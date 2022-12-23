Read full article on original website
Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
Frozen, bursting pipes causing damage across NE Ohio — how to prevent it
The owner of Urban Kutz barber shop got the call on Christmas morning -- busted pipes believed to be from an apartment above his business on Detroit Avenue were creating an indoor waterfall and causing major flooding.
Snow showers to start the week for Columbus area
Another brisk start to the morning, but we are heading in the right direction. Temps are actually close to double digits areawide, while still almost 15° below normal, much warmer than the last few morning. A quick moving clipper system will dive southwest and zip through our morning late this morning into the early afternoon.
‘Pack your patience’: ODOT urges caution on the roads as bitter cold holiday weekend continues
Bitterly cold temps have arrived in Northeast Ohio just in time for the holidays.
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
Frigid Christmas weekend, wind chill advisory
WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL NOON CHRISTMAS DAY A deep storm over southeastern Canada will continue to impact the weather, with icy cold winds and lingering lake-enhanced flurries. Wind chill values ranged from -10 to -20 degrees, with temperatures slowly edging up to around 10 degrees by early evening. Arctic high pressure in the wake of […]
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures. Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
Updated Morning Forecast: December 24, 2022
Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Sunday morning forecast 12-25-22 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s...
Photos: Lake Erie water levels hit all-time low during storm
Lake Erie water levels broke records Friday, after ridiculously low temperatures and high winds pummeled much of Ohio.
Ohio Winter Weather Status Update #2
The information below was valid as of Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST. The information in this status update is rapidly changing and information may not be accurate beyond the date/time listed. Status. The winter weather system continues to move across the state producing snow, high winds, freezing...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes reported on I-70, I-75 as freezing temps continue
MIAMI VALLEY — While road conditions are improving, frigid temperatures continue and icy roads continue to cause problems across the Miami Valley Sunday. Emergency crews and the Ohio Department of Transportation have been working overnight to clear roadways in the area. “Our crews have driven about 292,000 miles across...
NE Ohioans doing ‘the best we can’ amid outages
As a powerful winter storm pounded Northeast Ohio with snow and high winds, only the heartiest of souls ventured outside to clear their driveways and sidewalks. Others simply hoped for the power to come back on.
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022
A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.
ODOT offers advice to drivers on navigating icy roads
As the winter weather continues across the Valley, the Ohio Department of Transportation has some advice for drivers.
Gov. Mike DeWine says 4 people died in weather related car accidents during winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine urges Ohioans to stay indoors this weekend as extremely cold temperatures continue. ALSO | Warming stations opening across Columbus. Eight counties in...
Winter weather updates: Wind chill warning remains
Severe winter storm and wind chill warnings are still in effect across Northeast Ohio, causing dangerous road conditions.
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25
This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
