State regulators seek federal help to investigate unsafe PFAS levels in northern Wisconsin town
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking federal regulators for help investigating PFAS contamination in private wells after testing in one northern Wisconsin town showed levels far beyond what’s safe for drinking water. The agency received the results this fall as part of groundwater sampling of 450 wells...
Can I turn left on red in Wisconsin? It depends
(WTVO) — Most drivers know that certain stoplights allow them to turn right on red, but they may not know that they can turn left on red too, sometimes. While Wisconsin drivers can turn left on red at stop lights, it is only in certain situations, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The state says […]
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. - A family in Madison, Wisconsin, has faced multiple utility issues over the past week, including water damage, heating problems, and difficulties in resolving them.
Federal climate law changes the stakes in Wisconsin third-party solar fight
Wisconsin solar advocates and developers say clarifying the legality of third-party-owned solar in the state is even more crucial now since the federal Inflation Reduction Act allowed solar tax credits to be paid directly to nonprofit organizations and government entities. This change removes the necessity of third-party ownership for such...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
Snow and sleet Tuesday
From the National Weather Service - Duluth - December 26, 2022. A quick-hitting clipper will bring light snow and sleet to portions of the Northland Tuesday. The best chance of accumulation is generally north of US 2 in Minnesota and Wisconsin. A dusting up to around 2 inches of snow and sleet are forecast. Locally higher amounts to 3 inches possible near Grand Marais. Precipitation ends Tuesday afternoon from west to east. Impacts: Snow and sleet may create slippery roads for the morning and evening commutes.
Several northeast Wisconsin counties issue tow bans
(WFRV) – Several counties in northeast Wisconsin have now issued tow bans that will most likely last into Saturday. Tow bans have been issued in Outagamie, Manitowoc, and Brown Counties. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office was first to announce the ban on I-41 and WIS 441 on Thursday morning....
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Douglas County, Hayward
Wisconsin- Trails are starting to open! Bayfield, Vilas and Oneida County trails are open as of December 23. Iron County Trails opened last week. Douglas County is also opening trails but is warning riders of potential obstacles and closures. Each country said they’ve been dealing with overwhelming snowfall in the past two weeks and many trails are experiencing fallen trees and debris. They added with heavy snowpack to be careful crossing lakes and rivers due to weak ice. Ashland, Washburn and Sawyer County’s say they are still dealing with too much snow and trails will remain closed.
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating teen’s death
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old man. Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, dispatch received a report of a person found lying in the snow near the walking path to a home in the town of Hull. The Sheriff’s...
Wisconsin truckers battle fierce winds; 'you’re driving a billboard'
RICHFIELD, Wis. - Gusty winds and blowing snow are giving truck drivers a workout. This, as some race to get those last shipments in before Christmas. While southeast Wisconsin did not get all the snow that was initially anticipated, the relentless winds have lived up to and exceeded expectations. "Lot...
Wisconsin DNR issues final certificate of closure to Flambeau mine
After determining that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under an approved reclamation plan, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a reclamation certificate to the company for the remainder of the mining site in Rusk County. An assessment of Stream ‘C’, an intermittent contaminated stream in the area,...
Extreme weather conditions lead to road hazards
As extreme weather continues through northeast Wisconsin, whiteout conditions, black ice, snow accumulation and high winds spelled danger for some drivers.
Numerous crashes, slide-offs reported across area as winter storm moves in
MADISON, Wis. — First responders across southern Wisconsin have been busy responding to numerous crashes and slide-offs as a winter storm brings heavy winds, bitter cold and snow to the region. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, crews statewide responded to 102 motorist assist calls between 7 a.m....
Powerboat driver involved in crash on Fox River officially charged, 20+ charges filed
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The operator of the powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat on the Fox River has officially been charged. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, charges have been filed against 52-year-old Jason Lindemann for allegedly driving the powerboat that hit a paddlewheel cruise boat back in July. Lindemann is facing 21 charges in total.
WI Fire Departments to Benefit from $255M Omnibus Appropriations Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Wisconsin fire departments will benefit from the $255.7 million in congressionally directed spending for Wisconsin projects included in the bipartisan Omnibus Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2023, according to a press release. Here are the fire departments targeted to receive aid:. City of Burlington: $880,000 for...
Runner-up to Miss Wisconsin now gains that title, following winner’s status as new Miss America
A new Miss Wisconsin has officially been crowned, by the Miss America program. Because Grace Stanke of Wausau won the Miss America title earlier this month, Kylene Spanbauer of Fond du Lac will complete the rest of Stanke’s term as Miss Wisconsin, until next June. Spanbauer was the first-runnerup...
What does police tape on disabled vehicles mean? Wisconsin State Patrol issues reminder
(WFRV) – Ever driven by a vehicle on the side of the road that has police tape on it, and wonder what that means? Well, the Wisconsin State Patrol provided some information on exactly what the tape entails. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page telling motorists...
Families thrive on both big and small dairy farms
For decades the question of “little farms” or “big farms” has been an issue of conversation (and heated debate) among farm organizations, politicians, city folks and farmers. One point of view is that Wisconsin dairy farms were historically owned and operated by a family ‒ dad,...
Suspicious death investigation underway in Hull
Portage Co. deputies are investigating a suspicious death in the town of Hull on Monday. Portage Co. dispatchers received a 91...
Blizzard update: I-90 reopens, 'no travel advisory' issued in large area of Minnesota
UPDATE 11 A.M. FRIDAY: Interstate 90 has reopened in southern Minnesota, but conditions remain challenging for drivers, with no travel still advised. A "no travel" advisory has been issued for a large area of Minnesota as blizzard conditions impact the roads, with officials also announcing the closure of Interstate 90 and Hwy. 60 from 7 p.m. in southern Minnesota.
