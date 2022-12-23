The owner of United Furniture Industries, which abruptly fired all of its 2,700 employees during a single night last month, has been quietly assisting a wind-down of the business — with some insiders claiming he’s trying to “save face” following the bloodbath, The Post has learned. David Belford — a wealthy Ohio businessman who had gone silent for several weeks following the Nov. 21 layoffs at furniture factories in Mississippi, North Carolina and California — resurfaced earlier this month, telling a local business publication he is “devastated by the turn of events” and calling the situation “agonizing.” But Belford also insisted...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO