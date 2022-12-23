Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result obtained within 48...
Albany Herald
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov's death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov's 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India's northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
Albany Herald
China's Covid surge hits factories and consumer market
China's economy is under severe strain as a wave of Covid cases sweeps across the country. Since the world's second largest economy drastically eased its Covid restrictions earlier this month, there has been no clear data on the extent of the virus' spread on the national level. But several cities and provinces have said they were seeing tens of thousands of new cases per day.
Albany Herald
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
Albany Herald
Stocks Higher On China Reopen, Tesla, Southwest, Bomb Cyclone Storms - Five Things To Know
Stock futures higher as markets cheer China reopening; oil prices climb on China demand bets; Tesla extends slumps on Shanghai production halt; Southwest shares slide amid storm flight chaos and Winter 'bomb cyclone' storm kills 56, paralyzes U.S. Midwest. Five things you need to know before the market opens on...
Albany Herald
Oil and Turkish stocks were 2022 market winners. Russia funds and crypto tanked
Oil stocks skyrocketed in 2022, so it's no surprise funds that track the energy sector were Wall Street winners this year. But the top fund of the year is a surprising one: It invests in a variety of companies based in Turkey. The iShares MSCI Turkey exchange-traded fund had more...
Comments / 0