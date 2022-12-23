A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.

