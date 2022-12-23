ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Ohio issues fifth and final winter storm status update

COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor for winter weather systems that may impact Ohio and coordinate with federal, state and local partners as needed. The Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers continue to patrol the roadways and assist stranded motorists and the Ohio Department of Transportation continues...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow showers to start the week for Columbus area

Another brisk start to the morning, but we are heading in the right direction. Temps are actually close to double digits areawide, while still almost 15° below normal, much warmer than the last few morning. A quick moving clipper system will dive southwest and zip through our morning late this morning into the early afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Lima News

Area paralyzed by winter storm

LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
LIMA, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Make sure animals stay warm during winter weather

Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, …. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, volunteers gathered to collect supplies for the fully reunited Thomas family. Updated Morning Forecast:...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Frigid Christmas weekend, wind chill advisory

WIND CHILL ADVISORY UNTIL NOON CHRISTMAS DAY A deep storm over southeastern Canada will continue to impact the weather, with icy cold winds and lingering lake-enhanced flurries. Wind chill values ranged from -10 to -20 degrees, with temperatures slowly edging up to around 10 degrees by early evening. Arctic high pressure in the wake of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

A winter storm on the holiday weekend and hundreds of jobs coming to the Ohio Valley: Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines

(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. It was only a matter of time before the weather that matched the winter season descended on the Ohio Valley and it did this week, in the form of ice, a little snow and absolutely frigid temperatures.  Wheeling Hospital preparing for weather-related admissions Even […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Updated Morning Forecast: December 24, 2022

Latest central Ohio weather forecast for Christmas Eve 2022. AEP Ohio asks central Ohioans to reduce power use …. With frigid temperatures sticking around across the Midwest over Christmas weekend, millions of people are being asked to reduce power use, including in Ohio. Sunday morning forecast 12-25-22 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s...
OHIO STATE
countynewsonline.org

Ohio Winter Weather Status Update #2

The information below was valid as of Friday, December 23, 2022 at 7 p.m. EST. The information in this status update is rapidly changing and information may not be accurate beyond the date/time listed. Status. The winter weather system continues to move across the state producing snow, high winds, freezing...
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, December 26, 2022

A clipper system moves into and through the eastern corn belt quickly today. This system will bring a bit of light snow potential, with a coating to an inch over about 50% of the state. However, it also will bring the last of our cold air, as a significant pattern change is upon us. Temperatures tomorrow will not be as cold as today, and definitely not as cold as what we saw this past weekend. The snows today are more nuisance snows than anything else. Tomorrow we expect a mix of clouds and sun.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Dec. 25

This list will be updated throughout the day Sunday. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than two dozen counties in central and southeast Ohio remain under snow emergencies on Christmas morning as winter weather made its way through the state on Friday ahead of the holiday weekend. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF

Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies

Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy