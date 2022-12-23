Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims
United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
North Carolina’s Work First Program for households: Up to $521 financial assistance available
You can get in touch if money is needed. According to a report published by the United States Congress Joint Economic Committee, the most recent unemployment rate in North Carolina is 3.9%.
outerbanksvoice.com
Large numbers of sick and dead birds appearing on Outer Banks and sound islands
Sightings of sick and dying birds on the Outer Banks and islands in the Pamlico Sound are pointing to a major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although officials believe the disease currently poses little risk to humans, people are warned to not touch distressed birds because contact could cause transmission to other animals.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Critics say $42.3M in North Carolina housing grants will have 'limited impact'
(The Center Square) – The North Carolina Department of Commerce awarded $42.3 million in neighborhood revitalization grants this week for low- and moderate-income housing, though some believe a better approach may be more fruitful. The North Carolina Department of Commerce on Dec. 19 announced 27 local governments will receive...
thecharlotteweekly.com
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1
(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
carolinajournal.com
Issues and Insiders: Robin Hayes
Former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, R-NC, is not taking it easy in his new role. His project “Bridge to 100,” connects faith-based rehabilitation programs as they help opioid addicts turn their lives around. The $750 million in opioid settlement money coming into N.C. this year could help these treatment programs grow. Hayes and others are working to prove faith-based abstinence philosophy makes a real impact.
cbs17
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
WFAE.org
Will NC join California in cutting payments to rooftop solar owners?
This story originally appeared in WFAE's weekly climate newsletter, emailed on Thursdays. Get the news first in your inbox by signing up here. California utility regulators last week adopted new rules sought by utility companies that reduce what rooftop solar owners get paid for electricity they send back to the grid. Will North Carolina be next?
Why did NC ‘rolling blackouts’ last for hours in some cases? Duke Energy also warns more possible Monday
Duke Energy said the blackouts would last just between 15-30 minutes in most cases.
N.C. Gov. Cooper seeks answers from Duke Energy after rolling blackout
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday demanded answers from Duke Energy after its customers experienced rolling blackouts over the holiday weekend without being warned in advance.
More than 1/3 of NC counties now orange or yellow on CDC’s COVID-19 map
More than one-third of North Carolina’s counties have either high or medium levels of COVID-19 in their communities, according to the numbers used to create a key color-coded federal map.
hendersonville.com
American Pickers to Film in North Carolina
The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
WRAL
On the Record: NC political newsmakers mark changes of 2022, look ahead to bipartisan successes in 2023
Gov. Roy Cooper talks teacher pay, abortion rights and marijuana pardons with On the Record. Plus: hear from two politicians who won in places other members of their parties struggle on how they make connections across the aisle. Gov. Roy Cooper talks teacher pay, abortion rights and marijuana pardons with...
Governor Cooper requests report from Duke Energy following rolling outages during extreme cold
Governor Roy Cooper is calling on Duke Energy to provide more information about the utility company's decision to implement rolling outages this past weekend.
NC has billions in federal COVID-19 money left to spend. How, and more importantly, why?
North Carolina still has billions of dollars in federal money left to spend in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new state audit released Tuesday.
‘Agonizing’: United Furniture owner quietly surfaces after firing 2,700 overnight
The owner of United Furniture Industries, which abruptly fired all of its 2,700 employees during a single night last month, has been quietly assisting a wind-down of the business — with some insiders claiming he’s trying to “save face” following the bloodbath, The Post has learned. David Belford — a wealthy Ohio businessman who had gone silent for several weeks following the Nov. 21 layoffs at furniture factories in Mississippi, North Carolina and California — resurfaced earlier this month, telling a local business publication he is “devastated by the turn of events” and calling the situation “agonizing.” But Belford also insisted...
Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
triad-city-beat.com
New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations
This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
Residents in North Carolina Now Have Until May 7, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver License to Be Able to Board a Flight
Residents in North Carolina now have an extension until May 7, 2025, instead of the earlier deadline of May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. This is a 24-month extension that the Dept. of Homeland Security recently granted to all U.S. drivers and states offering a REAL ID.
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
