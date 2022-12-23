ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Mom’s Shiplap Rainbow Is Perfect for a Kid Who Loves Colors

By Amanda Hoyer
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1juIN9_0jsXGskl00

The muted rainbow look she went for is really cute.

This mom took her kid’s room from boring white to a vibrant rainbow in just one day! The results are absolutely stunning, which is why we had to share it with you.

The shiplap wall is a great backdrop for the rainbow colors. I love how this mom decided to go bold with her design plan in this room because she knew it would be just right for her kid, who loves rainbows and bright colors!

View the original article to see embedded media.

Folks loved this idea - and we did, too!

"I actually love the color choice and the order. It’s unique and beautiful." @ theGFam

"Heck yeah you do! What a cool idea!! Love this!" @ It’sme

"My OCD could never with the paint choice arrangement but I’m glad it works for your daughter." @ Smashbie

Shiplap is an easy material to paint, but it can be challenging to choose the right colors. Here are some tips to make sure your walls look their best in every shade of rainbow:

  • Choose darker colors for small spaces and lighter shades for large rooms.
  • Brighten up with white or off-white instead of using light pastels, which may come out too washed-out on shiplap siding.
  • Use bolder hues for accent walls—remember that a small space can be made more vibrant by adding just one pop of color around a door frame or window sill!

Now that you know how to make your shiplap rainbow, there’s no excuse not to make one for your kid. The project is easy and inexpensive, but most importantly, it allows kids to express themselves using color. That’s something they will appreciate as they grow up!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 0

Related
Upworthy

Mom gets shamed for dressing kids in 'Walmart clothes,' but her brilliant reply is on the mark

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 6, 2021. It has since been updated. Everyone has their own parenting style, but when 26-year-old Caitlin Fladager of Vancouver said she prefers to have her kids wear cheaper clothes, it sparked controversy. People accused her of being a bad Mom and heavily criticized her for wearing expensive clothes while buying her kids considerably cheaper clothes. She wasn't having of it and defended her choices, arguing that kids cause more wear and tear on their clothes and that they didn't really care that much about the clothes they wore, as much as they did about being happy and engaged. “Your kids only wear clothes from Walmart, while you get dressed up a lot. Not a good look for you as a mom,” wrote a person on her Facebook page.
EVERGREEN PARK, IL
Mary Duncan

Woman insulted, enraged when husband replaces her food for dinner party

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My mom has never been the greatest cook. I’m not sure why, because my grandmother was great at it, and I would have assumed she’d pass her knowledge down to her daughters, but apparently she skipped my mom, and therefore my mom skipped me. I can’t cook for the life of me, either.
New York Post

Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree

A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree.  A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is.  Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
pethelpful.com

Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
pethelpful.com

Parrot Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Upon Realizing He's Out of Snacks

There's nothing like relaxing and enjoying your favorite snack, and everyone knows the pain of being out of your favorite snack and wanting more. Just ask any toddler with an empty bag of Goldfish crackers. Well, pets are a lot like people, and they feel that running-out-of-snack disappointment like the rest of us. Just ask this hungry parrot who gets big mad when he's done with snack time.
Tracey Folly

Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy