday against four people allegedly involved in a fraudulent scheme that scammed people across the country.

The DA’s office said Fresno residents Marcos Garza, Ana Ramirez, Laura Mora and Olivia Rodriguez took part in a sweeping automobile theft, identity theft and real estate fraud conspiracy that resulted in more than $500,000 in illegal purchases over two years.

Among the fraudulent purchases was a $115,000 boat using someone else’s financial information, which prompted the investigation that started in September, the DA’s office said.

According to the investigation, detectives with Fresno H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Theft) discovered Garza, 36, operated under an alias of Jay Mora and acted as a financial specialist who could help people in repairing their credit.

Garza even set up a YouTube channel called “The Wolf Trader” to go along with his business listed as JMora Consulting; Credit Life Solutions.

The District Attorney’s office alleges that Garza would travel throughout the country, hosting seminars and acting as a motivational speaker to gather new clients.

But while he doing so, the DA’s office said Garza would steal people’s personal information, set up new bank accounts and apply for numerous credit cards and make fraudulent purchases.

Garza then got his girlfriend, Ana Ramirez, 36, and his own mother Mora, 52, along with an acquaintance, Rodriguez, 55, involved in the scheme, the DA’s office said.

Together, they would make illegal purchases while buying vehicles, boats, personal property and real estate rental properties.

It is alleged that between February 29, 2020, and November 3, 2022, Garza and Ramirez along with Mora and Rodriguez used the personal identifying information of three victims to purchase four Range Rovers, one Audi A8, two sport boats, and two boat trailers totaling approximately $459,032.76.

It is also alleged that between May 20, 2020, and April 26, 2022, Garza and Ramirez rented several houses using the personal identifying information of one of the victims that resulted in approximate losses to the property owner of $54,102.15.

The Felony Complaint filed in Fresno Superior Court alleged the following charges and enhancements:

  • Three counts of conspiracy to commit identity theft
  • Five counts of identity theft
  • Seven counts of grand theft auto
  • Eleven counts of grand theft
  • Three counts of second-degree commercial burglary
  • Four counts of receiving stolen property (motor vehicle)
  • Two counts of receiving stolen property
  • One enhancement of aggravated white-collar crime exceeding $500,000
  • One enhancement of aggravated white-collar crime exceeding $100,000

If convicted of all charges and allegations, Garza and Ramirez each face a sentence of 24 years in prison.

Mora faces a sentence of eight years in prison, and Rodriguez faces a sentence of four years in county jail.

Garza was arrested Nov. 17. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday in Fresno Superior Court and the judge denied a request to have his bail reduced.

Ramirez and Mora were arrested by H.E.A.T. during a search warrant of their residence on Nov. 3, but were released on zero-dollar emergency bail. They are scheduled to appear Jan. 24.

Rodriguez remains at large.

Fresno law enforcement believe there’s a good chance there are more victims who have dealt with Garza and do not realize they have been taken advantage of or never filed a police report.

Those who believe they were victimized or know of potential victims are urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Now

Suspect arrested on grand theft, weapons and drug charges: Fresno PD

FRESNO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A suspect was arrested in Fresno Monday on grand theft, weapons and drug charges, according to the Fresno Police Department. Monday morning, officers were called to the area of Shaw Avenue and Barcus Avenue regarding a grand theft of tools and a toolbox, according to a Fresno Police Department Facebook post.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD need help finding gas station thief

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is asking for help in gathering information and identifying a man that burglarized a gas station in Fresno. According to officers, on December 16, at approximately 1:15 a.m. an unidentified suspect burglarized the Pure gas station located at 4415 West Clinton Avenue. Police say that the suspect […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Body found after fight in Tulare

TULARE, Calif. (FOX26) — A body was found after a fight early Monday morning in Tulare. Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies were called out around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fight near Road 44 and Avenue 204 in Tulare. Deputies say when they arrived they found a person...
TULARE, CA
KMPH.com

$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested

Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Former Fresno federal judge arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department. Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney. “I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

On Dec. 16, 2022, the Tulare County Superior Court sentenced Joseph Allen Hughes, 45, to life in prison for the 2006 murder of his wife, Sonia Hughes. Earlier this year on Nov. 18, Hughes was found guilty of second-degree murder by Judge Nathan Leedy in a court trial. According to current California sentencing laws, Hughes must serve 15 years before being considered for parole.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
14K+
Followers
305
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy