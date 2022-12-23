RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Richmond-Carolina Fire Chief Scott Barber confirmed to ABC6 News one person was killed in a fire on Kenyon School Road in Richmond Sunday night. Firefighters responded to a first-alarm house fire at about 4:45 p.m. on Christmas Day at a home on Kenyon School Road. A neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they could see fire coming from a window. Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor of the home that started in the bedroom. Chief Barber told ABC6 News the victim was inside the bedroom at the time.

RICHMOND, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO