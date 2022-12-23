ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends

(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
WISCONSIN STATE
boreal.org

Snow and sleet Tuesday

From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
DULUTH, MN
wearegreenbay.com

Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans

(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
northernnewsnow.com

Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward

Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'

RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Powerboat driver involved in crash on Fox River officially charged, 20+ charges filed

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River has officially been charged. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann for allegedly driving the powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat back in July. Lindemann is facing 21 charges in total.
WISCONSIN STATE
fireapparatusmagazine.com

WI Fire Departments to Benefit from $255M Omnibus Appropriations Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wisconsin fire departments will benefit from the $255.7 million in congressionally directed spending for Wisconsin projects included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023, according to a press release. Here are the fire departments targeted to receive aid:. City of Burlington: $880,000 for...
WISCONSIN STATE
wisfarmer.com

Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms

For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota

UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy