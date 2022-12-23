Read full article on original website
Flights delayed and cancelled at Boise Airport
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — For those leaving or coming home after the holidays, some flights at the Boise Airport are being delayed or canceled. Right now, flights arriving from Seattle and flights departing to San Jose are delayed. Arrivals and departures from Denver and Sacramento are canceled. Updated flight...
Boise Airport travelers: 'It would be nice to have better communication'
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Travelers at the boise airport continue to deal with flight delays and cancelations, following the holiday weekend. Sean Saxton a traveler, realized his flight was cancelled minutes before boarding. "Got to my gate and about 10 minutes prior to boarding, I got the notification that...
Weather-related power outage in southeast Boise
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - Idaho Power crews are responding to a weather-related power outage in Southeast Boise. The outage is impacting 52 customers. According to Idaho Power's website, crews expect to have power restored by 9:30am on Wednesday.
Boise Airport affected by weather-related cancellations on busy travel day
Flights scheduled to arrive from Seattle and depart for Chicago Friday morning have been canceled. Some flights bound for Seattle were also canceled.
Travel to, from Boise area affected by weather elsewhere
BOISE, Idaho — Many flights from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, including those with Boise as the destination, have been canceled for Friday morning. Alaska Airlines canceled all of its flights out of Sea-Tac and out of Portland, Oregon, through noon PST/1 p.m. MST. As freezing rain falls in the Puget Sound area, Sea-Tac is on limited operations, and hundreds of flights have been canceled. The airport was on a full ground stop, but one runway reopened at around 6 a.m. Seattle time.
Al’s Sporting Goods expands with purchase of Montana chain, plans new stores in Utah and Idaho
LOGAN, Utah — Al’s Sporting Goods, which started 101 years ago with a store in Logan, will have 10 stores in three states once two additional locations open early next year in St. George and Boise, Idaho. The company also recently purchased five stores in Montana. The Montana purchase was of Bob Ward’s, also a century-old sporting goods shop, with locations in Bozeman, Butte, Hamilton, Helena and Missoula, according to...
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Boise Area Black Ice Warning! Stay Home and Stay Safe Today
Frigid winter temperatures and a mix of freezing rain and snow have caused our area to be impacted by black ice on all surfaces. Black ice is something that sneaks up on most of us because the roads appear to be dry and safe, but they are not. The good news is that many folks are not working today, but those that have to travel should take extra precautions.
Want to go camping in Idaho next summer? Now’s the time to start planning, book sites
BOISE, Idaho — With snow blanketing the ground in the Boise area (and more in the forecast), summer camping feels like a distant thought. But it’s prime time for people to book next year’s camping sites through state and federal reservation systems, and many popular Idaho spots are filling up fast.
Everything You Need to Know About The Gangs Invading Idaho
Recently, Caldwell was the site of a horrific stabbing that officials later learned was a gang-related conflict between members of the Norteños and Sureños gangs at Extra Mile Chevron gas station on Freeport Street. It's a terrifying thought to conceive as this type of crime is relatively uncommon...
Showers expected today as temperatures warm into the mid to high 40s
BOISE, Idaho — Expect off-and-on showers today across the Treasure Valley with temperatures in the mid to high 40s. Mild air is being pulled into the Gem state from the southern coast, along with storms. Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s later this morning and we should see them jump into the high 40s in the afternoon.
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
Patchy fog across the valley this morning
BOISE, Idaho — Inversion is settling into the valley limiting visibility and dropping the air quality. Visibility may be limited to 1/4 mile in some areas, especially near Nampa and Meridian. The AQI index is at 95 this morning, which falls in the moderate category but is nearly in the unhealthy for sensitive groups category.
Make-A-Wish Idaho 20th annual Polar Bear challenge
Boise, ID (CBS2) — On January 1, 2023, Make-A-Wish Idaho will be holding the 20th annual Gebert-Arbaugh Polar Bear Challenge at Lucky Peak at the Spring Shores Marina (74 Arrowrock Rd in Boise). The Challenge will be at 11 am Day- of registration begins at 10 am. This year's...
Idaho’s Ybarra steps down, reveals new job
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is stepping down from her position in the new year after seven years of service. Ybarra announced at a State Department of Education Christmas party on Dec. 22 that she was leaving to take a position as an elementary school teacher in Mountain Home.
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today
BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
Rain & snow with more freezing rain possible
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Temperatures are slightly warming up over the next few days, however cold air will persist in the valley. As our next system moves in through the region, expect to see valley rain with mountain snow above 6000 ft. Due to the cold air we may see freezing rain conditions on the valley floors on Monday, so be sure to be extra cautious as you're out and about or returning home from any Christmas weekend trips.
The dean of the Idaho press corps signs off
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Betsy Russell, the longtime president of the Idaho Press Club and a dogged and influential political journalist who covered seven Idaho governors, is retiring Jan. 1. Russell started her reporting career early, joining her high school paper and covering her own graduation. She earned...
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Boise house Fire
Boise, ID (CBS2) — In the early morning of Dec. 26, Boise fire responded to a house fire on W. Packsaddle ct. Crews arrived and found a single-story home with extensive fire conditions throughout the house. Crews quickly worked to extinguish the fire. Working smoke detectors in the home...
