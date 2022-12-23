Read full article on original website
Canceled Southwest flights cause headaches for travelers at T.F. Green
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A travel nightmare unfolded across the country Monday, continuing into Tuesday, as Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights. Operations at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport were also impacted by cancellations as part of that nationwide trend. Monday night, the U.S. Department of Transportation got...
Fire crews put out Cranston house fire
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire crews put out a house fire Monday morning in Cranston. The chief said an electrical fire broke out at an unoccupied home on Scenic Drive around 7:15 a.m. He said no injuries were reported and the home is still. The fire marshal is further...
AAA Northeast: Gas prices down 7 cents in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — AAA Northeast said Tuesday that gas prices in Rhode Island are down 7 cents when compared to last week. This week’s average price per gallon for gas is $3.26, lower than last week’s $3.33. The price is also 44 cents lower than last month, which was $3.70 per gallon.
State police investigating Christmas morning crash
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Rhode Island State police responded to a single vehicle crash early Christmas morning. State police were called to Route 95 North at Route 4 for the crash. When our crews got to the scene just before 5 a.m. it appeared the vehicle went off the...
State police investigating crash that sends 4 to the hospital
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police say they’re investigating a crash that sent four people to the hospital Sunday morning. State police responded to 95 Northbound by Exit 35 near the Thurbers Avenue around 8 a.m. At this time it is unknown what injuries were sustained...
Bristol County Sheriff-elect Heroux to tour jail facility in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County Sheriff-elect Paul Heroux on Tuesday will tour the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction. Incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson will meet with Heroux to give him a tour of the facility and introduce him to officers and staff. This will be Heroux’s first...
Propane tank fire damages Foster garage
FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE) — A propane fire badly damaged a garage in Foster. ABC6 was on-scene and caught first responders assessing the scorched wooden building. The fire was quickly extinguished upon arrival of the fire department. Chief William Paul said there were no injuries and only the garage sustained...
Arctic Cold for Christmas
Along the south coast we have the ocean-effect snow machine stirred up and it’s bringing accumulations as high as 3-5 inches to Block Island and even higher to Martha’s Vineyard. Santa will no doubt need an extra layer out tonight. Evening temperatures tonight will be in the teens...
‘Together for EP’ serves nearly 100 people on Christmas
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The ‘Together for EP’ group in East Providence hosted its seventh-annual Christmas Community Dinner on Christmas Day Sunday. The holiday tradition allows anyone who would otherwise be alone on Christmas to come together and enjoy food, toys, haircuts, and more together on the holiday.
Crews respond to Christmas Day house fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Firefighters in Richmond responded to a house fire on Christmas Day after crews were called to a home on Kenyon School Road for a first-alarm fire in town but were able to quickly knock down the fire. The Richmond fire chief told ABC6 News an...
One person killed in Christmas Day Richmond house fire
RICHMOND, R.I. (WLNE) – Richmond-Carolina Fire Chief Scott Barber confirmed to ABC6 News one person was killed in a fire on Kenyon School Road in Richmond Sunday night. Firefighters responded to a first-alarm house fire at about 4:45 p.m. on Christmas Day at a home on Kenyon School Road. A neighbor called 9-1-1 saying they could see fire coming from a window. Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the first floor of the home that started in the bedroom. Chief Barber told ABC6 News the victim was inside the bedroom at the time.
Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old man
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – Early Sunday morning, Pawtucket Police issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in the area of Rhode Island Mall in Warwick, headed toward I-95. Belarmino Cavaco, a white male with gray hair and brown eyes is 5’5 tall and weighs 156 lbs. Cavaco was last seen wearing a blue jacket and red pants. Pawtucket Police believe he is endangered due to physical and/or mental health issues.
Massachusetts increasing minimum wage for new year
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The state of Massachusetts announced their minimum wage will increase to $15 an hour. This raise will take effect starting January 1, 2023. The increase is a part of a law passed in June, 2018 which stated the state’s minimum wage would increase each year until 2023.
Nearly 100 storage units burglarized in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police are investigating a storage facility theft where 97 storage units had been broken into. On Dec. 11 just after 8 a.m., police responded to Plainfield Self Storage for a breaking and entering. Cranston Police Chief Michael Winquist said once they arrived, police found...
