ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dengarden

Adult Daughters Prank Parents by Wrapping Entire Bedroom in Christmas Wrapping Paper While They Were on Vacation In Mexico

By Amanda Hoyer
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYfHN_0jsXGp6a00

We have to admit, they did a great job wrapping.

Pranks are a way for family members to show that they care about each other and can be a great way for them to bond. After all, many people have memories of playing pranks with their siblings and parents, bringing smiles to their faces even years later. But like any good thing, there are limits—and overstepping those limits can cause problems in your relationships and even hurt someone else.

Two adult daughters decided to prank their parents' bedroom while on vacation in Mexico. They wrapped it all up in wrapping paper.

View the original article to see embedded media.

They wrapped everything in the room , including the furniture. They even wrapped up the computer and photos on the wall! And they didn't stop there—they even went so far as to wrap up their parents' bed!

"This was one of the best pranks I've seen in a while!" @ theresawarren61 s

We honestly agreed.

And for a parent who clearly wanted to "get back" at this prank, they suggested "They had too much time on their hands; should have left them a chore list." @ PJ R

So when it comes time to prank your family members (or anyone else), play safe by following these rules:

  • Don't break anything or hurt yourself while trying out one of these pranks! You don't want any broken bones or worse on your hands!
  • Be sure not to get caught in the act—you don't want anyone getting mad at you—so be careful when trying our suggestions out!

It’s no secret that families can be a bit crazy, but this one takes the cake. What do you think of their prank? Would you ever do something like this to your parents?

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

Comments / 21

❤️ Skylar
2d ago

Nothing wrong with the little Christmas spirit.. It was all in fun 😝 Better then reading about someone committing a crime on Christmas geez..

Reply
5
Scheherazade
4d ago

Does anyone else see this as asinine? A useless waste of time and wrapping paper.

Reply(8)
11
Related
Upworthy

Family finds a box full of old, wrapped Christmas presents in late grandparents' attic

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 3, 2022. It has since been updated. The holidays are always a difficult time for those who've lost loved ones as they remind us of the joyous moments we shared with them and will never get to relive again. However, one family got to feel the love of their late grandparents "one last time" this Christmas when they stumbled upon a box full of wrapped and labeled presents in the attic. In a series of videos that have gone viral on TikTok, a woman named Holly Brooke shared that her cousin made the heartwarming discovery in their late grandfather's attic shortly after his death.
Jason's World

Adult decides to uninvite parents from a Christmas visit

A Holiday Train SetupPhoto byJohn Matychuk/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you're in a strained relationship with your parents, having holidays plans can be a little tricky. Sure, you can have everyone meet up at your home or you can just go it alone so you don't have to worry about any drama.
New York Post

I caught my bridesmaid groping my husband in wedding pics — here’s what happened next

This bridesmaid seemingly made her move on the groom at the wedding — and the bride captured it all on film.  A newly married woman named Heather Lynn is virally blowing the whistle on a handsy member of her bridal party after catching the woman holding her new hubby’s hand and posing near his crotch in her wedding pictures.  “Getting your wedding photos back and [noticing] something,” groaned Heather, a nurse and mom of two from North Carolina, in the caption of her trending TikTok. The video features several stills of the unnamed brunette bridesmaid groping her groom, Travis, during their nuptials...
New York Post

My mom exposed my cheating ex-hubby in our family Christmas card — I’m traumatized

Merry Ex-mas, y’all. A suddenly single woman with “the most passive aggressive Southern mom in the world” is cringing with embarrassment after her mother shared the intimate particulars of her recent divorce from her ferociously unfaithful husband.  “My mom detailed every indiscretion that my ex-husband did after he let me know that he wanted a divorce and didn’t want to work on anything,” said divorcée Laura Kinney, 30, from Atlanta, in a viral TikTok vent.  “She’s letting all of our [friends and family] know — down to the detail of the date that our divorce was finalized,” the disgruntled blond groaned.  In the...
ATLANTA, GA
New York Post

I got a nose job — my mom was shocked by what the doctor found in there

A model has found herself between a rock and a hard place.  Ava Louise, 24, from New Jersey, claimed she got a nose job because she “couldn’t breath” — but was left breathless when the plastic surgeon pulled a cocaine rock out of her nose. If only her mother weren’t also in the room. Louise, who goes by @realavalouiise on TikTok, posted a video telling her followers about the ordeal, which has since garnered over 7 million views.  “When I told my mom I was having breathing issues and my septum must be deviated & the only cure was a nose job then my...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Upworthy

Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
Tracey Folly

Little girl stunned when Virgin Mary statue hidden in basement wall crashes to the floor and shatters at her feet

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'll never forget the night a Virgin Mary statue fell from a hidden spot in the basement wall and crashed to the floor at my feet. It shattered into hundreds of pieces, but it managed to spare my head, my toes, and everything in between on its journey to the floor.
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy