North Carolina physician, practice agree to pay six-figure settlement to resolve allegations of false claims

United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael Easley announced on Friday, December 16, 2022 that Haritha Nadendla, M.D. and Triangle Women’s Center, P.C. (“Triangle”), an OB/GYN practice that Nadendla owns and operates in the Raleigh area, have agreed to pay $385,000 to settle civil False Claims Act liability concerning allegations that Triangle submitted false claims to the Medicaid program for certain patient visits.
Large numbers of sick and dead birds appearing on Outer Banks and sound islands

Sightings of sick and dying birds on the Outer Banks and islands in the Pamlico Sound are pointing to a major outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). Although officials believe the disease currently poses little risk to humans, people are warned to not touch distressed birds because contact could cause transmission to other animals.
North Carolina residents to receive income tax cut starting on Jan. 1

(The Center Square) — North Carolinians will be able to keep more of their money in 2023 following a scheduled income tax reduction to start the New Year. The 2021 Appropriations Act approved by North Carolina lawmakers in November 2021 will cut the state's flat individual income tax rate from the current 4.99% to 4.75% starting Jan. 1.
Issues and Insiders: Robin Hayes

Former U.S. Rep. Robin Hayes, R-NC, is not taking it easy in his new role. His project “Bridge to 100,” connects faith-based rehabilitation programs as they help opioid addicts turn their lives around. The $750 million in opioid settlement money coming into N.C. this year could help these treatment programs grow. Hayes and others are working to prove faith-based abstinence philosophy makes a real impact.
These NC counties have the longest life expectancies

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — On Thursday, Stacker.com provided a list of counties in North Carolina that have the shortest life expectancy. On Friday, we’re going in the opposite direction. Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of...
Will NC join California in cutting payments to rooftop solar owners?

This story originally appeared in WFAE's weekly climate newsletter, emailed on Thursdays. Get the news first in your inbox by signing up here. California utility regulators last week adopted new rules sought by utility companies that reduce what rooftop solar owners get paid for electricity they send back to the grid. Will North Carolina be next?
American Pickers to Film in North Carolina

The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina! They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
‘Agonizing’: United Furniture owner quietly surfaces after firing 2,700 overnight

The owner of United Furniture Industries, which abruptly fired all of its 2,700 employees during a single night last month, has been quietly assisting a wind-down of the business — with some insiders claiming he’s trying to “save face” following the bloodbath, The Post has learned. David Belford — a wealthy Ohio businessman who had gone silent for several weeks following the Nov. 21 layoffs at furniture factories in Mississippi, North Carolina and California — resurfaced earlier this month, telling a local business publication he is “devastated by the turn of events” and calling the situation “agonizing.” But Belford also insisted...
Dec. 23: How gas prices have changed in NC in last week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Gas prices have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. However, prices have started going up again and demand is high as Americans filled up their tanks for holiday travel plans. “Fuel prices across the board have been plunging back into territory more Americans feel is normal, […]
New incentives aim to move the needle on blood donations

This story was originally published by North Carolina Health News on Dec 19. Story by Michelle Crouch. Co-published with Charlotte Ledger. Last month, my daughter Rosie got an urgent email from The Blood Connection, one of three organizations that collect blood in Charlotte. “BONUS $50!!! BLOOD DRIVE URGENT NEED!!” screamed...
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices […]
