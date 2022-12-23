ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbor Puts Karen In Her Place After She Flips Over His Doormat

By Isabell Rivera
 4 days ago

She argues she did it because of the profanity.

These days almost everyone has a ring camera installed on their door. And oftentimes, what they catch is not necessarily an intruder but more so a nosy neighbor , also known as a "Karen."

TikTok account @dreamyzoonie1 also had to deal with a neighborly "Karen," and shares in his video how he put her back in her place. Let's check it out!

All because of a doormat that she claims was offensive to her, although the doormat only said this .

As you can see in the video, his neighbor decided to take matters into her own hands because she thought his doormat is "inappropriate," due to it including the F word. However, it still doesn't give her the right to flip it. She could have addressed the issue differently.

After he tells her to flip the rug back or to have her husband come see him, she then comes back downstairs and rings his doorbell to talk.

"Look, I'm not trying to be ugly and I'm not trying to cause any scene with you whatsoever. We live in a family environment here. I have children here too, to me having the F word on your doormat is not respectful of anyone that lives here.

To which he replied,

"And it's not respectful of you to touch my property. It's not bothering anybody. I have neighbors across the house."

Karen didn't like that answer and started yelling,

"I pay for your mat. I will pay you for your mat to get that out of here."

She's clearly upset that he doesn't understand why she's upset about it in the first place.

TikTok also had split opinions on this incident,

As TikToker @ms.chin___ wrote,

"I mean she got a point."

In a way she does, but it's not her place to make any drastic changes.

Another TikToker (@yxngchriss0) commented,

"Over a rug is crazy."

A little over the top, yes.

And TikToker @mitch87g posted,

"I low-key understand where she’s coming from, however, I disagree with how she’s going about it. She could learn tact."

Exactly.

Now might be a good time to get a ring camera to see what your neighbors are up to!

Comments / 34

Christian Chambre
4d ago

Making people who stand up for decency labeled as a Karen only makes society crappier. Why does he feel so compelled to have vulgarity on full display?

Reply(5)
20
Theresa Durkin
4d ago

it is inappropriate, there is a common stairwell so he should be considerate of his neighbors. If this was a house it would be different. She offered to pay for doormat which is more than most people would do.

Reply(3)
19
Mark Arnold
4d ago

She spoke with him first. Then the landlord or police need to be involved if they can not settle it. Though the Matt is funny and true, it's offensive to parents with kids in the area. I find it funny how quickly people accused her of being a "Karen". So , if anyone stands up for civility in our society, they automatically get branded a "Karen". Especially if they are a white lady. The term "karen" would then be a sexist and racist term. Just another example of our double standard society.

Reply(1)
11
